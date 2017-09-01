Orocobre's (OROCF) CEO Richard Seville on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Ltd (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call August 30, 2017 9:15 PM ET

Executives

Richard Seville - CEO

Neil Kaplan - CFO

Analysts

Tim hart - Deutsche Bank

Clarke Wilkins - Citigroup

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Stuart Dodd - Renaissance Asset Management

Andrew Hodge - the Macquarie Group

Glyn Lawcock - UBS Investment Bank

Warren Edney - ‎Baillieu Holst

Laurence Hill - Canaccord

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Michael Orphanides - Tribeca Investment Partners

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Orocobre Full Year Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only-mode. There will be a presentation followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Richard Seville, CEO. Please go ahead.

Richard Seville

Good morning. And thank you all for attending this full results year presentation for 2017. The highlights for the year we have strong results, strong results from a first full year production, production of 11,862 tons of lithium carbonate up 72% on the prior corresponding periods. Our sales were strong at $120 million on 12,396 tons. We've maintained a very strong operating margin of 62%, a $6,053 and the EBITDAIX for the year $71.2 million of overall.

We will see the increased pricing through the year and in the last quarter it was approximately $10,700 per ton on FOB basis for the June quarter. Olaroz is strong and cash flow positive from repaying debt. At the end of June, we have strong cash position and our bank accounts of Orocobre are nearly $52 million. And we had a net profit for the year of $19.4 million, up $41.4 million on the prior corresponding period.

And with that, I'll pass the over to CFO, Neil Kaplan, who can take you through the financial in more detail.

Neil Kaplan

Thank you, Richards and good morning to all. First half is Olaroz Joint Venture Structure slide. Orocobre has 72.68% ownership in Sales de Jujuy Pte, which in turn has a 91.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy result. Today on Orocobre has effective 66.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy S.A. The statutory accounts show such presence in liquidity equipment accounting due to joint control being equitized with Toyota Tsusho. We have welcomed to present the joint venture on a 100% basis, and then eliminate the non-controlling interests to show the Orocobre's accounts would look like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Moving to the next slide. This slide details the profit and loss on a proportionally consolidated basis. Moving from left to right, the first column is the statutory P&L as shown in accounts. The second column shows the JV on a 100% basis whereas the third column eliminates the non-controllable interest. Column four add back the equity accounted at land resulting in column 5 which is all the corporate P&L looks like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Looking at column two, on a 100% basis, a strong profitable year for the JV with the $120 million of revenues and approximately a 60% EBITDIAX resulting in a mixed profit aftertax of $32.2 million. Also the share of the JV makes profit aftertax is U.S. $21.5 million. On a proportionally consolidated basis, this resulted in a net profit aftertax of $19.4 million.

Moving to the next slide. This waterfall chart breaks down the proportionate consolidated P&L from Orocobre's perspective. The sale of South American Salars and Salinas Grandes to IAL and the LSC respectively resulted in healthy net profit of $14.8 million. At year-end certain indicators in terms of the accounting status will present in assisting the carrying value of Borax.

The assessment of such carrying value resulted in a book lock down of $8.1 million in this summer. The income tax expense booked in the Orocobre history of the income tax charge from on a loss plus with the 4x to 3x assets being written off. This then brings it back to the statutory profit of $19.4 million, which when adjust for the profit of the South American Salars transaction and the Borax impairment resulting in underlying net profit aftertax of $13.8 million.

Moving to the next slide, this slide shows the proportionally consolidated balance sheet of Orocobre detailed in same format of the profit and loss. The balance sheet is not stronger than a year ago. On the current assets, cash is increased on a consolidated basis to $54.3 million principally due to the release of standby letters of credit and the payments proceed for the sales of Salinas Grandes to LSC.

Financial assets of $9.8 million of SBLC related to Orocobre which are expected back during this financial year. Trade receivables principally increased due to lithium being shifted in the last week of June, this was primarily impact of the severe weather which resulted in the closing of the [indiscernible] and shipments now having to have gone [indiscernible] port. On the non-current assets, the investments in associate is Orocobre's investments in AAL resulted from the sale of South American Salars. VAT receivable has reduced substantially given the VAT recoupment process is working extremely efficiency.

As of today, the main factor certainly has been approved and finance received and the June presentation has been submitted for approval. Current and non-current liabilities, loans and borrowings have reduced to the repayment of the working capital facility to the extent of a net $11.5 million and the principal on the project date of $21.1 million. The deferred tax liability has increased and Olaroz has generated taxable income and start using our carry forward tax losses, as well as due to Borax’s deferred tax assets in written off.

Moving to the next slide, the proportion consolidated cash flow show strong cash flows coming from Olaroz. On the proportion consolidated basis just under $13 million and cash flow is provided from operational activity. The increased of cash at the corporate level is mainly due to the lease of SBLC of approximately $204 million and a payment from LSC of $4 million that was received by Orocobre. The movements related to Olaroz itself are detailed in the following slide.

