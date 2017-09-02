S&P 500 Weekly Update: Frustration Continues For Those Waiting For A Correction, As Major Indices Rebound

Investor sentiment remains at levels that occur at market bottoms. Many fear new highs, and not many believe in this bull market.

Calls for recession have been with us since 2015. Economic cycles do not come with timelines, and investors following those calls have been left behind.

"The single greatest challenge you face as an investor is handling the truth about yourself." - Jason Zweig

The characteristics and nature of the stock market presents a unique set of circumstances every chance it gets. Situations with so many variables and unknowns rarely seen anywhere else. Yet, market participants are asked to make important decisions while managing their finances, based on these circumstances.

No one really knows if a stock or the entire market has peaked or has hit THE bottom. Nor do we know for sure when the next correction will be, how long it may last and how deep it will be. Same with rallies, how high and when is that high too much. Then, there are the questions about the economy. Where are we in the cycle? What will it look like 6-9 months, or 2 years down the road? Add on the uncertainty of inflation, interest rates, etc., and it makes a sane person wonder how in the world can they cope and make any sense out of all of the unknowns.

Enter Jason Zweig and his advice that investors must first learn to predict and then control their own behavior. It is the first step in managing a portfolio and should be done before they begin to tackle all of the other issues. All of those external unknowns are out of our control. We may not be able to predict where stocks will go, but we have to be able to predict how we are going to react. That is well within our scope of control. Take stock of strength and weakness with the idea of making the strengths stronger and keeping weaknesses in check. The phrase Know Thyself can't be stressed enough in order to be successful.

Benjamin Franklin once said; "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail". Of course, those words weren't intended for the stock market, but it's obvious that they can be applied to managing a portfolio. Investors have to possess the ability to plan, set goals and objectives and then have the will to carry out the mission. Far too many avoid the first step.

Many set off with their newly opened online brokerage account and hopefully start doing some research before they push the buy button, but that isn't planning at all. While having some success, many will plod along not sure of where they are going. At some point, they realize they have some gains or terrible losses, but can't tell anyone how they got there. Investors are fascinated with easy money and believe it can be achieved with little discipline. Best of luck with that.

Without rules to follow, the inevitable mistakes begin. All is peachy when things are going in an investor's favor, but when they stop doing that, many market participants can't function. When they do come out of the short-term paralysis, they make rash decisions. Investors like to convince themselves that they are in control when there are no challenges around. When the first signs of trouble appear, there is always typical thought and commentary that goes with it.

"This could pose serious issues for my portfolio. What if this doesn't go as planned? I can't take the chance that this issue won't escalate into something much bigger. I'll just double up at the lows, the stock will come back, or I'll sell the entire position and begin from scratch."

The human brain has a hard time dealing with uncertainty. Enter the stock market which is filled with uncertainty, especially when trouble looms, and we have an unstable situation. When individuals are confronted with difficult questions, their minds tend to search out the easiest solutions first instead of analyzing the situation. Anyone that has been around for a while has had those thoughts and uttered those words along with much more.

A great example of how an unprepared investor ventured forward without knowing their own frailties. They found out quickly they weren't in control and they didn't have a plan of how to react in times of market stress. Losing money ranks right up there in terms of being able to make an individual become emotionally paralyzed, not being able to cope. A time when logic is no longer to be found, straightforward thinking is lost.

Successful investors share many traits. One that stands out, they are comfortable being uncomfortable. Remaining steadfast in their mission when many things around them are going wrong. Once that behavior is achieved, not many issues will come along and rattle that person to the point where they no longer react intelligently. That is a must for successful investing.

Economy

Chicago PMI came in at the same level as the prior month reading of 58.9. The three-month moving average dipped to 61.2 from 61.3.

Manufacturing PMI was reported at its weakest pace since the middle of last year. The final reading for August came in at 52.8, down from the July read of 53.3. The index is still above its 52.0 year-ago reading. The 2017 range has been from the 55.0 high in January to June low of 52.0.

ISM Manufacturing rolled in at 58.8 versus expectations of 56.6. That is a six-year high. Fourteen of the eighteen industries showed growth. Construction spending remained in a funk, down 0.6%; that is the third negative month-over-month report.

Second-quarter GDP was revised up from the initial reading of 2.8% to 3%. More importantly, the revision also indicated that inflation remained tame and under control. Although there is still a month left in the third quarter, and many more pieces of data to come, as of August 31st, the Atlanta Fed's "GDP Now" model, which tracks and estimates real GDP growth, says the economy is expanding at a 3.3% annual rate in Q3.

