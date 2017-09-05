New Preferred Stock IPOs - August 2017

Common stock investors have also done well this year, seeing an annualized value appreciation of 14.7 percent plus about two percent in average annualized dividend yield.

Those investing in U.S.-traded preferred stocks since the beginning of 2017 are currently on pace for a total annualized return of 14.2 percent.

10 of these high-quality (investment grade, call-protected, cumulative dividends) issues are selling below their $25 par value, providing an average yield-to-call of 5.14 percent.

There were two pieces of great news for preferred stock buyers during August - (1) prices realized the second largest drop of the year and (2) issuers treated us to the largest menu of new preferred stock issues that we have seen since June 2014.

After June’s eight new offerings and seven new preferred stocks introduced during July, August brought 14 new issues with an average coupon of 6.45 percent for the consideration of preferred stock investors.

August’s new issues

With the surge of new issues over the last three months and August’s long-awaited drop in prices, maybe issuers have started rushing to the low-rate trough before it’s too late. After all, a market with falling prices pushes up yields, requiring that any new issues pay a more generous dividend to buyers.

Here are the 14 new issues introduced during August:

Note that I am using IPO date here rather than the date on which retail trading started. The IPO date is the date that the security’s underwriters purchased the new shares from the issuing company.

There are currently 94 high-quality preferred stocks selling for an average price of $25.96 (August 31), offering an average coupon of 5.57 percent and a current yield of 5.36 percent. And 10 of these high-quality issues are selling below their $25 par value, providing an average yield-to-call of 5.14 percent. By "high quality," I mean preferreds offering the characteristics that most risk-averse preferred stock investors favor such as investment grade ratings, cumulative dividends and call-protection.

There are now a total of 955 of these securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges (including convertible preferred stocks).

About the new issues

The diversity of the 14 new August issues is striking: five properties REITs, four mortgage REITs, three business development corporations, an insurance company and one management investment company issue were all introduced during the month.

Property Real Estate Investment Trusts (pREITs)

DLR-J from Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), KIM-L from Kimco (NYSE:KIM), FPI-B from Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), AHT-H from Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) and CDR-C from Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) are all cumulative, traditional preferred stocks offered by property REITs. "Cumulative" means that if the issuer misses a dividend payment to you, they still owe you the money (short of a bankruptcy); their obligation to you accumulates.

Diversity can also be found within this group - Digital Realty, data centers; Kimco and Cedar Realty, retail; Farmland Partners, farmland; Ashford Hospitality, hotels.

Farmland Partners is unique within the preferred stock space. Holding close to 150,000 acres of farmland throughout the United States, the company is incorporated as a property REIT. Contrary to its name, FPI is not a partnership but is rather a $330 million publicly traded corporation founded in 2013. The proceeds from its FPI-B issue will be used to help fund its acquisition of the American Farmland Company (AFCO).

Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs)

Mortgage REITs typically do not own physical property; rather, they raise capital (such as through a preferred stock offering) that is used to buy bundles of residential and/or commercial mortgages. If the cost of the raised capital is less than the bundled mortgage rate, mortgage REITs make money on the spread. The cost of investment capital that mortgage REITs are able to raise is determined by the prevailing interest rates at the time while the revenue coming from the mortgages, at least to some degree, remains fixed until the mortgages mature. So during a period of increasing interest rates, cost is rising while revenue remains relatively flat, squeezing the profitability of mortgage REITs.

SLDA from Sutherland (NYSE:SLD), IVR-C from Invesco (NYSE:IVR), CHMI-A from Cherry Hill (NYSE:CHMI) and AGNCP from AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) are cumulative income securities but use varying methods to determine their dividend rate. While Sutherland’s SLDA and Cherry Hill’s CHMI-A pay fixed dividend rates (7 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively), the dividend rates offered by IVR-C and AGNCP are fixed until their respective call dates, then becomes variable.

For IVR-C, its 7.5 percent coupon is good until its September 27, 2027, call date, then IVR-C’s dividend rate floats based on the then-current three-month LIBOR (currently at 1.32 percent) plus 5.289 percent. In AGNCP’s case, its 7.0 percent fixed rate is good until this security’s October 15, 2022, call date, then floats based on the three-month LIBOR rate plus 5.111 percent.

Sutherland’s SLDA is easily the most complex (not to mention unusual) security among the August offerings. SLDA is an Exchange-Traded Debt Security (a bond, discussion more below) but includes an optional conversion provision that allows shareholders to convert their SLDA shares into the company’s common stock (on the above table, note that SLDA appear in green font, indicating an ETDS (exchange-traded debt security), and the “OptConv” notation under the trading symbol). The terms of this provision appear on page 1 of the prospectus and are spectacularly complex. Further, since ETDSs are recorded as debt on the company’s books, any shares converted to the company’s common stock by shareholders converts debt into equity, diluting the value of equity shares.

Business Development Corporations

KCAPL from KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), SCA from Stellus Capital (NYSE:SCM) and HCAPZ from Harvest Capital (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Exchange-Traded Debt Securities from these three business development corporations. ETDSs are bonds recorded on the company’s books as debt (rather than as equity, as in the case of preferred stock). As debt, the obligation to pay the interest on these bonds is cumulative. As bonds, ETDSs are often seen as having lower risk than the same company’s preferred stock shares. ETDSs are very similar to preferred stocks and are often listed on brokerage statements as such.

Typically, these types of income securities will offer a five-year call period and a maturity date that is several decades into the future. Curiously, the fuses on these three securities are much shorter. KCAPL, SCA and HCAPZ become callable in just two years (September 2019) and mature in just five years (September 2022).