Olaroz's repaying debt and releasing cash, as a result of the strong EBITDAIX of $31 million coupled with debt collections of approximately $22 million. An unsecured pre-export finance facility was put in place of $22 million allowing SBLC, which guaranteed working capital facility to be released. Our bankers HSBC have recognize the strong financial performance of the business in making such out secured facility available.

Final costs are related to Mizuho interest, interest rates swaps and working capital facility. SBLC repaid Mizuho bank principle of $21.1 million related to the project data, as well as working capital facilities of $33.5 million. CapEx payment made of $12.3 million at the end of the year.

The payments due to the year of material and services were $11.5. Working capital movements of $12.1 million Occurred, the main reasons for this were a $10.6 million increase product inventory related to an increase of 600,000 of LSC with commitment that equivalent in the past and the additional cost related to secondary lining and improvements and remediation to fund.

Warehouse inventory which includes reagents and spare parts increased by $3.2 million while accounts receivable had an alluded of $9 million as explained earlier principally due to lithium being shut in the last week of June due to severe weather and having to shut out of [indiscernible] port versus the Chilean port.

Moving to the next slide. Strong cash flows helped to reduce our overall project debt customary down from $192 million to $145 million which sounds like to $47 million of principle paid over the first two years of the loan. The September payment is being made in the next 10 days. This facility has a net interest approximately 4.25% selling and was repaid by annually through September 2024. As detailed in the quarter, Orocobre has net debt at $65.3 million which is low 1.7 times of proportion consolidated EBITDAIX.

In summary even in ramp up, we have established ourselves as one of the world's highest margin producers. We have strong cash flows and high advantage and we have a strong balance sheet.

Thank you. And I will pass it back to Richard and he'll discuss operational performance growth plan.

Richard Seville

Thank you, Neil. So, first thing I'd like to spend a little bit time on is looking at our customer base and strong pricing environment, we'll also look at it bit later on. So over the last two years, we've developed of the 70 customers to which we are supplying. This is our geographically diverse base including Japan, South Korea, Europe, U.S.A. and China.

We sell into industrial, chemical manufacture and battery markets and over the years, it could reverse as can be seen in this graph on the left, we have seen consistently rising pricing and now are achieving positive in excess of $10,000 a ton FOB basis. That's an average across all of our products. As noticed, all the SQM recently noted that market growth is likely to be around 14% this year and they're expecting higher pricing as we move through this half. And as noted, SQM has historically has reputation for being conservative.

So let's now focus a little bit on operations. Over the last 2.5 years, we developed an experienced operating team and this has been through the school of [indiscernible] I think I want to put it and learning from experiences, so we've taken this team from virtually having very loyal experience to one that is well experienced. So, we built this team from scratch with the support of the world-class consultants.

For this period of time, we've developed real knowhow proprietary knowledge and technology. Our purification circuit that is now running as wish it to be, has been a journey of learning and it is capable of producing battery grade lithium carbonate on-site at Olaroz and that set us apart. This gives us a strong competitive advantage as we go forward with our brine business. Six months ago, the ponds became a focus. Half yearly call, they are a major focus and we’ve got a lot of work on understanding our ponds and improving our processes and getting the inventory to division within support our ongoing production requirements.

If we look at the graph on the right, you will see the reality is matching our production model. This is the uptake as we’ve got within the quarterly report and now we can see the green line is, or the grey line is matching the green line. That’s a very important trend that we’re seeing there as the evaporation way takes off and the concentration drives in the ponds, the inventory levels arrive in those harvest ponds. And that’s give us a little comfort as we look forward to the production, arriving production, so it is growth into the next quarter and beyond.

The providers for the confidence through provide the production forecast for this year. We wanted to undertake better metric survey, so it checks with our estimates that we take it make every week, how reality is compare divestments. The better metric survey is complete to the date, supported by the density study that we’ve gone or other checks of shown that larger volumes of available brand are there in our ponds particularly in the larger pond, the primary pond on the intermediate ponds.

Now, the one that are coming through the system, so we were adjusted our pond inventories for the 38,300 tonnes in the quarterly, the 44,000 tonnes for the end of the year. We’re very pleased with the improvement of pond operating practices. We monitor the transfer drive for one ponds on a daily and weekly basis. And we check the performance of that and our KPI performance, I can put that way is excellence and achieving the movements that we need. And as we start in the store, the new infrastructure of pumps in the coming weeks that will provide us with better improved security to achieve both on movements in the future.

