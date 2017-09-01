Is CBL's New Note A Better Buy Than Its Preferreds?

I think not at first glance, but a deeper look might be necessary.

Attractive, but are they a better buy than CBL's currently priced preferreds?

CBL & Associates (CBL) has recently issued a new note that matures in 2026 and has a coupon value of 5.95% However, CBL has several existing preferreds available to trade. Let's determine which is the best current buy and the reasons why I might choose it.

However, before I begin this assessment Let's take a brief look at the company try to determine its probable long-term viability outlook. I question this because as a potential investor for either its notes or cumulative preferreds, it's the only thing I am truly concerned about. Normally CBL's future viability would not have concerned me at all, but with the growing power and reach of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online enterprises, I am no longer so certain.

I like that it's a relatively large company, as shown below.

A quick review informs us that CBL & Associates Properties is a REIT that primarily owns and develops retail malls in middle market areas.

Two of its remaining preferreds still trade.

Now let's click on CBL-D itself. Below is the screenshot:

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning that in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company and will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds. Although bank preferred dividends are usually secure, they are almost always non-cumulative, and consequently, I don't buy them.



These shares were callable at the company's option in 12/13/09 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.



They pay a dividend of $1.84375 per share per year, or 0.4609375 per quarter, paid 3/30, 6/30, 9/30, 12/30 of each year.



At the time of their IPO, these shares were unrated by Moody's or S&P, which really doesn't concern me, but might concern a more conservative investor.



These shares have no stated maturity, meaning they can remain uncalled in perpetuity, which is fine with me. Pay me, pay my heirs, pay the heirs of my heirs for all I care. However, if called, it will be at their $25.00 call value plus any accrued interest owed.



Dividends are NOT eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.



Although the E Series has conversion rights allowed in specific circumstances, which the D Series does not, as a preferred investor, I have little interest in exercising that option if it should occur. However, if you might have interest, you might want to study the prospectus of the E Series more carefully.



As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, CBL has suffered through a rough 5-years of losses as shown on the following Yahoo Finance chart.

Looks like a slalom straight down to oblivion.

Although I like that it's actually earning some money of late, as shown below on Finviz financial highlights.

Yet, its market cap has shrunk considerably from what it was when it IPO'd at $2.6 billion.

Will this company be around when the new notes are set to mature? Frankly, it might, but I really can't say for sure; 2026 is a long way away. Consequently, which is the current better buy, its new note or one of its existing preferreds?

Symbol Yearly dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CBL-D 1.84375 24.46 1.84375/24.46 7.54 Best CBL-E 1.65625 24.98 1.65625/24.98 6.63 New Note 59.50 98.25 59.5/98.25 6.06

I'm going with CBL-D for several reasons - some you might not agree with. Initially, because it pays the highest yield at its current price. However, let's not forget that CBL has to remain viable until 2026 for the new note to mature and for you to be repaid. And if it does, as long as the D was not called it will continue to pay at a higher effective yield than the Note. Yet, the preferred dividend could be suspended, which is always a remote possibility. If that happens, it's cumulative and will eventually be repaid should the company hope to survive. True, in the event of bankruptcy, which is always a possibility, you might get more with the note, but I wouldn't expect much more than pennies on the dollar at best. Taking all that into account, I'm sticking with the D, which additionally has pretty much held its value since I first reported about CBL on May 24, 2016, as pictured below.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Cost Dividend/Cost Yield Best CBL-D 1.84375 24.78 1.84375/24.78 7.44% Best CBL-E 1.65625 24.93 1.65625/24.93 6.64%

P. S. A special shout-out to Rubicon, whose recent well-researched and well-written article prompted this report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.