Hanging With Mr. Cooper (Eh. Nationstar Mortgage)

If you are baffled by the title, you are in good company. Hangin' with Mr. Cooper was a sitcom that aired from 1992 to 1997 about a suave and zany ex-basketball player turned gym coach. However, Mr. Cooper is actually the rebranded name of Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM), at least the customer-facing portion of the company.

The new website even comes with a group of smiling cartoon avatars holding balloons and dancing in confetti. Regardless, I will always think of the zany gym coach rather than mortgages when I hear this name.

Mr. Cooper (Nationstar) must be trying to alleviate customers' concerns that it is simply a faceless corporation whose chief interest is earning a profit off of its periodic stream of mortgage payments. That strategy wasn't working very well for it after all. The evidence is clear from the stock chart.

Why Mr. Cooper?

“We’re excited to officially become Mr. Cooper and will continue our efforts to transform the way we do business,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Nationstar. “We took a look in the mirror and realized that in order to build trust with homeowners and those who wish to own a home one day, our organization and our industry needed a change. Mr. Cooper is a symbol of the transformation we’re undergoing to create an incredible customer experience.”



Tied into Mr. Cooper somehow is the website XOME.com. This site is a competitor to Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin. I recently canceled an email blast from them, after several unsuccessful attempts. Some people catch on to the odd naming of this site right away. For me, it took a little while. "XOXO" is short for hugs and kisses. So, someone thought XOME.com would be a great catchy name, even though it essentially means "hug and kiss me." Perhaps that roof paired with the kiss and hug message is actually some type of subliminal message about people settling into home ownership and having kids.

Despite all my snarky criticism expressed above, I believe the company is taking some of the right risks to capture the Millennial market. It is moving to a digital platform. It is trying to integrate services from online shopping to closing a loan. It has a smart phone app. The execution of these ideas is where things get tricky.

Everyone is working on smart phone apps right now. Mr. Cooper smart phone app appears to be a portal to its web page, where one can log in to view their mortgage details and make payments. XOME.com appears to be more of a sales tool.

The successful integration of the technology may take some time.

For now, Nationstar stock trades at a fair valuation, near book value and around 11 times trailing earnings. Investors should be aware that the company has $3.05 billion in mortgage servicing rights. If interest rates take a sudden tumble from here, the company will take losses as more people refinance mortgages. This could be a significant concern if the economy begins to show signs of cracking and the Fed is forced to take action. This would be offset by higher mortgage production, but an ideal environment for this company would include slow and steady rate hikes with growth in purchase mortgages.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.