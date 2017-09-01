Obsidian Energy: Re-Examining Its Valuation

Obsidian appears roughly comparable to other producers in terms of valuation. The sector as a whole has been a bit too beaten down in my opinion.

Overall, the top end of Obsidian's estimated valuation range is around $1.35 USD to $1.40 USD per share after excluding the legacy areas.

Obsidian's results look better if its legacy areas are excluded, as they currently have negative netbacks.

This differs from its 2017 results due to the end of its Peace River carry, which is currently lowering its operating expenses and maintenance capital expenditure requirements.

Obsidian Energy is roughly breakeven for 2018 to 2021 at current strip and exchange rates. It can maintain production at neutral cash flow.

My last article about Obsidian Energy (OBE) mentioned that I believed that it was worth around $1.00 USD to $1.20 USD per share at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas in 2018 (roughly around current strip for both).

There were many comments on that article from investors that believed that I was undervaluing Obsidian, so I decided to take another look at the company. After that review, I would say that a case could be made that the top end of Obsidian's estimated value range should be higher. Obsidian's legacy assets negatively affect its EBITDA projections and thus lowers Obsidian's valuation based on an EBITDA multiple. Giving the legacy assets zero or minimal positive value instead would result in the top end of Obsidian's estimated value range increasing to around $1.35 USD to $1.40 USD per share at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas.

That said, I would also say that there is outdated information being used for some of the arguments that Obsidian is greatly undervalued. Due to the end of the Peace River carry, Obsidian's breakeven point will go up in 2018, both due to an increase in operating expenses and maintenance capital expenditure requirements. I will discuss some of those items below.

On Production Growth

Obsidian indicated that it expects to be able to deliver 3% production growth per year between 2017 and 2021 while achieving neutral cash flow at $50 WTI oil and $2.75 CAD AECO natural gas.

Source: Obsidian Energy 2017 Analyst Day Presentation

At the current moment, oil strip prices are around $50 USD over the next few years, while AECO natural gas strip prices are around $2.40 CAD. That would point to Obsidian being able to sustain around 2% annual production growth with neutral cash flow over the next few years. This doesn't take into account the potential effect of the stronger Canadian dollar though, which is at $1.24 CAD to $1.00 USD currently. Obsidian did not state the exchange rate it used for the production growth calculations above, but it was using a $1.325 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate for its June Corporate presentation.

Adjusting for the effect of the exchange rate would potentially reduce its production growth at neutral cash flow by around 2%. I would generally characterize Obsidian as being roughly breakeven at current strip prices and exchange rate.

2018 EBITDA

Obsidian has previously discussed realized prices and netbacks for its production at various oil prices. At $50 USD oil, Obsidian indicates that it would realize $38 CAD revenue per BOE and netback $19.25 CAD per BOE.

Source: Obsidian Energy August 2017 Corporate Presentation

However, those assumptions involve an exchange rate of $1.325 CAD to $1.00 USD, $3.00 CAD AECO natural gas and $13.25 CAD per BOE in operating expenses.

An exchange rate of roughly $1.25 CAD to $1.00 USD would reduce the portfolio realization by around $1.70 CAD per BOE (assuming unchanged $50 USD oil pricing). The lower AECO natural gas prices of around $2.50 CAD would reduce the portfolio realization by a further $1.15 CAD per BOE, bringing it down to around $35.15 CAD per BOE.

Source: Obsidian Energy 2017 Analyst Day Presentation

Obsidian indicates that operating expenses are expected to go up to around $13.75 CAD per BOE in 2018 due to the end of the Peace River carry. Royalties may go down by $0.35 CAD per BOE due to the lower revenues per BOE.

$CAD per BOE 2018 Portfolio Realization $35.15 Less: Opex $13.75 Less: Royalties $2.15 Less: Transportation $1.75 Netback $17.50

That results in an estimated netback of $17.50 CAD per BOE at $50 USD oil and $2.50 CAD natural gas. At 33,000 BOEPD production, that would result in an estimate of $179 million CAD ($143 million USD) EBITDA in 2018 without hedges and after subtracting $32 million CAD in general and administrative expenses.

Hedge Value

Obsidian's hedges have fairly close to neutral value. At the end of Q2 2017, the combined value of its hedges was actually neutral, with its positive value oil swaps offset by its negative value currency swaps. Although the oil swaps are shown in US dollars here, I believe that the oil swaps are actually denominated in Canadian dollars, so that does protect against weaker oil prices in Canadian dollars to a certain extent.

