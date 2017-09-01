Is Consolidated Edison Still A Bargain?

However, the recent dividend growth rate is almost negligible, and the current dividend yield is below its historical average due to the rich valuation of the stock.

Consolidated Edison (ED) has enjoyed a remarkable 20% rally since it bottomed 9 months ago and is now hovering around its all-time high. While utilities are considered one of the safest sectors, their valuations have become quite rich this year. Therefore, it is only natural that investors wonder whether Consolidated Edison is still a bargain.

First of all, the company has an enviable record of dividend growth. To be sure, it is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. In addition, it is the only utility in S&P that has grown its dividend for more than 30 years. This degree of consistency only confirms the reliable growth trajectory of the company, which mostly results from the regulated nature of its business.

On the other hand, the growth rate of the dividend has been lackluster at best during the last four years, as it has been 3% per year on average. Moreover, while the current 3.3% dividend yield is not negligible, it is not impressive for a utility stock and is certainly far below the historical average of the stock. Therefore, as the current dividend yield of the stock is below average and the dividend growth rate is almost negligible, investors should not purchase the stock for its dividend right now.

The markedly low dividend yield has mostly resulted from the rich valuation of the stock. More precisely, the stock is trading at a trailing P/E=19.4 while it is expected to grow its earnings per share by only 4% next year. The high P/E ratio can be partly justified by the low prevailing interest rates and the approvals the company has received by authorities to raise its rates. Nevertheless, the Fed seems determined to continue to raise the interest rates for the next few years, and hence the P/E ratio of the stock is likely to incur significant compression.

Moreover, while investors should always be careful in the premium they pay for stock purchases, they should be twice as careful in the premium they pay for slow-growth stocks, such as utilities. When they overpay for a high-growth stock, the high growth rate will eventually offset the initial premium they paid. On the other hand, in the case of the slow-growth utility stocks, a modest reversion of the P/E ratio from the above value to more normal levels, around 15, will offset almost a decade of dividend payments. Therefore, investors should be very cautious before pulling the trigger to buy utility stocks at their current inflated values. It is amazing that the recent hikes of interest rates by the Fed have not affected utility stocks, but the upcoming hikes of interest rates will take their toll on the stock prices of utilities at some point.

It is also worth noting that Consolidated Edison recently issued 4.1M shares in a public offering, thus diluting its shareholders by approximately 1.4%. While this limited dilution may seem benign, the company has issued new shares on a regular basis during the last decade. As it is a slow-growth stock, the issuance of new shares partly offsets the earnings growth. For instance, during the last two years, the company has grown its earnings by 6%, but it has grown its earnings per share by only 2%.

Finally, investors should note that Consolidated Edison has spent excessive amounts on capital expenses for the whole last decade and hence its total free cash flows have been negligible over this period. As a result, its dividends have been funded mostly via the issuance of new debt. This is evident in the balance sheet of the company, which shows that the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has grown from $27.0B in 2012 to $32.2B in the most recent quarter. Nevertheless, while this debt load might seem excessive for other companies, it is actually reasonable for a utility company and is certainly manageable for Consolidated Edison, as it is about 16 times its annual earnings. All in all, while Consolidated Edison should improve its free cash flows, its debt stands at relatively comfortable levels.

To sum up, although Consolidated Edison has an admirable dividend growth record, its current dividend yield is lackluster, and its recent dividend growth rate is almost negligible. Moreover, the rising interest rates are likely to exert pressure on the valuation of the stock at some point, particularly given its current rich valuation. Therefore, while the stock is likely to maintain its positive momentum as long as the market remains calm, the downside risk is significant if the Fed continues to raise the interest rates aggressively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.