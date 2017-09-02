Bank Of The Ozarks Is Undervalued

Financials have seen scorching returns over the last several months. There are many investors who are still cautious of banks with the last recession still heavy in their minds. With rising interest rates and a healthy economy, banks are still poised for continued long-term growth. While I believe many of the big banks are becoming overvalued, there are still great opportunities in smaller regional banks. The unavailability of information combined with the risk of smaller banks has left many of these banks very undervalued.

One bank I think in particular is a strong current buy is Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK). Ozarks is a regional bank in the southeast region with heavy exposure in Arkansas. As of June 26, 2017, the company operates 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, and California. The bank provides various retail and commercial banking products and services. Since 2010, OZRK has seen substantial growth through traditional and FDIC assisted acquisitions. It has completed 15 acquisitions since 2010, including seven assisted FDIC acquisitions following failed institutions. The management has indicated the desire to pursue more traditional acquisitions in the future. The loan portfolio consists heavily of real estate loans but also includes small business and consumer loans. Real estate loans include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties and other land loans.

Concerns

There has been much concern from investors following the resignation of Dan Thomas, vice chairman, chief lending officer, and president of the bank’s Real Estate Specialties Group. The abrupt nature of his departure has caused initial fear among investors. Many bearish investors have begun to question future growth and the quality of its loan book. OZRK has also seen short interest from Muddy Waters Chief Investment Officer Carson Block. Carson Block is a very respected short seller, but there has been a different market sentiment to this short sell. An in-depth description can be found here. This article discusses the difference between how the market responded to the short selling of German advertising firm Stroeer (OTC:SOTDF) and Ozarks. While even Stroeer has rebounded even more since the initial news of the short selling from these two charts, we can see that the market as a whole is much more bullish on Ozarks than it is confident on Muddy Waters' research.

From these two charts, we can see how quickly the market was to regain confidence in OZRK following the report from Muddy Waters. The sharp decrease quickly corrected itself as eager investors looked to increase their holdings with this opportunity. Many of the initial reasons that Block brought to light seemed to simply point towards more of a hold rating, not his traditional pitch of a fraudulent company. The main complaint that Muddy Waters had of OZRK was the riskiness of its real estate loans. The CEO addressed this pointing to the fact that its portfolio could withstand another Great Recession. Its current leverage is around 44% while the leverage in 2005-2007 was in the 60s. OZRK has also seen short interest decline drastically since 2016, showing that the worries are subsiding as investors begin to trend bullish on this company.

From this graph, we can see that short interest has drastically decreased over the last month or two as short sellers have begun to recover their positions. This could also put upward pressure on the price given the low volume that OZRK experiences. At the current volume and short interest, it would still take short sellers over eight days to fully cover their positions. This would surely push the price upwards even further.

Financials

OZRK has seen increasing financials that add to my conviction that the company is performing well and growing.

2016 2015 2014 Net Interest Income 57% 41% 40% Net Income Available to Stockholders 48% 54% 30% Dividends 15% 17% 31%

The company has seen significant increases in all the above financial points. While the dividend is decreasing, it is not a major jump and is moving more towards a terminal growth rate. Other performance ratios show a similar story of a healthy company that is continuing to grow.

2016 2015 2014 2013 Return on Average Assets 1.89% 2.11% 2.01% 2.14% ROE 16.25% 17.02% 16.63% 16.73% Tier 1 Leverage 11.99% 14.96% 12.92% 14.19% Total Risk-Based Capital 11.99% 12.12% 12.47% 17.18%

Return on Assets and Return on Equity show that the company is remaining healthy as it is expanding its reach. Tier 1 leverage is used to measure if a bank is undercapitalized. A higher Tier 1 leverage ratio is often considered better. While OZRK's Tier 1 leverage has been decreasing, it is still well above the average bank Tier 1 leverage of 9.69. This considers all bank sizes, so it is better to compare OZRK to banks that are comparable in size. OZRK has a TTM ratio of 13.81%. Its peers have a ratio of 9.87. OZRK’s Tier 1 leverage is 40% higher than the average of its peers.

Valuation

One of the most common and easiest ways to value a company is using multiples. The multiples I am using have been found by Damodaran. The current P/E ratio for regional banks is 22.69. This is very close to OZRK's five-year average P/E of 20.83. The following chart also shows that the bank may be trading at a discount relative to its earnings:

Below are the current valuations with an EPS of $2.73.

Multiple Value Upside Current P/E 15.01 42.64 ------ Damodaran Multiple 22.69 61.94 +45% 5-Year average Multiple 20.83 56.87 +33%

Given the two P/E multiples, there is substantial upside to OZRK. When looking at these multiples combined with the discounted multiple when compared to its historical average, it is possible to conclude that OZRK is undervalued.

