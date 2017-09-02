Workday - Lots Of Revenues, Lots Of Stock-Based Comp - Still Waiting For Some GAAP Profits

Workday - What might it take to make investors happy?

I suppose some might call the sub-headline a snarky question. The fact is that investors are happy with Workday (NYSE:WDAY). Workday has proven to be one of the strongest and most durable growth stories of this decade. And so far as that goes, it has also proven to be one of the best performing names in the IT space this year, although it has done less well on a relative basis over a longer time span. So far this year, it is up 60%. That is pretty exceptional performance even within the context of this year’s historic rally in the tech sector, I believe.

The problem for many, including this writer, is that the shares have basically traded in a range for about the last three months and the preliminary reaction to the latest quarterly earnings release was muted. One has to wonder if there is much in the way of operational performance that the company can do to get the shares moving in the short term. In the recent past, I have made a similar argument in articles I have written on this site. Much of what I wrote then hasn’t changed much - although the results this quarter were even better than most holders might have expected. Is there some operational metric that this company might report that could make investors and potential investors happier and more enthusiastic about the shares? I will explore the results of the latest quarter in a bit of detail in this article but my conclusion remains. I believe that it will be difficult for the shares to generate substantial additional alpha, not because anything bad is happening at the company, but because the shares already discount any reasonable set of growth expectations.

Workday reported the results of its fiscal Q2 this past Wednesday. The results, at least in terms of a cursory inspection, look fantastic. Non-GAAP EPS was dramatically ahead of prior guidance at $.24 compared to prior expectations for the quarter of $.15. The revenue beat was also pretty impressive. Total revenues reached $525 million, up 41% year on year compared to a prior estimate of $507 million. That 41% growth shows a modest reacceleration from growth in the prior quarter of 38%. Subscription revenue growth was about the same both quarters at a very impressive 43%. At this point, Workday is no longer constraining the growth of its professional services and that is starting to have an impact on reported revenue growth.

Overall, the company raised full-year revenue guidance by about $45 million. The increase in guidance for the back-half of the year calculates to something like 3%. The company also raised its estimate of non-GAAP operating margin to 8% from its former forecast of 6-7%. The company is forecasting sequential growth of 4% in subscription revenues this quarter…and the math works out such that the implied forecast growth of subscription revenues will be 4% in Q4 or about $470 million.

The company is forecasting total revenues to increase to $539 million this quarter, an increase of 2.7% sequentially, with Q4 revenues forecast to be $553 million, up by 2.5% from Q3. That compares to sequential revenue growth for this past quarter of 9.6%. If the sequential revenue growth forecast turns out to be accurate, then of course some investors will not be happy. WDAY’s year-over-year growth rate percentage is going to be impacted by the strong performance in the second half of the prior fiscal year in any event, but sequential quarterly growth of less than 3% is and will probably get the attention of some holders of the shares - and not in a favorable way.

Workday, along with many other vendors who use SaaS as their delivery method, has shied away from forecasting bookings in recent quarters. Bookings, as management has suggested, are subject to misinterpretation because of changes in contract duration and particularly because of changes in trends for customer payments. The company now offers an ACV (Annual Contract Value) metric. On the conference call, management suggested that overall ACV was strong. On the other hand, its growth quarter to quarter left some observers a bit dubious.

In the meantime, however, the company’s calculated bookings for the quarter were about $550 million. That compares to calculated bookings of $426 million the prior year. That is a growth of 22.5%. Obviously, for those who keep score that way-and I confess that I do - that number is a miss of some magnitude. Q1 calculated bookings were $458 million. Calculated bookings in Q1 in the prior fiscal year were $384 million. That was bookings growth of 19%. Looking back over the last several quarters, it is not immediately apparent that the trend of customers not paying their first year of subscription in advance is anything that started very recently.