Headlines may suggest otherwise, but it is clear U.S. consumers remain confident. How the economy is treating the consumer is much more important than a media headline and opinion. These days the picture remains just as good or even better than it has been at any time in the last several years.

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index made another multi-year high, rising to 52.8, which is the highest level in 16 years.

The Conference Board August consumer confidence index remained robust rolling in at 122.9. That is the second strongest of the expansion.

Michigan consumer sentiment while down from the prior read of 97.4 remains favorable at 96.8.

One of the reasons consumers are feeling better is the jobs picture.

Source: Bespoke

From a level of just 26.9% in February, the Bespoke Jobs Plentiful index has increased by 8.5 percentage points in the last six months, which is a rate of change that is uncommon. Bespoke goes on to report:

"In fact, there have only been five other periods since 1968 where this component saw a similar rate of increase (7.5 points) or more with the last peak occurring in April 2006. This index is not a backward looking indicator. In the prior five instances where this index has surged similar to today, one year later the S&P was up each time averaging a gain of 15.2%."

The U.S. Jobs report undershot estimates as Non Farm Payrolls for August came in at 156,000 compared to 189,000 in July. The unemployment rate stands at 4.4%, and average hourly earnings edged higher by 0.1%.

Pending Home Sales were down 0.8% in July. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"The staggering inventory woes throughout the country continue to stall contract activity. With the exception of a minimal gain in the West, pending sales were weaker in most areas in July as house hunters saw limited options for sale and highly competitive market conditions. The housing market remains stuck in a holding pattern with little signs of breaking through. The pace of new listings is not catching up with what's being sold at an astonishingly fast pace."

Auto sales weren't spectacular but remained solid. Sales leveled off from the recent declines and could be plateauing at around 16 million in monthly sales. The highlights on August U.S. sales:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports sales up 7.5% to 275,552 vehicles. More importantly, the company is on track to meet its inventory target, which is to end the year with stocks at or below last year's level of about 850,000 vehicles.

Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales down 2.1% to 209,897 vehicles.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) reports sales up 6.8% to 227,625 units.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) reports sales down 13.1% to 108,326 units

Global Economy

From the Wall Street Journal:

"All 45 countries tracked by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development are on track to grow this year, with 33 of them set to accelerate from the prior year. There are many drivers behind the global upswing, including a broadening of growth outside of the core economies in the Eurozone, a consumption aided expansion in Japan, the fading after effects of the financial crisis, still easy global monetary policy, and a reversal of the commodity bust that began in 2014."

Eurozone Final manufacturing PMI remains strong rolling in at 57.4. August saw euro area manufacturing production rise at one of the fastest rates since April 2011.

German manufacturing rebounded nicely after suffering a setback in July. The final data showed a read of 59.3, up from the five month low of 58.1 last month. German consumer confidence continues to rise, and perhaps will be a precursor to added consumer spending.

Manufacturing in Italy hit a six-year high. France also saw improvement with the new orders component reaching an 80-month high. Spain was the only weak spot in the reports, as its Manufacturing PMI dropped from a reading of 54 last month to the current reading of 52.4.

China's August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index came in above expectations at 51.7, up from 51.4. The index has remained steady in an expansion range during all of 2017. Caixin Manufacturing PMI reflected the same robust results, rising at the quickest rate in over three years. The index was reported at 51.6, up from the prior month read of 51.1

Japan Industrial Production slowed in July increasing by 4.7%. That is down from the 5.5% increase seen in the prior month. However, Manufacturing PMI continues to show continued growth with a read of 52.2, a slight increase from the 52.1 report in July.

Jean-Claude Juncker has warned an enormous amount of issues need to be addressed in the Brexit talks, as Brussels heaps pressure on the U.K. government to start negotiating seriously.

GDP in Canada grew at the fastest pace since 2011, coming in with a second-quarter reading of 4.5%.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q2 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 10.3%. Ten sectors are reporting or have reported earnings growth for the quarter, led by the Energy sector.

On June 30, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q2 2017 was 6.4%. Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to June 30) due to upside earnings surprises.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.5. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.5) and above the 10-year average (14.1).

The Political Scene

Politico reports:

"President Donald Trump wants to sign a tax reform bill in the fall, but lobbyists who were around the last time Congress overhauled the tax code in 1986 say plans to pass permanent, wide reaching legislation with only Republican votes seem all but impossible."