We turn to page and look at our guidance for our FY18. So that background leads us to provide our guidance for this coming year. There is definitely a significant increased in production. We can see the trend to that in the graph on the right hand side as we go through the year. We’re providing a preliminary guidance of 14,000 tonnes from the financial year, up from 11,863 tonnes of production for the year past. And that will be biased to the second half of a financial year rather than the first half on a shift approximately 45-55 or 55-45. That performance will be based on the successful deducting and minor modifications will make to the purchasing plant, as well as 2.5 years.

The improvements understanding of brine inventory and the support of that to our production model and to be plan for 10.5 years of operational learnings released to understand but we now want do it in our business overall. As I highlighted a couple of other things give us confidence for the coming months. Firstly, the successful information of our hydroxide plant project we’ve been operating now for six months and its improving performance both in the primary circuit and the pure purification circuit. The use of this pipeline is the primary circuit was not originally planned but with the performance that we saw in the purification circuit we have now modified the circuit to give us improved performance in the primary as well and it’s very positive.

And the other area of course is the work we’ve done in improving trends on management of controls. And we are very satisfied with the progress that we’ve made in that regards. [indiscernible] a good year ahead for us and then we look at our growth. Olaroz is a world class asset for the very large as well as capable of sustaining multiple in internally funded expansions. We also had a closer look at that segment. The Olaroz basin we drilled down to 200 meters and we came out with 6.4 million pounds of LCE and that’s our current resource base. In the early days of developing, [indiscernible] we’ve put a couple of holes down a bit deeper so there could be exploration holes and we came out with an additional exploration target in the 123 meters potentially another 10.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate.

On the [indiscernible] undertaking indicated this basin is potentially 600 meters deep and more recently we've done hole to 450 meters as shown as we go deeper. So we are very confident that this result ultimately will be much, much larger than the measuring [indiscernible]. After back of this geological scenario, we initially planned expansion through 35,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate a doubling of capacity and those studies are advancing, we're not advancing of the basic engineering. Final investment decision of course remains subject to meet production milestones and the financing.

In addition to that our primary product was being allocated in the future to support a 10,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Japan and JV approval on that during this current year. That is our plan. The lithium market is also becoming more defined. In my view what the revolution happened in transport and we are part of it. There real traction is happening in terms of total capital EV 755 meters were sold last year and OPEC suggests about 2040 the global vehicle fleet will include 266 million EVs, even OPEC in board. Bloomberg New Energy Finance suggests that 2040 there could be 530 million or one-third of all cars in the fleet of [indiscernible] will be EV and is always done of the back of lithium.

In terms of the shorter term aspects, the project fundamentals for strong specially I am talking about turning price of the year and as I explained through in key message directing monthly all the supply market conference, there’s a consistent of our estimate of the ability of supply to come on quickly. There’s headwinds there often linked to the financing and the headwinds of capacity of projects to be therein. But right now is a very good price for this company to be.

If you look at a little bit advantage lithium and this a transaction with successfully completing the year and we've complete the result back in our house. We knew that all of that is simply well outside this was. For the year that we have -- which is worth work, but we didn't have the bandwidth to do that. So we partnered with they need to do and is paying us advantage with them and further advancing ourselves from accessing into their company we ended up with the 45% interest in the company which is now well cashed up after $20 million capital raising.

The intact base of that is in Cauchari is to the south of the Olaroz. There is a drilling program underway with 5 rotary holes and 12 diamond holes planned. And we expect the results versus the else rest of this coming up in the next month or so. That project is a potential for an additional ground source for expanded product for to be an independent operation and that will run we'll see how it goes at the time. As reflecting that additional support in project with Antofalla and Incahuasi and Guatayoc as the primary focus at which point of time is advancing Cauchari.

Over to Argentina, it's been a tough year for Borax Argentina. It's highlighted in green sliding in principle markets Brazil, the competition from international producers primarily with the Brazil. And as part of that may have increased sales but as a lower unit price, we've had good results and driving down unit cost but unfortunately unit costs have not decreased as the rate as the sales projects -- returning. So that is resulted in an impairment being taken on Borax Argentina. That's not to say that there are not significant value there in the longer term, but that's on a different sale operations which is currently will considered in a feasibility study that should be released shortly. That's looking at scope of group drilling production to 100,000 to 120,000 tons around on a full expect of high grade and 40,000 tons of -- per annum. As I said, the feasibility study of that which will put value on -- will be completed relatively soon.

So with that, just a little bit comment on market. The graph on the left hand side bottom shows the amount of investment being put into adding gigawatt hours in battery in the third line on the top, and then the requirements for vector base and certainly the penetration rate. So I think the first place at lithium today for the battery sector. We've putting in the capacity to support 4.5% penetration rate will be in 2020. So that's a real projection for our sector. Back to as the industry the leading, more conservative peers would in fact 4.5 the tech penetration rate and very conservative peers so 4.5. Using 4.5% as the midpoint of the figures I presented in Montreal.