Source: Obsidian Energy Q2 2017 Report

Based on $50 USD oil, $2.50 CAD natural gas and a $1.25 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate, Obsidian's 2018 hedges have an estimated value of negative $10 million CAD (negative $8 million USD).

The Effect of Legacy Areas

Obsidian's legacy areas have been delivering negative netback for a while (at negative $5 CAD per BOE in Q4 2016, negative $1 CAD per BOE in Q1 2017 and negative $10 CAD per BOE in Q2 2017). Given that 75% of legacy area production is natural gas, low AECO prices are probably making the netback even more negative right now. The EBITDA from the legacy areas could be negative $10 million USD or worse per year now.

Valuation Based On Projected EBITDA

At a share price of $1.00 USD, Obsidian is trading for an enterprise value of approximately 5.7x estimated unhedged 2018 EBITDA at $50 USD oil and $2.50 CAD natural gas with a $1.25 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate.

For comparison, some rough calculations indicate that Baytex Energy may be trading for an enterprise value of around 6.4x unhedged 2018 EBITDA using the same inputs, while Crescent Point Energy is trading for around 5.2x unhedged 2018 EBITDA. Abraxas Petroleum may be trading for an enterprise value of approximately 4.3x unhedged 2018 EBITDA.

Please note that the Baytex calculation was fairly rough and the estimation of how the stronger Canadian dollar would affect its results is probably less accurate than with Obsidian (partly due to Baytex having a large volume of US production). As well, while Abraxas's calculation factors in additional dilution, there is some execution risk as its EBITDA number assumes that it meets guidance, which involves significant production growth from current levels.

Asset Valuation

Another way to look at Obsidian would be to estimate the value of its assets based on other transactions. I'd value the Cardium and New Ventures production at roughly $50,000 CAD ($40,000 USD) per flowing BOE, while the Alberta Viking production may be worth $43,750 CAD ($35,000 USD) per flowing BOE and the Peace River production could be valued at roughly $25,000 CAD ($20,000 USD) per flowing BOE. Peace River valuation is lower due to its substantially lower netbacks after the carry ends.

The legacy assets are valued at $0 for these calculations. Obsidian may be able to sell its legacy assets for a nominal amount, but they probably aren't worth much due to the negative netback.

Area BOE/Day $ USD Per Flowing BOE $ Million Cardium and New Ventures 20,000 $40,000 $800 Peace River 6,000 $20,000 $120 Alberta Viking 2,500 $35,000 $88 Legacy 4,500 $0 $0 Total 33,000 $1,008

This would give Obsidian an asset value of $1.008 billion USD based on estimated 2018 production levels. Subtracting $310 million USD in debt would result in an estimated value of approximately $1.38 USD per share.

For comparison, Bellatrix sold Cardium assets for $50,538 CAD per flowing BOE in September 2016, while Baytex paid $65 million CAD for some Peace River heavy oil assets in late 2016 that included 3,000 BOEPD in active production. That works out to around $21,667 CAD per flowing BOE. Both of those transactions took place when there was more optimism about long-term oil prices, with forward strip prices several years out around $4 USD higher than now.

It is true that Obsidian obtained a significantly higher price for its Saskatchewan Viking assets in a similar long-term oil pricing environment ($4 USD higher than today). However, Obsidian was seen as getting a very favorable price for those assets, while long-term oil and gas price expectations are noticeably less optimistic now. Various previous and subsequent transactions point to the Saskatchewan Viking sale as a bit of an outlier for valuation.

Conclusion

If Obsidian's negative netback legacy areas are excluded from valuation calculations, the top end of Obsidian's estimated valuation range increases to around $1.35 USD to $1.40 USD per share (compared to around $1.20 USD per share before). Obsidian has done well to reduce its debt burden and position itself to survive in a $45 USD to $55 USD oil pricing environment.

However, I believe that the effect of the Peace River partnership (with the carry ending in 2017) is causing investors to overestimate Obsidian's EBITDA and growth potential (while spending within cash flow) going forward. Based on Obsidian's own information, the current strip is roughly around breakeven for it. Forward EBITDA estimates indicate that Obsidian may be somewhat undervalued currently, but there also appear to be a fair number of oil and gas producers that are a bit undervalued since the whole sector has been beaten up.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.