That report is right in line with what most investors believe today. None of the tax reform or repatriation issues are reflected in the equity market today.

CNBC put forth a report on what repatriation would mean to specific stocks. It highlights the 10 companies with the largest amount of non-repatriated foreign funds. Perhaps the negative bipartisanship seen everywhere in D.C. can find middle ground on this topic. One can only hope something can be achieved that is a positive for corporate America and the economy.

The Debt ceiling discussions are a gold mine for some politicians, journalists and analysts. They get their five minutes of air time telling us how they won't be the one that will cause the situation to get out of control. Bottom line, any dire warnings being issued are completely overblown, and best to be left out of any investment planning.

On Monday, North Korea made the grave mistake of firing a missile over Japan. The moment that happened, it became a global event. This situation is no longer the U.S. and North Korea; this is now the global community versus North Korea.

Chris Ciovacco outdoes himself with this graphic:

North Korea/US Relations 1993-2000, with the S&P 500's 200 Day moving average shown in red.

Chart courtesy of Ciovacco capital

Plenty of volatility surrounding those headlines back then, but the long-term trend was never threatened. There is no reason to lose control, overreact and lose sight of the current long-term trend in place now.

Sentiment

The weekly survey from AAII shows that bullish sentiment declined from 28.1% down to 25.0%. That's the lowest reading since mid May and before that late October. All of that happening while the major indices have rebounded smartly.

It isn't just that there are fewer bulls around, bearish sentiment increased from 38.2% up to 39.8%, which is the highest weekly reading since early March. Before that, you have to go all the way back to the early 2016 market lows to find a week where bearish sentiment was higher. I will remind all that peak in bearish sentiment came exactly before the S&P took off on a run that set the stage for the break to new highs in the latter part of 2016.

Investors are taking a stand in their market view, but the position they are taking is bearish. These are sentiment levels that appear at market bottoms, and are indicative of further upside for equities.

Crude Oil and Metals

Hurricane Harvey made news this past week with its impact on the refineries in that region of the country. For crude markets, the storm was a negative for WTI. With refiners going offline along with the fact that there is little to no storm impact to the critical West Texas oil fields, crude is backing up into Cushing with the Gulf Refiners and ports hindered. Southbound crude pipelines don't have anywhere for the crude to go.

The initial reaction to the situation was negative and sent WTI lower. The weekly inventory report delivered by the EIA showed another decline this week of 5.4 million barrels. Gasoline inventories were unchanged. Inventories have now declined by 45.1 million barrels in the last eight weeks, with only one week showing a build in inventory.

WTI closed the week at $47.33, down $0.54 for the week, and continues to trade in a very tight trading range.

According to ISM, the number of commodities in short supply (8) was the highest for any month since 2005. Price action in the base metals is consistent with the view that a synchronized global recovery is accelerating. This is happening with many analysts believing that we are way overdue for a recession.

Source: LPL Financial, Bloomberg 8/22/17

I never did follow the idea that an economic cycle has a timeline attached to it, and perhaps the breakouts in the base metals is suggesting there is more economic improvement on the horizon. Nor was I a believer in the China hard landing story that was presented a while ago. When it comes to these types of moves in any commodity, the spotlight always heads to the Chinese mainland, and what we are seeing there is an economy that is much better than the pundits have been predicting for years now.

The Technical Picture

It has now been 208 days since the last 3% correction and counting. Underlying strength and resilience is far greater than anyone could have imagined. Just when I thought I had the short term figured out, the stock market had other plans.

Looking at how the equity market was reacting, I made this observation last week:

"The picture has come into focus, the message more clear. The recent intraday high of S&P 2,490 may have been an intermediate top. A period of consolidation with a lean to the downside seems to be in progress."

That view included being patient as the markets searched for near-term direction. The question of where the S&P is headed in the short run may have been answered by last week's price action. A bullish development took place on the technical front this past week, once again showing how acting prematurely instead of being patient tends to hurt results.

However, while the market posted a nice rally, there remains some resistance to overcome before the S&P challenges and records new highs. So more patience is the call for now. These rapid swings also highlight the thought that long-term passive investors need to take any short-term projections with a grain of salt.