The investment is happening that to support the penetration rate. The issue is lithium base to support to support our penetration rate. And as you all are well aware, we've seen a slugging response to demand in terms of new projects with any new brine project that in the past 20 years. And the high [indiscernible] coming on screen now has been slowed and anticipated. That hard work in the new projects downstream and if we look at our supply and demand and our view is that supply struggles to meet demand for 2018-2019. You get some release in 2020, but we need to be, need to supply side, need to accelerate to meet those demand first.

So in summary, our first full year of production has produced a net profit of $19.4 million. We have concerned our strategy being a low cost high margins produce and in [indiscernible] operational level of $21.2 million. We’re providing guidance for production for this year of 14,000 tonnes. Work is progressing look to the government production and then also 35,000 tonnes [indiscernible] per annum. We’re advancing rapidly on the 10,000 tonnes per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Japan and expecting JV approval on that this calendar year. Expansion times will not be funded with New York City. The lithium market fundamentals remain strong the new high costs supply continue to enter and leading it, and these expansions in the past that will go a low production along in the future. Thank you very much.

And I hand back to the coordinator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Tim Hart from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Tim hart

Richard, just on the harvest point, the things we'd be tracking in line with your model. Has there been any chase steady production over the last couple of months? And just also, how the primary and intermediate upon tracking versus the modeled inventories?

Richard Seville

The production over the last couple of months has been approximately in line with the production model, if I can put to that way. So obviously there is fluctuation through the year. So nothing, but that would invalidate, the model if you see [indiscernible]. And in terms of the performance in the ponds, without taking to accounts the adjustments of overall in three years, the tracking is been correct.

Tim hart

And just in guidance for next year. Obviously you’ve got [indiscernible]. Is that a conservative divestment you view or sort of, is there a range down around that or?

Richard Seville

Good question Tim. When [indiscernible] our road shows, there is consistent payback to provide guidance, but we can achieve. So the guidance that provide in here is in that context both in terms of production and in terms of projects.

Operator

Your next question comes from Clarke Wilkins from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Clarke Wilkins

Just turn to the guidance number 14,000 tonnes, 55% wide in the second half and for the run rate round about 15.4 thousand tonnes. So from that level, how long does it take you to step up to full capacity, you getting towards full capacity by the end of sort of second half of the fiscal year? Also just in regards to the commentary on expansion -- about certain milestones being reached. What are the milestones that you need to put [before] partners are prepared to consider that expansion? And then the final one just on products for the guide around what is the product within 48,000 tonnes guide?

Richard Seville

Okay. So first of all we’ve provided guidance in the past which is kind of would be significantly higher production than last half but with productions skewed for the second quarter. So we’re including based on what’s the relative growth of production in the current year quarter and that was maintained, so the third and fourth quarters.

What was your second question Clarke sorry?

Clarke Wilkins

Milestones in terms of the production perspective for the Phase 2?

Richard Seville

The key thing to provide confidence to banks financiers and our boards the decision making prudently, so we have to make that decision my view is that we need to have achieved main side or something materially close and to be able to show that that is sustainable. That gives the confidence to both to be able to make a decision and also for financiers to sign off on it. And think that’s very suggestion. And the third question was?

Clarke Wilkins

Just trying to I mean like you kind of updated like -- back into sort of first half question, the run rate for the 3.5 next year is 4,000 tonne. How are you are working on to achieve demonstrate 9.5 at run rate that 0.5 million and still below capacity?

Richard Seville

Our guidance for the year is 14,000 I think I have clarified that question before. We are providing guidance that we can achieve. So you could argue is that conservative is that the right word. We will be achieving very high levels of production on the backend of the fourth quarter or the late third, the following half. Over the year I am talking about.

Clarke Wilkins

And sort of the follow-up question on the products, in terms of between the?

Richard Seville

It’s about a third backup drive and segmental drive.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord Genuity.

Reg Spencer

I think a couple of the other guys have answered my first couple of questions. So, I just talk about cost earns for a minute. Richard, I know now that you have actually provided cost guidance and I guess related to that just the CapEx plans for next year, so the installation of the planned installation of the recoveries that get. [indiscernible] this is litigation fact that given some of logistical issues that you had with CO2 in the year and may be presume then that the installation of that facility will give you some ongoing operating cost benefit and how about that sailing through what we should be thinking about in terms of production cost runs for [indiscernible]?