Most investors are almost certainly going to ignore the bookings miss as an indication of profound weakness in WDAY's selling motion, and perhaps that is reasonable. But for a company that gets almost all of its quarterly subscription revenue from its balance sheet, bookings are of some consequence. The forecasted decline in sequential quarterly revenue growth is probably a sandbag of some amount. But seeing the trend of the change in deferred revenues may be unsettling to some investors who look at sub-headline numbers as part of an overall matrix in terms of valuation. While WDAY's new forecast is going to send estimates of annual growth this year up to about 34%, compared to prior revenue growth estimates for this year of about 31%, the slowing cadence of quarterly revenue growth may leave estimates for percentage growth the following fiscal year unchanged at 26%.

Workday shares are mainly held by institutions - 90% of the shares are so owned according to Yahoo Finance. Most institutions are unlikely to sell shares based on second order growth deceleration. For many institutions, headline growth momentum is enough to encourage adding to the name.

The latest reported short interest was rather high at 16.6%. Many short sellers will find the results better than they had expected and may not be able sustain a short position. So, there are likely some tailwinds that are benefiting WDAY’s share price. But I think both the bookings performance and the revenue guide are simply too muddy to encourage investors substantially given the run-up of the shares in the few days prior to the earnings release, especially given the current valuation.

Investors buy Workday's shares for one reason only and that is expectations of continued hyper-growth. There is no reason at this point to suggest any other reason to own the shares. And below the surface, some of the growth metrics were not what many investors might have been wishing to see. But the earnings beat seemed impressive, so let's take a look at the construction of that metric.

But that earnings beat

Hard to dispute the magnitude of the reported earnings beat. Some of the other numbers involved with expenses - well, they are a bit more ambiguous and certainly forward guidance is not quite what some might have hoped to see in terms of operating margins. Should investors look at non-GAAP earnings. Many do, of course, and it is the only way anyone recommending these shares at a brokerage can write a serious report. But the level of stock-based comp, which was 23% of revenues last quarter remains very elevated, and the company has forecast that stock-based comp will continue to be elevated for the foreseeable future. Stock-based comp rose by 38% this quarter year on year and it rose by an extremely elevated 12% sequentially. To put it another way, that magnificent headline earnings beat in dollars was about $18 million. The quarterly increase in stock-based comp was $13 million. The revenue increase sequentially was $55 million. So, excluding the impact of stock-based comp, the operating leverage of this company in its latest reported quarter was certainly not a number that might cheer many investors - if they were looking in that direction.

All of the GAAP operating expense categories saw increases that were a bit less than the increase in revenues year on year, but that were elevated nonetheless and showed significant sequential quarter increases. For example, product development expense rose by 36% year on year but rose by almost 13% sequentially.

Sales and marketing costs rose by a comparatively modest 27% year on year but rose by almost 17% sequentially. Even general and administrative costs, while up only 22% year on year were up by almost 9% sequentially. It is not often that one sees that kind of sequential expense growth in a company of this scale. In particular, it seems unusual to see sales and marketing expense show such an elevated level of sequential growth - particularly in the middle of a fiscal year when the influence of commission accelerators is unlikely to play a large role in driving costs.

GAAP gross margins compressed a little, mainly as a function of a rather substantial spike in the cost of professional services. Gross margins on services went negative this quarter, which was a significant swing both quarter to quarter and year on year. The CFO said that the decline was seasonal; there is some validity to that contention to be sure. On the other hand, given the substantial sequential increase in services revenue, the negative gross margin rate this past quarter cannot be considered a welcome development; in the year ago quarter, services gross margins were marginally positive.

Overall, the company reported non-GAAP operating margins of 9.3%, which compare to non-GAAP gross margins of 12.7% the prior quarter. I think some investors and analysts as well as this writer have to be surprised just how little operating leverage the model showed last quarter, particularly given the significant revenue beat. Overall, GAAP margins in the quarter were a loss of 15.5% compared to a loss of 23% last year and compared to 12.5% the prior quarter.