The index traded and closed above its 50-day moving average at 2,450 on Wednesday. That rally took place after rebounding from the low of the week at 2,428, which was a support pivot point cited last week. After that, another upside pivot was taken out as the S&P closed the week at 2,476 with the intraday rally stopping at the 2,479 pivot point. That is now the next hurdle for the bulls, and market participants won't know for sure if there is more consolidation ahead until another high is recorded. If this was truly the extent of the pullback, the peak to trough decline was exactly 2.9%.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

While the S&P 500 is back above its 50-day moving average, 50% of the stocks in the index are trading above their 50-day MAs. That represents a slightly negative breadth divergence that indeed could be rectified in short order. Time will tell.

Rotation continues to take place, and it was very apparent on Wednesday and Thursday. There was across the board strength in the shares of stocks that had experienced pullbacks far greater than the major indices. Short-term support resides at 2,456 and 2,444 pivots, with resistance at the 2,479 and 2,525 pivots.

While many were wondering if the S&P would continue in consolidation mode, the Nasdaq Composite remained below the radar and surprised many analysts by making a new closing high this week. The peak to trough pullback worked out to be about 4.3%. The growth in earnings is apparent in the tech sector and this strength is warranted.

As shown below, the Russell 2000 is lagging the large-cap S&P 500 badly in 2017. Market pundits then step up their argument proclaiming that this underperformance is a precursor for further overall market weakness.

Source: Bespoke

The last time the small caps were underperforming to this extent was 2014. At a similar point in time that year, the S&P 500 was up 7.47% compared to the Russell 2000's decline of 0.53%. Back then, both indices gained from August 21st through year end, with the Russell slightly out gaining the S&P +4.08% vs. +3.64%.

Bespoke reminds us that in August 1998, the S&P was up 12+% while the Russell was down 8%. The S&P continued to gain another 12% and the Russell gained 4+% for the remainder of that year. Drawing a conclusion that the small caps are telling us something and will take the entire market down has been shown to be a faulty premise.

The reason for the recent weakness in small caps shouldn't be much of a mystery; it's all about taxes and the USD. Due to their domestic exposure, small-cap stocks live and die by the dollar. When the dollar rallies, small-cap stocks tend to do well, while dollar weakness hurts small caps. Then there is the tax issue. Small-cap companies tend to pay more in taxes than their large-cap peers. With the political turmoil in Washington, the prospects for tax reform have diminished in the short term.

Chris Ciovacco posted this chart indicating that just because the small-cap index has breached its 200-day moving average as it did recently, all is not lost.

This graphic clearly indicates that while the Russell has been more volatile, these periods of weakness have not derailed the index over the longer term. With such negative sentiment already in place, any positive news on tax reform and/or strength in the dollar should provide a nice boost for the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Not only has the Russell retaken the 200-day moving average, but it has also rallied past the 50-day MA as well, suggesting the worries over the index leading the entire market down were premature.

Market Skeptics

The worries and concerns that this economy is in the late stages and ready to bring us to recession are back. Then again I'm not sure this issue ever went away since the warnings began in 2015. This article published in October 2015 covered it all. The end of the business cycle, sky-high valuations, adding in that profit margins had peaked. As of September 2017 and some 500 S&P points later, we look around and find the business cycle hasn't ended. CAPE valuations continue to tell anyone that wants to listen to stay out of equities, and profit margins recently set a new high in the last quarter.

First Trust portfolios speak to the pundits that are warning about high corporate debt. Now the concern is about high debt levels among non financial corporations. Many view this as yet another sign that we are at the end of the economic cycle.

"It is true that non financial U.S. corporation debt is at a record high of $18.9 trillion. It's also true this debt is the highest ever relative to GDP. But these companies don't pay their debt with GDP. They hold debt against assets and incomes." "Since 1980, non financial corporate debt has averaged 44.9% of total assets (financial assets, real estate, equipment, inventories, and intellectual property). Right now, these debts total 44.5% of assets, or slightly less than average. The record was 50.6% in 1993. Think about that, 1993 was right at the beginning of the longest economic expansion in US history."

I don't know when this economic cycle will end, and neither does anyone else. What I do know, following anyone that isn't looking at ALL of the data is a mistake. That was made abundantly clear from the examples shown back in 2015. Many analysts jump to conclusions which is a HUGE mistake. Then cherry pick the data, and to compound their mistakes, they dismiss all else.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The Biotech sector broke out in June, retested that break, and is now shifted back into an upswing that I believe has just begun. The Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) posted a 7.7% gain this week. Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), two stocks that have been mentioned here were among the big winners.