Richard Seville

And yes and that's part of almost -- project. We've actually had a very good result our own of say terminal -- I think gives us a fragment on that we see and that as to I'd say the 5. So that's being good and -- times after that. Even now that this is one direction I think. The real part of it is earlier in the coming half and another half the coming half. And we'll start to see impact of significant cost reductions in CO2 part at that point in time. And currently mineral across those CO2 is roughly $500 a ton with the pure potential circuit. So that provides significant benefit to the overall operating costs. And in terms of risk mitigation in terms of slide is material in our costs. Among are the primary reasons why it's been better for us to sale primary product to high value customers rather than supply to enterprise battery. So then that will and a commodity driven business strategy rather than based on --.

Reg Spencer

And could we saw then the potential for operating cost reductions coming for the -- for improved consumable or consumptions of that so that's about virtue of new recovery. So it's second then versus now the original plan where you'll see self predominantly battery gradual so a well volumes which going to a lot consumption CO2 so. A lot of moving quantify what those operating cost guidance might be, and are you in position to provide some kind a cost guidance in the next 12 months.

Richard Seville

We haven't provided cost guidance. I think the best thing to use is the -- with the continuation of -- here. And yes.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you for that. And secondly on Borax, I know we have talked about this very often. But could you tell me what the current cash earnings have. What you think the outlook for that hold to that business and at what point would you look at sustaining operations in order to preserve cash.

Richard Seville

And, well we've improved the performance of our operations. -- of that difficulties in the months in the recent month. So we had I think the worse month for us would have been January, February, March, April. We've started to improve performance in May June. And we have a small EBITDA loss forecast this year of about $1 million. And if we can manage our, if we can our creditors and our -- totally and what I mean by -- is that over the last two years, there is a different conditions in Brazil. Payment terms have split, so our key objective is to bring those payment terms back into historical line for the year.

And if we can achieve that in the support for -- Argentina could be expect using has allow us the big of the most part of the most --. So being the overall $4 million to $5 million. And certainly on the long-term strategy there, and that's something we'd have to provide any formal -- here on. The first step -- is -- road show is feasibility study to get value on paper. So that point in time, we’ve been look at the quality of that investments and look at ways to realize value for the company with that investments, sorry with that assets. We’re going to that’s take [indiscernible] and I think it will become clear in terms of ideas for that asset during this half.

Reg Spencer

And lastly just on your pricing guidance, I think nice paper would be away that carbonate pricing globally based in China and ex-China are seems to be training up especially in recent months. I’m hoping your pricing guidance for FY18 remains, I guess plus $10,000 a tonne. Are you able to provide a little bit more comment around that production guidance? [indiscernible] this spokes a little low versus where the market today and what expectations lightly or is there something where you guys to just [indiscernible] on the conservatives among that pricing guidance?

Richard Seville

Now, there is two aspects. One is that our arrangements are not week-by-week, but quarter-by-quarter and half-by-half. So you get lag effect compared to spot. And the other aspect is as the production, we’re taking a position where we don’t disappoint and don’t want to disappoint. So I think there is an element of conservative in our figures.

Operator

Your next question comes from Stuart Dodd from Renaissance Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Stuart Dodd

Just to two questions. One just an AV clarification, I didn’t really catch an answer to registration on CapEx. So could you just maybe I missed it. What do you think CapEx will be for the coming year?

Neil Kaplan

In the announcement it gives the guidance of 12 to 15.

Stuart Dodd

12 to 15, thanks. And then more importantly, if we sort of, we’re try and look ahead. So in the past beyond the production ratification and we’re getting to more normal production environments. What do you think would be a normal first half, second half split? Because if you look at the chat you’ve provided there on slide 14. It sort of implies, I think that a reasonable SKU for the first half and financial you think. Is that the right way to rate or you will be able to smooth that out?

Richard Seville

No. It should [indiscernible] and on the key strategy in terms of the way we make upon going forward, is to maintain higher levels of inventory. So as we drawdown that inventory, so half of the summer time. You’re maintaining high levels of production. So the concepts here is the smoother production for the year and have more about system.

Stuart Dodd

Okay. So the ponds themselves would want to deliver more in the first half, in the fiscal year. But you will be [indiscernible] to get a minimal split between first and second half.

Richard Seville

Yes.

Stuart Dodd

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Hodge from the Macquarie Group. Please go ahead.

Andrew Hodge

I have few questions most of nil. So the first one, just a guidance of 6,300 this is the part of the financial year. I know that you previously said that the can vary over the short time but given the results today are just over 1000 tonnes July and August it is actually hopeful to do 6,300 with the top and I guess that may assuming very strong production growth?

Richard Seville

We have we are applying with 1000 tonnes in July and August that’s lot off good so we are going to -- we will have lower production this quarter and next quarter as we will [indiscernible] challenging dig into that product 45, 55 some 14000.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And that just given as you said you will have lower production this quarter just being able to fund higher for the in September I think you said 10 days away from now given the cash balance that’s actually fitting in SEJ right now it be less enjoyed by the believe that you guys have?