The company is now forecasting full-year non-GAAP operating margins of 8% and Q3 non-GAAP margins of 5.5%. That math is such that the company is forecasting that Q4 operating margins will be about 3.6%. The company is forecasting that stock-based compensation for the year will be about 24.5% of revenue; it ran at 22.7% of revenues in the first half of the year. In other words, stock-based comp is going to rise faster than revenues in the second half of the year in order. At the current level of revenue growth the company is forecasting, margins will actually show negative leverage for the balance of the year, particularly looked at on a GAAP basis.

Just how real is the guidance and how concerning should it be to shareholders? It is never easy to take a press release and a conference call and come up with specific answers to concerns such as these that I have tried to highlight. I assume that the forecast for expense growth is quite real - the company has budgets in place to grow its staff, typically the most salient cost driver in a software company. The CFO said specifically that the company will continue to prioritize growth over near-term margin improvement. The sequential growth in expenses in Q2 was driven by on-boarding 500 additional employees bringing the total to 7,400. Hiring is also correlated with the growth in stock-based comp - developers expect a decent stock award as part of a package that is necessary to woo them to join a new company.

It is a bit harder to render a judgment on the probability of the slowdown in sequential quarterly revenue growth the company has forecast. One reason why analysts like to look at bookings or ACV growth is to test for the level of realism in the projections of a business. The fact that bookings have been relatively weak for a couple of quarters, and that ACV growth this quarter was below some expectations, might suggest that the forecast the company provided was prudently realistic. Most recently, the company has had substantial success in developing its overseas business. Last quarter, international revenues grew by 59% to $106 million. On the other hand, revenues in the US showed more muted trends, growing at 37% last quarter. I am not sure if management is reflecting some concern that the growth rate outside the US is likely to contract in percentage terms going forward from the current exceptional level.

Summing up this section, I think it is fair to reflect that for a company with the kind of expectations embodied in Workday’s valuation, there were some ambiguities both in terms of guidance and in performance during the current period that might deter investors from making new commitments. When valuation is high, it seems more prudent to pick all the nits one finds; if valuations were lower, one would be able to come to a different conclusion.

Some thoughts about competition and the market

I have written about Workday several times and in those articles have gone into some level of detail regarding the company’s product strategy and competitive positioning. Not all that much has changed recently. Over the last several months, Workday has announced some fairly spectacular wins in its core HCM space including most notably Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), a takeaway from SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This quarter’s big win was a word wide transaction at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), also a take-away from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). In addition to Siemens, other large HCM wins during the quarter included Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Humana (NYSE:HUM).

The latest Gartner review of the HCM space was issued in mid-August. WDAY, as has been the case for some time, is the leader, with SAP and Oracle following based on what is described as its ability to execute. The three vendors are more or less tied on the axis described as completeness of vision. WDAY is liked above the average by its users - it is apparently tops in user satisfaction overall and that is a testament to the company’s leadership and quite frankly to opportunities provided by its two principal competitors in that regard. On the other hand, it apparently charges premium prices. At this point, WDAY has said that it has more than 30% of the Fortune 500 as customers.

The HCM space is not growing at 40%, or anything like 40% at which WDAY is currently growing. In fact, in the study linked here, the growth of the HCM space is forecast to have a 9% CAGR over the next five years. The growth this company is enjoying and will continue to enjoy is coming because of users migrating to the cloud and putting their HCM system up for competitive bid. During the course of the conference call, management said its guess was that about 50% of the Fortune 500 have not yet made a decision yet about how they migrate HCM to cloud.

This is one of those case of the glass half full. According to WDAY's management, it has so far gotten 60% of the deciders who have migrated to the cloud in HCM. And about half of the decisions have been made. There is still plenty of runway, but runway is not the same thing as growth. I am sure that the leaders of both Oracle and SAP, looking at the statistics regarding HCM market share, are gnashing their teeth at this point. Are they prepared to lose another 60% of their remaining business in HCM to Workday? (Essentially, that is what the statistics as WDAY portrays them suggests, i.e. that WDAY has a market share of 60% on business among large users moving to cloud-based HCM). SAP in particular paid an enormous amount to buy SuccessFactors, its HCM horse these days. As compared to a few years ago, both SAP and Oracle do have competitive products, and they almost certainly have a willingness to discount.

