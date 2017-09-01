Cherry Hill Mortgage Investments: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I don't like that its preferred is priced a bit above par value, but it's not callable until 2022 and at this price offers an attractive yield.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

I confess it's the same process I use whenever I research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls. And I'm not the exception, truly representative of the majority of market investors who get headaches trying to follow even SA articles that attempt to explain the quarterly financial reports. I usually tend to scroll down to the conclusion after muddling through the first few paragraphs.

When considering the acquisition of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) preferreds, it's necessary to view the company through a different set of eyes than we would, were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousin, it's necessary to first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to CHMI. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

It appears that CHMI is a relatively small real estate finance company that IPO'd 10/4/13 with a market cap of $233 million.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that CHMI offers a single preferred (CHMI-A), initially offered at 8.20%. This tells me that the cost of its borrowing is a tad expensive, which indicates the company has an appropriate credit rating considering its small size and business model.

Now let's click on CHMI-A itself. I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 8/17/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.



It pays a dividend of $2.05 per share per year, or 0.5125 per quarter, to be paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.



At the time of its IPO, 8/10/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.



Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.



As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to its commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of CHMI's 4-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned is the picture of a solid company, at least for the present. The price of its shares since early 2016, has trended higher nicely. In fact, from its low on January 4, 2017, when it traded at $12.65 it is currently priced at a comfortable $18.46. However, over the past three years, according to DividendInvestor.com it has reduced its dividend slightly year-over-year from $2.00 to probably $1.62 this year. Still a comfortable canary in the coal mine, because if dividends are to be cut, it's the common dividend that's eliminated before the preferred dividend is ever suspended.

Better yet, since 2014, CHMI outperformed every one of its peers that I reviewed for the chart below utilizing the same Yahoo Finance chart.

According to the chart above, CHMI performed at the top of its similarly sized peer group. The peer comparisons charted above are Bluerock Residential REIT (BRG), Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), Dynex Capital (DX), and Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN).

For some additional information, I turn to a screenshot financial highlight view as displayed on Finviz.

According to the above chart of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's financial highlights, CHMI has a market cap of $235.36 million and earned $2.20 million on sales of $76.20 million. Its D/E is 4.87 and has a current book/sh value of $19.96.

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is performing from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Ultimately I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term viability of CHMI, which I believe is a relatively safe bet for a preferred investment at least at present and most probably into the future.

CHMI-A is currently priced slightly above par value, $25.27. I don't like to buy above par, but it still appears to be a reasonably safe buy considering that it's not callable until 2022. Therefore, with a yearly dividend paying $2.05 let's do the math to determine its effective yield at its current price.

2.05/25.27 = 8.11%

In conclusion, in my opinion, CHMI-A is a relatively high-yield preferred, yet safe to buy above par value simply because it is not callable until 2022, which allows you more than enough time to earn back far more than the 0.27 you would lose if and when called at that time. And on average, few preferreds are called immediately after they become callable. And during this tight market, an 8.11% yield is nothing to sneeze at.

