Weekly Fund Wrap: No Worries

We explore the broader fund space this week with a bird's eye view of the ETF, closed-end fund and open-end mutual fund space.

A missile launch, a hurricane and a debt ceiling deadline were shrugged off as the market had a nearly Goldilocks week.

The S&P 500 finished up every day this week as the market shrugged off weak August seasonality along with an unprecedented North Korea missile launch over Japanese territory, Hurricane Harvey, and the approaching debt ceiling deadline.

On the policy front, President Trump rejected a proposal by China to cut steel overcapacity and urged his advisers to instead pursue a tariff increase on imports.

Preliminary estimates suggest close to $30bn of property damage from Harvey. Close to a third of US refineries have also been affected which caused the gasoline price to move sharply higher as Washington stepped in to alleviate the resulting fuel shortages.

Macro

The marginally disappointing payrolls report (156k vs 180k median estimate) notwithstanding, the data was relatively strong this week. The ISM manufacturing headline index added 2.5 points to 58.8 for August which was the highest level since April 2011. Second-quarter GDP was revised higher from 2.6% to 3.0% qoq -- the highest quarterly growth since 1Q15.

Markets

It was a nearly Goldilocks week for investors. All major assets except for oil and safe-haven currencies the Swiss frank and Japanese yen finished in the green. Oil was negatively impacted by the likely rise in inventories caused by lower consumption from Hurricane Harvey.

Funds

Over the last few months we have made it clear that the valuation of closed-end funds is currently on the richer end of the historic range judging by both discounts and distribution rates.

Investors who agree with our thesis have a number of potential alternatives:

ignore the rich valuation of closed-end funds and "carry on" with long positions in light of potentially high opportunity costs of being uninvested

turn off distribution reinvestments into closed-end funds

add collars (long put/short call) on existing closed-end fund or ETF positions

add assets that potentially benefit from higher volatility and market stress such as Treasury and high-grade Municipal funds

reallocate into different vehicles holding similar assets as closed-end funds such as ETFs and Open-End Mutual Funds.

This week we begin to explore this last option available to investors by taking a bird's eye view across the entire CEF/ETF/OEF space.

We include all CEFs and filter ETFs and OEFs by reasonable trading volume and a floor on last-12-month distributions and come up with just over 2000 funds. This figure overstates the actual number of funds because we add all OEF classes of a particular fund.

The picture we get jibes with our intuition:

CEFs tend to exhibit much higher volatility than OEFs and ETFs due to leverage as well as the discount/premium pricing dynamic

OEFs tend to have fairly low distribution rates compared to other fund types

The number of attractive ETFs is fairly low compared to other fund types and those with attractive distribution rates tend to be baskets of CEFs

CEFs have volatility far in excess of the distribution rate pick over OEFs: if the distribution rate is roughly double then the volatility is roughly 4x higher for CEFs than OEFs

We plan to explore much more of the broader fund space in future articles but we will leave this week's article with this question for our readers: What do you think about the CEF/ETF/OEF space in your investment portfolio at this time?