Yes, the comment of the CEO on the conference call to the effect that there is tons of market ahead is almost certainly correct. But is it tons more than it has been, or is the remaining half of the business yet to be decided amounts to about the same amount of contracts that this company has already been rewarded? If the growth in HCM slows meaningfully as it may well, how does that relate to revenue growth for this company?

The question I think for investors is what is the outlook for this company in terms of being able to grow its HCM business at rates necessary to support the current valuation. There are plenty of opportunities, but, at least in the opinion of this writer, not quite enough to support the growth in the longer term that would be necessary to justify the company’s valuation.

And that brings us to the outlook for the company’s financials. Simply put, at this point, looking at the numbers, financials have not lived up to expectations. The CEO on this last call spoke to the point as follows: “I would say that and I will be the first to admit I have been overly optimistic when the market would turn for financials moving into the cloud.” The concept is now that users need to finish their CRM projects and their HR projects and then take on finance. “It’s taking longer than we would have liked, but now we feel like we have got the right products and we are well-positioned and beginning to see those big companies show up in the pipeline along with the medium sized ones. “

Obviously, Workday doesn't share its pipeline specifics with either investors or analysts. The companies called out as major customers last quarter for financials were enterprises that are certainly not of the headline variety. Large customers last quarter for WDAY financials included Ohio Health, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Giant Tiger Stores and Carlisle (NYSE:CSL). The company will need to close far larger customers than those before its financial solutions start to bolster revenue growth. Financials are said to be about 10% of Workday's business. Margins for financials are said to be substantially negative to the point where they are pulling down corporate margins.

As can be seen by the Gartner report linked here, Oracle is the leader in its Magic Quadrant analysis for cloud financials with Workday in second place. SAP is ranked as a niche player because Gartner was evaluating an SAP product called Business ByDesign that is really not mainstream for SAP and is designed for mid and small enterprises. SAP’s mainstream competitor in the space, S4 Hana Financials, is likely to be considered the next time Gartner does an evaluation and is likely to be at least one of the leaders in that analysis.

At this point, the market for cloud financial systems has been quite limited with a penetration Gartner says of 8% of the available market as of the end of last year - and that is perhaps consistent with the experience Workday has had. That penetration is supposed to rise to 25% by the end of next year and to 50% by the end of 2020. I think a reasonable question to ask - and one which I can’t quite answer - is whether or to what degree WDAY will be able to poach market share from the established vendors in the space such as Oracle and SAP the way it has done in HCM. Given the fact that both companies are not playing catch-up in terms of technology when it comes to cloud financials, I think the results seen in HCM in terms of WDAY's market share attainment are unlikely - just how different the results will be is something about which many readers and analysts are going to differ with no hope of finding the right answer in advance of the upcoming migration. Sort of like trying to figure out which wildebeests get eaten by which lions and the crocodiles before they start their migration.

This past quarter, Workday introduced its Platform (PAAS) solution. This concept allows third party developers to build unique extensions and applications for current Workday customers already using Workday technology. This is a popular model that has been adopted by many vendors and certainly it has proven wildly popular for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) where its platform has recently been its most rapidly growing cloud and already a major source of revenue. I really do not have a crystal ball as to what kind of growth driver this will turn out to be for Workday.

In summing up, I am left without a strong conviction that Workday’s future growth will be quite fast enough to justify its valuation. I think the company’s phenomenal run in HCM is probably reaching an asymptote and could well show noticeable declines in percentage growth over coming years. Financials are a huge opportunity, but Workday’s competitive position is not the same as it was when it entered the HCM space. And the company’s PaaS offering is just getting underway. I would say there are more questions than answers at this point.

