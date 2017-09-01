Discovery Communications A Major Bargain After Scripps Acquisition

In the shifting media landscape, Discovery plus Scripps is in a great position to succeed going forward and shares could double in the next three years.

The market has reacted to the acquisition negatively even though key owners of Discovery (i.e., John Malone and Newhouse family) have been known to be extremely savvy acquirers and operators.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been a poor stock market performer for the past few years, with shares recently hitting new all-time lows at around $22 per share. Currently, the P/E ratio is about 12 in a market where the average stock is valued at about double that. On its face, it seems as if the stock is trading at a 50% discount to the market and could double just by the market increasing the valuation to the market level. This suggests that investors believe the prospects for Discovery Communications are dim going forward. However, the market is overlooking a global company with excellent management and loads of owned, unique, proprietary content that can continue bringing audiences and advertisers for years to come. Once the market appreciates the quality of the combined company's assets, shares could double in the next three years.

What Is Discovery Communications?

It is a collection of cable channels and television content that spans the globe. From Discovery's 10-K, here is a description of what the company does:

As one of the world's largest pay-TV programmers, we provide original and purchased content and live events to more than 2.8 billion cumulative viewers worldwide through networks that we wholly or partially own. We distribute customized content in the U.S. and over 220 other countries and territories in over 40 languages. Our global portfolio of networks includes prominent nonfiction television brands such as Discovery Channel, our most widely distributed global brand, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science and Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the U.S.). In addition to nonfiction brands, our portfolio includes Eurosport which we acquired in 2014, and is a leading sports entertainment provider across Europe, as well as Discovery Kids, a leading children's entertainment brand in Latin America.

Why Is the Scripps Acquisition Meaningful for Long-Term Owners of Discovery?

The big fear in the media sector is that customers are "cutting the cord," getting rid of cable channels and resorting to "over the top" services such as Hulu and Netflix. This fear, along with the small recent revenue declines for cable network operators, has driven down the price of all cable network companies, including Discovery and Scripps (NYSE:SNI). Some of this fear is rational, as cable networks are no longer the fast growing business they have been for the last 30 years. However, some groups of cable channels will be more resilient than others in the new media landscape. The companies that will succeed in the new era are ones that 1) own unique content, 2) have a large and loyal customer base, 3) receive less than their fair share of the cable bundle revenues (i.e., they are underpriced compared to their value), 4) are positioned well to negotiate with broadband operators, and 5) have international expansion opportunities.

With the addition of Scripps, Discovery Communications is primed to excel in all five of these areas that will dictate success in the future.

1) Discovery-Scripps will be a unique controller of non-fiction content, with no real significant competition in the space. Their channels inspire super-fans to tune in regularly with shows like "Shark Week," "Deadliest Catch," "Fixer Upper," and "Pioneer Woman."

Source: Investor Presentation

2) The combined company commands 20% of viewership in the demographic most loved by advertisers (ages 25-54), and its viewership skews toward women, who are the prime purchasers in most households. Advertising is the first significant revenue source for the combined company, and Discovery-Scripps is positioned to keep earning from advertisers aiming to reach this desirable demographic.

Source: Investor Presentation

3) The second key revenue source for Discovery-Scripps are affiliate fees paid by distributors like cable/broadband companies. When it comes to affiliate fees, Discovery and Scripps are being paid little compared to the amount of time spent on their channels by viewers. In the latest conference call with analysts, CEO David Zaslav spoke about the discrepancy about time viewed and the amount paid by cable bundlers, and how this could be an opportunity to grow revenues in the future either by increasing affiliate fees or getting revenues from new platforms:

One point on distribution which we think is meaningful. Discovery provides about, today, 12% of the viewership on cable and we get about 6% of the economics. And Scripps provides 8% or 8 plus percent of viewership and also a much - a smaller amount of economics. When you put us together, we're about 20% of the viewership on cable, but we're less than 10% of the economics. And so we're very low priced, which I think gives us some opportunity and headroom to move that up, but more importantly, as people are choosing content to put on a platform, our content, together, way over delivers in a way that's - not just over delivering in terms of the passionate audience or the ratings, but in terms of the economics that it's being paid for it in the marketplace today.

4) The combined Discovery-Scripps is controlled by three of the most powerful and wealthy players in the media industry. John Malone, the Newhouse family, and the Scripps family are all co-owners of the company. John Malone and the Newhouse family have joined forces to control the second largest cable/broadband company in the U.S. -- Charter Communications. John Malone also controls the one of the largest broadband players in Europe -- Liberty Global and one of the largest broadband players in Latin America -- Liberty LILAC. As such, Discovery-Scripps will have good relations with some of its key distributors and be able to extract its fair share of revenues.

5) The combined company will be one of the most international of all cable network companies as Discovery has been a pioneer in truly international content. As cable-cutting takes hold in the U.S., international opportunities become important for future growth in revenues and earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Discovery shareholders will control 80% of the joint company after the transaction closes in early 2018. The company expects the acquisition to add to earnings in year one. Once the quality of the combined enterprise is understood by investors and once the earnings per share of the combined company are revealed in 2018 and 2019, the shares should at least double in the next three years due to synergies in revenues, synergies in expense reduction, and a re-rating of the stock towards the market multiple of 20+ P/E.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.