Patience has been rewarded for anyone that has owned the shares of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). This biotech company made a purchase this past week to help it get back on the growth track. Bret Jensen does a quality job of explaining the acquisition in detail. From a technical standpoint, the recent close this week above $77 signals the end of the bear market that has been in place for the shares since January 2016.

This past week, I added to a position that was initiated in early August, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The company's latest earning report in July was constructive. After researching the company, the deciding factor for my involvement was the CEO's purchase of a large amount of shares. After a short period of consolidation after the reports, the shares joined the rally this week and look poised for an upside break.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported quarterly retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2017. It should come as no surprise that e-commerce sales continue to grow at a high rate, up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis for Q2. In contrast, traditional brick and mortar sales were up a small 2.9% year over year. The other notable highlight from the Census Bureau report, e-commerce sales now account for 8.9% of total retail sales. This is nearly three times larger than 10 years ago. It is now abundantly clear if a retailer isn't expanding their online presence, they face difficult times ahead.

We have all seen how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has had a negative impact on many companies in the retail sector. Surely, there will be survivors. Selecting them from a list of names is a daunting research project. Bespoke Investment Group recently published a list of companies that they label as Amazon survivors. There were quite a few specialty retailers on that list. The idea is that they have carved out a niche in a space that gives them some insulation to the far reaching effects of Amazon.

One stock that caught my attention was Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF). The specialty retailer that caters to high end consumers. Its latest earning report was a beat on both the top and bottom line. The company pays a respectable 2.2% yield.

While the next two companies were not on the list, I thought I would look at the other end of the spectrum, the dollar stores, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and Dollar General (NYSE:DG). They also have carved out a niche that isn't dependent or competing with online behemoths. Dollar Tree easily beat earnings estimates in its latest report, and its growth prospects appear positive.

Dollar General reported earnings this past Thursday, and while the results were mixed, the bright spot was its stronger-than-expected sales. The stock comes with a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The retailers mentioned today have been range bound in dull trading in part due to the Amazon effect. The long-term charts on all three still look constructive. The companies are posting good results in the face of the Amazon issue and could be winners in this space over time.

The bull market has marched on and remained resilient during the entire year in the face of many obstacles. The period that had many concerned, Sell in May, a June Swoon, and July-August summer doldrums, produced a gain of 3.6%. When it's compared to the discussion of how stocks were ready for a steep decline, it is a victory for the bulls.

It is now business as usual, the negative scenario didn't play out, so the calls for a correction or worse are pushed out another month. A September swoon is now the talk. In this case seasonality will be on their side as September has historically been the worst month of the year for the equity market. Note that while there was a dip last year during September, the S&P closed the month out falling only 3 points.

If an investor decided to get prepared by putting on some hedges for the much anticipated correction event, they have been doing so for four plus months now. The associated costs of doing that rarely pay off. It isn't until the market trend truly reverses before those thoughts need be contemplated. So waiting until there is more evidence usually pays off. However, just when we think we have one aspect of managing money figured out, the investment scene throws in another wrinkle.

Waiting at the wrong time comes with consequences. For quite some time now we have heard the comments:

"It's better to wait for stronger economic news, I'll wait for the correction. Let's see how this plays out in Washington. Not sure what will happen with North Korea. Let's wait and see what next earnings season brings. Better yet I'll wait for a black swan event for stocks to get really cheap."

What has been the case for many in this bull market is missed opportunity. In any market, the underlying trend is the King. Not listening to the message from the trend has consequences. People can spend their lives waiting because of perceived risks. The choice of listening to the King or wringing hands over the message from many of the scribes masquerading as stock market pundits doesn't seem to be a choice at all.

I remain confident that it is better to ignore the somber headlines, refrain from believing the associated opinions, and stay invested in equities. Once the current period of consolidation and digesting of the recent market gains concludes, the stage may well be set for new highs. This bull market remains in the early stages of what I have labeled the second leg up after the S&P breakout in 2016. What we are witnessing now is an earnings driven bull market combined with improving global economic conditions. Individual stock selection now is key for those are more aggressive. There is little reason to abandon the long-term trend. My strategy; stay the course.

Please take a moment and reflect on the issues and people of the Texas Gulf Coast as they battle record shattering rainfall and the flooding that comes with it.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, AMZN, CELG, GILD, SRPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This articles contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can’t be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.