Valuation

How reasonable is Workday’s valuation? I think that is really in the eye of the beholder. For me, it is too high because of the ambiguities, the risks and the rapid increase in opex coupled with no discernible trend to reach GAAP profitability in any foreseeable time period. Others may feel that the growth opportunities and the strong headline numbers are adequate to support the valuation. Interestingly, despite many accolades regarding the quarterly performance during the conference call, WDAY's shares are rated a hold by the consensus of analysts who post their recommendations on First Call. And that is not terribly surprising because of valuation and price targets. The average price target is just less than $100. It is hard to justify a greater price target than that, particularly when using the consensus non-GAAP EPS forecast of less than $1/share in EPS and a 25% growth rate.

At this point, Workday has a market capitalization of a bit greater than $22.4 billion based on reported outstanding shares and somewhat more based on the shares used in non-GAAP calculations. It has net cash on the balance sheet of about $1.5 billion. The debt on the balance sheet is in the form of convertible notes whose conversion price is significantly less than the current share value of Workday. Presumably the notes will be converted into shares - some in the next year and the balance in 2020. In any event, the current enterprise value of Workday computes to $20.9 billion, and the revenue estimate for the next 12 months is about $2.35 billion. So, the EV/S computes to be about 9X.

Obviously that is an elevated number, and probably an outlier if the current growth forecasts are accurate. My belief is that they are, as I tried to point out in this article. Others looking at the headline numbers and the qualitative commentary on the conference call and the track record of the company might reach a different conclusion.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income forecast for the current year is now about $168 million. The outstanding share count will continue to rise significantly. At the moment, on a non-GAAP basis, the non-GAAP EPS divisor is 225 million shares. The company does not accrue any taxes in its non-GAAP presentation. That is not unusual amongst the universe of IT vendors reporting non-GAAP results, but readers may want to make their own adjustments for some assumed tax rate in determining valuation.

In any event, the EPS calculation for this year comes to $.75, considerably higher than the $.66 EPS estimate shown in the First Call consensus. Accruing a tax rate would obviously change the calculation substantially. The calculation of the forward 12 months' estimate for Workday EPS is probably about $.90, after adjustments are made for the most recent forecast presented during the earnings release. That is a calculated P/E of about of greater than 120X. Clearly, investors at this point are not buying the shares because of current earnings expectations. Will there be some point at which there is a cross-over that sees margins rising? When might that be? Obviously, non-GAAP operating margins at 8% have taken a step up when looked at for the full year. But the current projection shows that Q4 non-GAAP operating margins to be just modestly greater than non-GAAP margins were in the prior year and the projection of GAAP margins is almost exactly comparable to last year’s operating margin/loss margin in Q4.

Investors buy these shares for growth and not for how they rank on valuation metrics. But buying shares of this company for hyper-growth seems quite fraught - perhaps not for the next quarter or two, but more possibly for next year.

The company forecasts its free cash flow. It does exclude the cost of its new headquarters facility from the calculation. I confess that the justification for the exclusion creates some dissonance in my own mind. The company has been expanding its headquarters for years now as can readily be seen in this link and it probably will continue to do so as it continues to grow. But again, no one buys these shares because of their free cash flow yield. In any event, more than 100% of the company’s CFFO comes from stock-based comp - which is no doubt, a real cash benefit for the company, but not one that most investors value highly I think.

The balance of the company’s cash flow statement is unexceptional at this point. Deferred revenues are no longer rising and are not forecast to do so in the near future. The company is forecasting that CFFO for this fiscal year will be about $420 million and it is forecasting capex - excluding real estate investments - of $160 million. That calculates to free cash flow of $260 million, which is barely a 1% yield. Given the trajectories of GAAP operating profits and deferred revenues, the growth in free cash flow is likely to be muted for the foreseeable future.

Should investors make new commitments in these shares at this price. I would find it difficult to recommend doing so. Too much is already priced in and there are ambiguities about bookings and the trajectory of the company’s key initiative in cloud financials. This company has a great track record with regards to user satisfaction, but is that enough to steal users at a significant rate as large enterprises migrate their financials to the cloud? To use the old Scottish verdict, “Not Proven.” Very smart, very capable men running WDAY. But there is just too much valuation into which the company needs to grow in order to justify a share purchase recommendation. There will be probably be a better entry point.

