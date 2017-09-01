8 Canadian Dividend All-Stars That Raised Their Dividend In August

Dividend growth investors, such as myself, look for quality companies who have a history of raising their dividends on a regular basis. Although not as comprehensive as the U.S. Dividend Champions list, Canada’s dividend paying companies also present investors with dividend growth opportunities and have thus far received limited coverage on SA. This a monthly series that identify the most recent dividend increases of the Canadian Dividend All-Stars, companies who have raised their dividend for at least 5 consecutive years.

Of note, U.S. based investors should be aware that they are subject to a 15% withholding tax on dividends paid within a taxable account. On the other hand, should U.S. based investors hold their Canadian dividend paying stocks in their retirement accounts, there are no withholding taxes on dividends paid due to our mutual tax treaty.

AUGUST UPDATES

After July came up empty with no Canadian Dividend All-Stars raising dividends, August saw a return to growth as 8 All-Stars announced dividend increases. Of note, four of the companies that raised their dividends in August are dual-listed, which means they can be found on both the major U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges, while the others can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market. These companies are: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), CAE Inc. (CAE), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

Ticker Company Date Yiled Old New Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF) Saputo Inc. Aug-01-17 1.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 6.67 (OTCPK:FINGF) Finning International Aug-09-17 2.77 $ 0.1825 $ 0.19 4.11 (CAE) CAE Inc Aug-10-17 1.73 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 12.50 (OTC:EQGPF) Equitable Group Inc Aug-10-17 1.48 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 9.09 (RY) Royal Bank of Canada Aug-23-17 3.55 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 4.60 (CM) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Aug-24-17 4.48 $ 1.27 $ 1.30 2.36 (BNS) Bank of Nova Scotia Aug-30-17 3.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.79 3.95 (OTCPK:CBWBF) Canadian Western Bank Aug-31-17 3.11 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 4.35

Of note, all companies on this list payout their dividends in Canadian funds.

VALUATIONS

As far as valuations are concerned, most of the companies on this list are either trading at or above fair value. That being said, when comparing Canada’s "Big 5" Banks, CM stands out as one that is undervalued as compared to its peers.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – Sector: Financial: Industry: Banks - Regional

(Streak: 6 Years)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

Unlike the majority of their peers, CM is currently trading below their historical P/E averages (see F.A.S.T. Graph below). Furthermore, they are also trading a greater discount to their Graham number as compared to their peers. As of close August 31, the company’s share price of C$104.91 is 18% below their Graham Number of C$127.29. Finally, the company is trading below their 5YR Price to Book average (1.63 vs 2.04) and they are trading at an 8% discount to Morningstar’s fair value price of C$114.00/share.