Dividend Discount Model

Another valuation worth running is a dividend discount model. I believe this is worth running given OZRK's consistent dividend that has been growing at a rate over 10% in recent years. There are a couple inputs that are needed when using a DDM. First, we need to determine a WACC. For this, I am using a relatively high WACC of 11.87%. This is very conservative for OZRK. I am also using its most recent dividend of .72. The most difficult thing to determine is the growth rate. OZRK has seen a very high dividend growth rate in recent years. Its five-year dividend growth rate is over 28%. For this purpose, I am going to run a DDM that has four years of high growth. In recent years, the growth rate has begun to move towards 15%, which I think is a solid resistance. After the fourth year, the terminal growth rate will be 8%.

Dividend Growth Rate 15% 15% 15% 15% 10% (TERMINAL) Dividend .83 .9545 1.10 1.27 1.397 WACC^t 1.1187 1.25 1.40 1.56 1.56 Value .742 .7636 .7857 .814 47.88

This DDM gives OZRK a value of $50.98. This is a substantial upside from its current price of $42. This upside is almost 22%. A 10% terminal growth rate is very high, but regional banks have seen sustained substantial growth over the last couple years. That coupled with a strong economy and rising interest rates will also help these smaller banks.

DCF

Another way of valuing a company is by running a DCF. The difficulty with financial companies is finding the free cash flow. For that reason, I often use EPS in place of FCF. There have also been a number of studies that show EPS is better linked to intrinsic value and valuations than FCF is as well. Analysts covering OZRK have an average current year EPS estimate of $2.97. There are several inputs that need to be decided on when running a sound DCF model.

WACC - I am going to use the previous WACC of 11.87%.This WACC is very high, and I think will give us a conservative outlook. EPS - As previously mentioned is $2.97. High growth years - Similar to the DDM, I am going to use four years. This is due to the current economic outlook. High growth rate - This is an input that is often vigorously debated. I am going to use a growth rate of 25%. This is something that will be contested. Given how OZRK has seen net income growth in the 40-50% range over the last four years, I believe a 25% growth rate over the next four years is justified. Terminal Value - I am also going to use a terminal value of 2% and assume that OZRK will grow at this rate indefinitely.

1 2 3 4 Terminal Discounted EPS 2.65 2.97 3.31 3.70 38.27 Value 50.91 +21.2%

This analysis again shows significant upside to OZRK's current price. Some of these variables can be wiggled to show the sensitivity that this analysis has towards its current assumptions. Below I wiggle the growth rate to show how well the upside holds up if OZRK’s growth slows over the next couple years.

Growth Rate 25% 23% 21% 19% 17% Value $50.91 $48.78 $46.71 $44.70 $42.76 Upside/Downside +21.2% +16.1% +11.2% +6.4% +1.8%

When we move the growth rate, we can see that the upside remains for OZRK when decreasing growth by more than 8%. Again I believe this high growth is constant with the historical growth that OZRK has seen in its financials over the last several years and consistent with the current economic outlook. Also, in these scenarios, a very high WACC of 11.87% has been used. By decreasing this WACC even by just a percentage point drastically increases the potential upside for OZRK.

Other Analyst Valuations

Yahoo! Finance has 12 analyst recommendations noted on its site. On a Scale of 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Strong Sell), the average of these analyst recommendations is at a 1.9, indicating a buy that is leaning towards a strong buy. The average price target is $54, which is a +28% upside from its current price. The lowest current valuation is at $48, which is still +14% upside. A bigger thing to note is that Morgan Stanley recently began coverage on OZRK. Morgan Stanley initiated an overweight rating signaling that it believes OZRK to be undervalued.

Conclusion

With the short sellers covering their positions, it may be time to invest in OZRK. A valuation of its five-year multiple along with the Damodaran industry multiple gives an average valuation of $59.41, which is an upside of 41%. A DDM valuation with a high growth rate gives a valuation of $47.88, which is an upside of 14%, and a DCF valuation using EPS in place of FCF yielded a valuation of $50.91, which is an upside of 21.2%. I decided to find an overall average of these valuations. Given the high growth rate that the DDM has, I decided to only give it a 20% weight while giving the multiples and DCF 40% weights each. With these weights, I came to an average valuation of $53.70, which is an upside of 28%. I also wanted to find the valuation without the DDM given the high dividend growth rate. With this, I have multiples and DCF each 50% weight. With these weights, I was able to get to $54.23, which is again an upside north of +28%. This combined with Morgan Stanley initiating an overweight rating adds to OZRK being undervalued and a buy at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OZRK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.