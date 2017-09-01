Why Wal-Mart Remains In Our Portfolio

"Market awareness" is something that I feel is missing from the average investor's toolbox. Many investors who are new to the scene have been sold on the long term investing model and in many respects with good reason. Dividend growth investing is one of the most lucrative investing strategies out there. The struggle, though, with this strategy is staying the course. Being able to consistently drip feed one's portfolio with paid out dividends can be difficult when drawdowns are big. Let me explain.

When the market topped out back in 2007, how many dividend growth investors were able to stick to their strategy during 2008 and the spring of 2009 ? When markets are imploding, emotions can take over in a heart beat which will take you away from your investing strategy. That's why no matter how much you believe at present that you are a long-term investor, the market has a knack of forcing weak hands to cough up their shares when the going get tough. This is why many newsletter writers recommend that readers turn off their machines when selling becomes excessive. We want to keep emotions out of the picture.

Remember, when a quality dividend growth stock falls aggressively, its yield spikes proportionally. Dividend aristocrats have always recovered their highs after temporary declines over the last 40+ years. Economic expansion fueled by sustained stimulus measures has resulted in a boom in asset prices. If central banks are anything to go by, this should continue going forward but there are no guarantees. If one wanted though to take volatility out of the picture to a large extent, a stock like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is the answer, and here is why.

As the chart illustrates, Wal-Mart participated in the steep rise in stocks before the turn of the century but did not partake in the steep crash thereafter (especially in the Nasdaq). Furthermore, one would not think that there was a great recession in 2008. Wal-Mart's share price rallied strongly throughout the great recession and the company's earnings growth thrived as shoppers flocked in droves to its bargain-based brand. Other dividend aristocrats saw losses of up to 50% and more in their stock and it took them a few years to bounce back to pre-recession share prices.

Therefore, if one wanted to take a large piece of volatility out of the question, one could do far worse than Wal-Mart. I acknowledge that many income investors will not be impressed by Wal-Mart's dividend growth rate, but that is the price you pay for reduced volatility. In saying this, over the past decade, Wal-Mart's average annual dividend growth rate per share comes in at about 12%, which definitely outpaces inflation. The company has been investing heavily of late in its staff and e-commerce channels, so I'm expecting dividend growth rates to steadily increase once we see real fruit of these investments. The payout ratio has steadily increased from 28% in 2011 to a trailing 12 month average of 45% currently. Free cash flow remains very strong at Wal-Mart, but dividends are definitely a bigger percentage of the company's earnings compared to previous years.

However, earnings are predicted to reaccelerate, which should facilitate higher dividend hikes in years to come. In fact, earnings are expected to rise from 5%+ next year to 15.3% in 2020. This is testament to the big investment the retailer is undergoing in digital. Wal-art expects to be at the forefront of the sustained shift in consumer shopping habits. Only a fool would back against them considering their footprint of stores and balance sheet. The retailer's interest coverage despite its elevated spending is 9.09 and its debt to equity ratio is 0.53. Suffice to say, Wal-Mart has the staying power to overpower whatever competitors can throw at it.

Finally a word on the company's current valuation. Wal-Mart's current earnings multiple is 17.7 which is the highest it has been in a decade. There is plenty of commentary circling stating that Wal-Mart shares are too expensive at present However over the past 32 years, the company's average price to earnings ratio is around the 24 mark. This should ease investors fears as stocks one day will inevitably print their own cyclical top. Personally I don't think Wal-Mart will be much affected, but even if it is, the stock is still undervalued compared to its long-term historic valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.