Chances Of Rain Highly Likely For J2 Global And Digital Media Industry Group

With favorable economic news, industry expectations for growth, and positive company developments, J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is to hold. Despite the favorable recent news, there could easily be a seasonal flat spot until November. A notoriously slow summer and seasonal prices for JCOM point to holding off on a buy until November or later.

As a digital media company with a major footprint in cloud computing, J2 Global generates revenue in three major segments; cloud services, digital media, and IP licensing. Its most recent Q2 earnings release showed digital media growth of 85%. With cloud computing as its banner cloud service, operating in 10 different countries, cloud computing provides fax and voice services, comprising 29% of its overall revenues for Q2 2017.

What’s more, the company has announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.3850 per share. JCOM has been increasing its quarterly dividends each quarter since the inception of its dividend in 2011. Guidance for expected earnings in 2017 is $5.60-6.00. See the Q2 report here from its website.

Seasonal Patterns & Valuation

When it’s the season to buy, it’s usually easy to tell. However, markets tend to remain in summer doldrums, as is the case with JCOM. You’ll notice prices hit a flat spot until November.

Figure 1: 10-Year Seasonal Chart for each month, including highs and lows.

With an industry PE ratio of 20.9x, and 2017 EPS expected to be $5.60-6.00, that gives JCOM a valuation of approximately $117.04-125.40 based on price-earnings multiples and forward earnings.

Technical Prices

High & Low 52-Week High 91.48 1-Month High 86.70 Last Price = 74.86 1-Month Low 72.03 52-Week Low 62.55

Pivot Points Second Resistance 76.07 First Resistance 75.67 Last Price = 74.86 First Support 74.64 Second Support 74.01

Year High Low 2007 37.39 21.02 2008 27.35 13.03 2009 25.19 16.22 2010 30.96 18.79 2011 32.67 25.15 2012 33.37 23.55 2013 56.24 30.49 2014 64.05 41.09 2015 84.15 56.50 2016 83.50 55.43 2017 91.48 72.03

Comparisons

Out of the listed competitors, J2 Global boasts the greatest value with stable earnings and top-line growth from recent years. The company also has the highest analyst rating, which is favorable, yet should be a sign of caution. At perceived market tops, the highest analyst rated stocks tend to topple, unless they are going to charge with true leadership in the coming rallies. Because the company does have a good track record, and has reported favorable expectations, it should remain a leader in its industry group based on price performance and returns. However, a turnaround in the overall markets will end up slashing a lot more value with top-heavy stocks, without continued upticks from analyst opinions. Given this variable is near a peak, it should be more of a contrarian indicator than anything.

Also, be wary that JCOM’s current ratio is dangerously below 1.00, making it susceptible to falling behind with current liabilities and its ability to make payments in the near term.

Figure 2: Comparison table compiled from Mergent online; cost of capital (%) estimated from EVA Dimensions research.

Figure 3 Key stats comparison compiled from Fidelity online.

To conclude, J2 Global is in a very exciting space for its industry group, and should continue to add value in the months and years ahead. There is a seasonal flat spot during the summer months, and don’t expect anything too spectacular in terms of imminent price performance. With a stable of dividend hikes and earnings growth, plus a potential to reap a boon from its digital media and cloud computing segments, JCOM should remain stable and favorably priced, with attentiveness on buying opportunities possible nearer to the end of the year. Look for marked improvements in the company’s balance sheet before making any buy decision.