Richard Seville

We look at each of different than we would normally expect given the lower production however to normal course of business still produce sales and very strong cash flows even on lower sales we have larger 60% we also have that coming back and we now expect to be putting initial of lows. We also are able to bring forward customers from our customers in terms generating net cash flow. Again we are managing the account table as well.

At the JV company would you have a $25 million working capital facility but that goes up and down day by day week by week and if we had to return this strongly but it’s just the operation. So we do not expect to be putting any shareholders loss.

Andrew Hodge

No just shareholder Neil just may be a throwing down up on that facility for this quarter?

Richard Seville

Yes I am not even expecting to do so. We have got it under control as mentioned just strong cash flows from the trading from every single customer and managing our payables. We are making a payment in about – so payment.

Andrew Hodge

And I guess the customer speed and pay keep it on question which is just about payment based on that debt provision understand is that related to Richard what you were talking before that customers or is that always in customers?

Richard Seville

Are you talking about the impairment Andrew?

Andrew Hodge

Yes.

Richard Seville

It’s a very small provision we made running about $700,000 the for us that is for us -- provided to give -- is about $700,000 before it’s related to the accounting -- however and looking at we’ve written down profit dollars in equipment value so the looking down is 8.1 million which can be spread into PPL of about 6 million just under 6 million. There’s inventories of about 1.5 million to 74, 75 and $600,000 $700,000 in bad debt provision. So I would that’s $8.1 million.

Andrew Hodge

And then the lost -- I guess you kind of off registration flow for accessing obviously a drying on business again for the second year in row the losses in trace. Just given that the Borax might have an flat shape up the way you guys still do the legal case in Rio. What you're kind a thinking about the strategic important product and how you guys think about it going forward?

Richard Seville

With that I like to vacate the results for the feasibility study and as I previously said that will come back in -- again.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Glyn Lawcock from UBS Investment Bank. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

Good morning gentlemen. Few questions if I may. Just little bit more on the production guidance, I know you said based on potential debottlenecking margins and understanding the brand inventory. Just wondering what's the critical part? What do you actually need to go right during with the reach maybe how you guide the old one, that's the first question?

Richard Seville

That's a -- question. I think I you recognize and like the pure the primary circuit is a performance of that expectation is that I really know. The -- I think they're very comfortable now that we're on top of that. And every week every month reinforces that confidence, the promising there in play very sharply that will reinforce our ability to move it down during the critical times. So the risk there is rapidly kind a balance I think through that way to our internal runs on the board. And clarification circuits we have that running very very well when we have no -- put through the system. We a varying regularly 35 tons a day, I think we pick to 43. So there is no significant overhang risk is really about doing things well. And so I'm quite optimistic that that being position.

Glyn Lawcock

So you would say the bottlenecking the commodity you've already done that thing?

Richard Seville

Yes it's all done. So now the point is we've done that overall. We know how to operate, we operate pretty well these days, -- an optimization further automations proven certain circuits amount of modifications that all reduces at any time. But we're at the position now really to say that we have a well established operating plan. And there is kind a work it's all of the top of this is.

Glyn Lawcock

And so how should just to be prepared for a fairly core significant -- weather, like we expect that that just normal course for this period.

Richard Seville

That is normal course. It's normal course of this period. It's a lot of where we've done ourselves too with the -- and this year that we're sell much of the focus back from February through to now and as we have rectified that. And so what this period of the year may always have the lot of the operation rigs, yes. But if you manage your -- manage your inventory properly. And the impact on that should not be significant. You should have smoothed your production through the year. That is SBN and other miles through as of their operations, so in response to Stuart's question I think so the question Yes.

Glyn Lawcock

Yes that's what I shouldn't -- this period that tend to be current quarter.

Richard Seville

Yes, exactly.

Glyn Lawcock

You've mentioned from bridging production milestone, if everything goes to clean. Could you give me some sense, when you might be looking for Board approval for Phase 2 and saying what that might be into first production, if you do [indiscernible]?

Richard Seville

Well, we haven’t provided any formal guidance on that. So I think you can pick-up, we’re pretty comfortable with the high production levels in the fourth quarter. As they discussing due to the, into next year, it wouldn’t unreasonable to be thinking that will be in a position in the first quarter of the next calendar year.

Glyn Lawcock

And then just, I think you talk a little bit about pricing, but in this contracting. Just I’m wondering, where our prices there in your mind given new contract, you talk, I think, you said quarterly and six months late. Just where our prices that just to give me some sense relative to the 10,000 then I sure obviously your pretty [indiscernible] contracts roll off?