Insurance

Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance company, offering its ACGLO on August 14. ACGLO is the only non-cumulative preferred stock among August’s robust offerings. Paying 5.45 percent non-cumulative dividends, Arch is taking full advantage of its double-investment grade ratings with this new issue.

The new ACGLO is an 8 million share issue, raising just under $200 million for the company. These proceeds are being used to partially redeem ARH-C, a 13 million share preferred stock with a 6.75 percent coupon. Assuming that Arch uses all of the $200 million from the new ACGLO toward redeeming 8 million ARH-C shares, the resulting annual dividend expense savings pencils out to about $2.6 million to the company.

Management Investment Company

Rounding out the August offerings is ECCY from Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC). Like KCAPL, SCA and HCAPZ, ECCY is also an ETDS. Being incorporated as a Management Investment Company, ECC invests in equity positions and loan instruments that are “unrated or rated below investment grade and are considered speculative with respect to timely payment of interest and repayment of principal.”

Tax treatment

The tax treatment of the income you receive from income securities can be a bit confusing, but it really boils down to one question: Has the company already paid tax on the cash that is being used to pay you or not? If not, the IRS is going to collect the full tax from you; if so, you still have to pay tax, but at the special 15 percent rate.

With that rule in mind, here is how the tax treatment of August’s 14 new issues plays out.

Companies incorporated as REITs, be they property REITs (Ashford Hospitality, Cedar Realty Trust, Farmland Partners, Kimco, Digital Realty) or mortgage REITS (Sutherland, AGNC, Cherry Hill, Invesco), are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their pre-tax profits to shareholders. Doing so in the form of non-voting preferred stock dividends is the most common method of complying, and because these dividend payments are made from pre-tax dollars, dividends received from REITs are taxed as regular income (i.e. they do not qualify for the special 15 percent dividend tax rate).

Interest that a company pays to those loaning the company money is a business expense to the company (tax deductible), so the company does not pay tax on the interest payments it makes to its lenders (i.e. interest payments made to lenders are paid with pre-tax dollars). Since exchange-traded debt securities are debt (KCAP Financial, Stellus, Harvest Capital and Eagle Point), ETDS shareholders are on the hook for the taxes. Income received from ETDSs is taxed as regular income.

Lastly, if a company pays your preferred stock dividends out of its after-tax profits, the dividend income you receive is taxed at the special 15 percent tax rate. Such dividends are referred to as “Qualified Dividend Income,” or QDI. QDI preferred stocks are often seen as favorable for holding in a non-retirement account due to the favorable 15 percent tax treatment. Looking at the Status column in the above table, dividends received from Arch Capital’s ACGLO are a distribution of the company’s after-tax earnings and are therefore designated as being Qualified Dividend Income (see prospectus for exceptions and conditions).

In Context: The U.S. preferred stock marketplace

So how do the new August issues stack up within the context of today’s preferred stock marketplace?

For many months now, two of the most significant contributors to upward price pressure have been (1) continued zero-to-negative rates implemented by foreign central banks and (2) insensitivity by member banks toward changes in the federal funds rate. Since December 2016, preferred stock buyers have totally ignored the Fed’s three rate increases.

That may have started to change during August, as preferred stock prices realized their second most significant drop so far this year.

Normally, the $0.13 drop that we saw during August would not attract much attention, but this time may be different. Just over 60 percent of preferred stocks use the calendar quarter to pay their dividends, so upward pressure on prices typically builds as March, June, September and December approach. Because of this mechanism, we would normally expect to see prices increase during August as September’s dividend payments come into view.

But preferred stock prices went down last month, not up. When combined with the surge of new issues that we have seen over the last three months, there may be reason to be optimistic that upward pressure on rates has finally built up enough to start pushing prices down in a meaningful way. As the coming months unfold, August 2017 may be seen as the month that preferred stock prices finally started to return to normal (closer to their $25 par values).

But many things affect the market prices of these securities, such as the proximity to their call or maturity date, proximity to their next ex-dividend date, industry and/or overall health of the issuer, perceived direction of interest rates, pending government regulatory or policy changes, cumulative versus non-cumulative dividends and tax treatment of dividend payments. So what we really need to look at is current yield, which calculates the average annual dividend yield per dollar invested (without considering re-invested dividend return or any future capital gain or loss). Current yield is a “bang-for-your-buck” measure of value that normalizes differences in coupon rate and price to give us a single, comparable metric.

While the continuing strong demand for U.S. preferred stocks can be attributed to several factors, the next chart makes it pretty clear that the lack of attractive alternatives is certainly among them.

U.S.-traded preferred stocks are currently returning an average current yield of 6.4 percent (blue line) while the annual return being offered to income investors by the 10-year Treasury is 2.2 percent and that of the 2-year bank CD is a meager 1.7 percent.

For comparison, I have set the Yield column in the first table above to show the current yield of the new August preferreds on August 31. It is into this marketplace that August’s new issues were introduced.

Income vs. Value Investing, Year-To-Date

With an average current yield of 6.4 percent, plus the 7.8 percent annualized value gain, those investing in U.S.-traded preferred stocks since the beginning of 2017 are currently on pace for a total annualized return of 14.2 percent (6.4 percent of which is realized in dividend cash).

Starting at 2,252 at the beginning of the year (January 3, 2017 open), the S&P 500 common stock value index closed on August 31 at 2,472, an unrealized annualized value gain of about 14.7 percent plus about two percent in average annualized dividend yield - a year-to-date annualized gain of about 16.7 percent for common stock investors.

