Realized And 'In Progress' Term Premiums For U.S. Treasury Yields: 20 Years Vs. 6 Months

We find that, for both completed holding periods and holding periods in progress, the same is true at 20 years.

Our first report confirmed that term premiums on 30-year Treasuries vs. six-month T-bills have never been negative.

This is the second in a series of articles reporting on both the historical realized term premiums from buying long term Treasury bonds and term premiums still "in progress."

This is the second in our series of articles on the historical values of the term premium embedded in the U.S. Treasury yield curve. The magnitude of a "term premium" or risk premium in long term U.S. Treasury yields is a major focus of research by economists in the Federal Reserve System. A recent paper by Canlin Li, Andrew Meldrum, and Marius Rodriguez summarizes two important papers on this topic and reviews their methodologies. Estimates of the term premium are a function of the data used, the modeling approach taken, and market expectations. The focus of this note is a simple one: the calculation of historical realized term premiums and "in progress" term premiums. A historical perspective on actual realized term premiums is an important contributor to market expectations, subject to the caveat stated by Robert A. Jarrow, "History is just one draw from a Monte Carlo simulation."1

We seek to answer this question: "Which investment has provided the best total dollar return to investors, a U.S. Treasury bond maturing in X years or a money market fund that invests only in Treasury bills?"

In this article, we focus on the 20-year Treasury bond.

Methodology

We use the time series of U.S. Treasury yields maintained by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and distributed by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.2

We assume that on each day for which data is available, an investor invests $1000 in the U.S. Treasury bond and $1000 in 6-month Treasury bills. Every six months, the investor will receive a coupon on the bond. We assume that cash from the coupon payment is invested in 6-month Treasury bills and that this investment is rolled over in new 6-month Treasury bills until the underlying bond matures. 3 The investment in the "money fund" starts with an investment in 6-month Treasury bills and all cash thrown off is reinvested in new 6-month Treasury bills until the underlying investment in the fixed rate bond matures. Interest on the six-month bills is calculated on an actual/365 day basis because the U.S. Treasury data series for short term rates is on an "investment" basis.

The payment dates, 6-month bill rates, and the value of the "money fund" are given in this spreadsheet. The total dollar returns on 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 20, and 30-year Treasury bonds, both realized and "in progress," are given in a separate spreadsheet. Both spreadsheets are also available as supplemental materials on Seeking Alpha, here and here.

We discuss the other maturity bond results in separate notes.

20-Year Treasury Bond Results: The Term Premium Has Never Been Negative

The results of a comparison of the total dollar return on the 20-year Treasury bond and the 6-month Treasury bill "money fund" are surprising. We discuss the results both for completed 20-year horizons and for "in progress" 20-year periods that have not yet been completed. Exhibit 1 shows the evolution of the 20-year bond total dollar return (in red) vs. the six-month T-bill money fund total dollar return (in blue) for completed 20-year terms originated on each business day from 1993 through 1997:

Interest rates have declined substantially over the 20-year investment periods that have been completed. The graph also includes the evolution of the initial six-month Treasury bill yields (in light blue) and 20-year Treasury bond yields (in pink) on the origination dates. Because the ending dollar value of an investment in 20-year Treasury bonds (red) is always above the ending dollar value of an investment in the 6-month T-bill money fund, the realized term premium has been positive for all of the completed origination dates, as summarized in this histogram:

The average dollar advantage of the bond investment over the T-bill investment was large: $959.33 for an initial investment of $1,000.00. The standard deviation was $126.86.

We now turn to more recent holding periods that have not yet reached the 20-year point. For these incomplete periods, we define the "pending excess return" as the known dollar advantage of the Treasury bond over the 6-month T-bill investment as of the observation date. For example, on August 28, 2017, the amount of interest that will be paid on a 6-month Treasury bill equivalent that matures in 6 months (not necessarily 182 days) on February 28, 2018 is known with certainty. We tally all of the pending dollar term premiums, all of which have a differing time to maturity, in this graph:

Again, we find the surprising result that the pending dollar term premiums have been positive for 100% of the origination dates. The average pending excess return is $407.45 with a standard deviation of $275.85.

Highest and Lowest Realized Dollar Term Premiums

One of the reasons for these surprising results is the large size of the interest earned on coupon payments, which are assumed to be invested in 6-month Treasury bills. The highest total realized dollar return among all of the completed 20-year periods was that for an origination date of November 4, 1994, graphed below:

The ending dollar value was $3,006, which included principal of $1,000, coupon payments of $1,660 and interest on these coupons of $346.

The lowest total realized dollar return among all of the completed 20-year periods was that for an origination date of January 19, 1996, shown here:

The total realized return was $2,408, which included principal of $1,000, coupons of $1,204 and interest on the coupons of $204.

Conclusions

The total dollar returns for the 20-year Treasury bond have exceeded the total dollar returns for the 6-month T-bill money fund on every completed and every partially completed 20-year holding period for which data is available. This is due in part because interest earned on coupon payments rises when rates rise over the holding period, and, at least so far, this has been enough to generate strictly positive excess returns for 20-year bonds. Our prior study showed the same results at 30 years.

As we will see when we study other maturities, this is less and less true as the maturity shortens.

It goes without saying that there is no guarantee that the future will be like the past. At the same time, expectations for the future should be set with the past in mind.