Richard Seville

Well, again the $10,000 plan SIB and many of the pricing here, prices in the media or in news. Pricing that relates to deliver pricing in China. So there is a mismatch. So that expects us to be sort of delivering reaching carbonate prices $20,000 a tonne. That bigger includes 17% GST duties and deliver charges. And more than likely one or two marketing charges on the [indiscernible] as well. So pricing at the moment, sorry I’m going to [indiscernible] shipping over on the call at the moment, probably that’s what [indiscernible] on as we are. As our feedback from the JV recently have last leasing Japan, so when we look at the quarterly re-stepping pricing at the moment. We’re getting some nice pick-ups and pricing activity firm in China. But Neil maybe you can provide some more up to date color.

Neil Kaplan

Sure, there is actually a bit of spread and I think you alluded to the fact that crosses around the load and that certainly what we’re seeing as well. In terms of CRF numbers on battery grade materials. Right now, the new deals it’s in the $13,500 to $14,000 of tonnes range. And then when you look at add primary product, it’s typically a couple of thousand dollars of tonne alive valid levels. That’s the deals in time right now, there is some capitalized to that range particularly to the upside. And we’ve actually done some good deals recently on primary of industrial rate product is a very, very healthy.

In sign that without the typical situation or we had to push some customer orders back to from Q2 into Q3 and beyond. We’ve got commitment to level basically focused through the end of this calendar year with relatively small volume of product to be allocated in Q4. So in terms of where the market is going, we see prices a bit more incremental level than behind ramp that we saw in the last couple of years and so we are looking forward to getting into negotiations on next year to new customers within the next --

Glyn Lawcock

I am sorry those numbers you quoted 13.5, 11.5 to 12, there are on a like-for-like basis with the guidance upgraded?

Richard Seville

No, no sorry this is numbers.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay.

Richard Seville

The intent is an appropriate number so just made to be able go to that number back into your models.

Neil Kaplan

And account.

Richard Seville

Okay.

Glyn Lawcock

And what would be the delta that you just read out roughly to get it back to NFFB like-for-like basis?

Richard Seville

It’s round about those as real fun and keep mind yes it might be a bit on the conservative side but we’ve got obviously deals that were done earlier in the year that were committed to --

Glyn Lawcock

No, that’s fine, just where it could go over time those contracts roll off at newly price.

Richard Seville

Sure.

Glyn Lawcock

And just -- may be just you talk a lot about the EB side of the market. Just wondering if you thought about the actual battery storage side. I noticed you perhaps doesn’t really have on EB but my sense is that might be bit a slip through, you thought about that at all?

Richard Seville

Yes, I agree we are definitely doing some work on that and I think one of the term it’s true for the sector that this have a large consignment than in the statement thing side. It’s definitely significant. I think it’s something that -- unnecessarily but it certainly has a lesser focus on electric vehicles. So look at -- it's certainly something that of significance and we have to be able to get some information out of the market in regard to the --

Glyn Lawcock

Make a big difference in 21 I think not all of battery lithium but grow up the same pace EV.

Richard Seville

Sure and there are other things that intentionally make it which is 15 bear fruit I mean you stand from -- looking you could keep it another 250,000 tonnes in the future side. Of course it’s an -- and it’s certainly effective frequency the trials going on in the world with batteries and battery technologies as well as time goes on we will see a significant ramp in the battery in sector cost of those batteries come down.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Warren Edney from ‎Baillieu Holst. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

Thanks. I just want to ask I know you’ve been upgrading and you said you’re doing a lot. I am wondering what you thought may be to add capacity in the plant even at the moment or she is with the ponds? And the other question I have is, once you make a decision to extend or get approval from the --. What's this relate on in terms of construction and given the infrastructure that you've already got there?

Richard Seville

Line capacity is -- tons per annum. It's really controlled by the capacity at the -- system. If the efficiency of that is greater, then the design and then the classes of account it can produce more. So it's complimented and -- tons. And currently the last time, it's the approaching no -- and there is no specific equipment needed in that. And it will be approximately a 15 months construction time assuming the prime plans and continue to solely a primary circuit. And that's a pretty build that specific specialty equipment. So from then there I think the 15 months 18 months process near begin in production first production in 2019.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Laurence Hill with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Laurence Hill

Thanks guys and well done on the good report. Two quick questions if I may which is just around alluded to earlier about the harvest ponds. You mentioned that pumps will be installed in the coming months. Where will those pumps will be located specifically? Are they down the back end of the circuit? And how is that pump installations incorporated into that harvest pond model that you've presented? So what's the benefit of those pumps? And then secondly I just have a question for Neil just with the current -- event?

Richard Seville

Well, the first part it's actually arrive next week. And second part we've gotten the pad -- of the putting pipe at the moment. They don’t actually have a harvest -- Laurence. They are on the forms work in that stage. So the primary pump staying down to the relatively into immediate terms, so we're replacing channels and pipes with controlled mechanisms of pumping. And so -- say their backup. So it's all about that reversals of moving those high volumes through the early task of the system not the backend.

Laurence Hill

Okay. So that's been candid for in your model, you talked about increasing deployment.

Richard Seville

Yes, all the harvest pound broadly pump linked [indiscernible].

Laurence Hill

Yes great. And just on the that break on -- mill do you have any insight there and what they can maybe anticipate coming through the next couple of quarters?

Richard Seville

Yes that is clearly seen now large basically we've got some construction that we've -- that which relates to materials and services that appear on a monthly basis. So clearly it's together now. You'll see on the balance sheet in the financial statement, that's on a discounted basis it will be about $18.5 million balance and it's all sitting in current. So that being over 12 months in -- for the current -- that it can be normal than that it is about $12 million. We do have discounted model and look for the financial statements given the few pesos. But all running very smoothly in the presentation, I mentioned that presentation over submitted for the 22 tonnes receipt. And the June presentation has gone and we expected to be approved in the next procurement the funds generally flow about we’ve got it that. So we processes short now extremely efficient.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Richard, first one for you. Just going back to the operations and trying to look at the brand inventory in the ponds as they stand. I notice that we’ve going to 44,000 tonnes of leasing carbonate exceeding in ponds or being processing pond at this point in time, which is roughly about 10% higher than last year. How much more do we need to have within the pond system to be able to sustain nameplate on an ongoing basis? That’s the first one please.

Richard Seville

We’re going to review that as we go forward. The part of the work that we just completed, the current budget look to increasing inventory by about 4,000 tonnes. Now this is best work we’ve got to do, because maybe we have to do that. So work in progress but nothing more than 4,000 tonnes in the most conservative case.

Rahul Anand

And then if I may that up with the working capital withdraw for FY17, which was take a 25 million. We’re going to here with higher sales, higher production and obviously higher inventories as well as in the brand pond system. Any sort of estimates around what kinds of working capital grow, we could see in the coming year?

Neil Kaplan

Follow-on from what Richard said, we just have to see without, in terms of what we’re going to carry. It could be a few million dollar increase, we’re building up some more inventory in the ponds. But…

Richard Seville

[indiscernible] on the sales, the data sales are…

Neil Kaplan

Exactly. So receivable, we just got to go through [indiscernible] inventories at the moment. So that’s on the inventory side. On the receivable side, we had, I mean maybe $9 million related to receivables and which we shift substantial number of tonnes after net loss due to the weather issues. So that is generally not expected, Rahul, so that should disappear. So, the working capital movement reduced significantly.

Rahul Anand

Right and the second one sort of related more to the currently operational bore well at site. I understand, they were two data wells that were generating sort of more flow rates and perhaps the higher grade as well. If we marry that up with the ’18, other that were shallower. What the average flow rates and milligrams per liter lithium that you were currently achieving at site?

Richard Seville

It’s a wrong way around actually. The grades in a couple of 200 meters are high grade than the grades beneath, which is why we have -- you may recall with discussion of that with scoping studies and the capital costs.. So the capital cost in the expansion study actually allowed a more pond area because of the lower grade. The grade ore very much in line with what was in the feasibility study and we have that capacity of about 270 second and we’re currently pumping right now operation at around I think somewhere around that.

Rahul Anand

And any sort of on the milligram per liter?

Richard Seville

[indiscernible] remind about the feasibility study.

Rahul Anand

About 77?

Richard Seville

Exactly the figure in the feasibility study, yes.

Rahul Anand

I only asked this question because at the time the production rates increases 17.5 there was a grade increase slag to 8.30 whereas the feasibility was done at 7.70. That want to clarify.

Richard Seville

That’s correct. And so we have those good questions, if you see in terms of that, the pond area is actually larger than the feasibility study. And the efficiency that we get from that operation is significantly higher than the feasibility study. The overall system is quite tough in relating with intensive and more efficient than the feasibility study.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael Orphanides from Tribeca Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Michael Orphanides

Hi, Richard. My question is around sustaining capital. Would you give an outline what level of sustaining capital is part of the CapEx estimate this year and what we can expect going forward?

Richard Seville

Approximately 30% would be within the CapEx for this year. We have provided guidance I think about $5 million a year for sustaining capital.

Michael Orphanides

Are those things you expect going forward as well?

Richard Seville

Yes, so within the 12 to 15 upside.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I’ll now hand back to Mr. Seville for closing remarks.

Richard Seville

Well, thank you for attending -- this was around, over an hour's call. Lots of good Q&A and it’s been a year with some challenges, but they produced a very strong financial result through that year. We’re in a very, very good position from an operating point of view to have a very good year coming ahead. And of course, the lithium market is right now very good place to be. So I look forward to seeing many of you in the coming week as we do our annual results road show and of course stuff, we can discuss the company and progress in significantly more data during that road show. Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.