JetBlue Is Ready To Take Off

Introduction

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is an interesting company within the airline industry. It is well-known across the United States but has limited international reach. It also does not command nearly the same market share as the bigger US-based airlines such as Delta (NYSE:DAL) or United Continental (NYSE:UAL), but it has a strong presence in some key East Coast airports. However, despite this relatively small size, JetBlue is an attractive investment. It remains undervalued relative to its peers, has multiple plans for growth, and exists in a stable industry. I believe that even though its stock price has fallen by almost 19% recently, it will rebound soon and then continue to grow.

Fundamentals

Company JetBlue (JBLU) Delta Air Lines (DAL) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Southwest (NYSE:LUV) United Continental (UAL) Market Cap 6.516B 34.04B 21.79B 31.21B 18.85B P/E 10.1 9.3 10.9 15.7 8.7 PEG 1.2 2.5 N/A 2.6 3.6 P/B 1.6 2.5 5.8 3.6 2.1 P/S 1.0 0.9 0.6 1.5 0.5 P/Cash Flow 4.5 7.5 4.0 8.1 5.0 Operating Margin 16.9% 15.2% 10.5% 16.5% 11.5% FCF yield 6.2% 3.8% N/A 5.3% 2.9% FCF/sales 5.93% 3.26% -0.57% 7.98% 1.48% Debt to equity 0.26 0.59 6.06 0.34 1.31

Comparing JetBlue’s fundamentals with industry heavyweights gives an interesting look at the company. Even though it is almost three times smaller by market cap than its closest competitor on the list, it does appear to be undervalued. JetBlue has a similar P/E to the other companies, but its PEG is half that of the closest competitor (Delta). Other metrics that indicate JetBlue is undervalued are its P/B, which is the lowest out of these five companies, and its P/Cash Flow, which is just above that of American Airlines, but lower than that of the other three. Other fundamentals also demonstrate JetBlue’s strength. Its operating margin of 16.9% is the highest of all five companies, and higher by a wide margin over AAL and UAL. JetBlue carries a lower relative debt load than its competition which should allow it to continue to develop without being concerned about its debt load weighing it down. JetBlue’s free cash flow numbers also compare favorably with its competitors. Its FCF yield of 6.2% is the highest in the group, and its FCF/Sales is the second-highest. These two leading fundamentals indicate that JetBlue has been able to generate free cash flow at a strong pace which bodes well for it being able to grow and expand.

Rising Revenue

A key aspect of JetBlue’s upside is the potential for rising revenue in the coming years.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue (USD millions) 4,982 5,441 5,817 6,416 6,632 Growth N/A 9.2% 6.9% 10.3% 3.4%

JetBlue’s revenue has been on an upward trend since 2012 when it recorded $4,982 million in total revenue. Since then JetBlue has seen revenue rise to a total of $6,632 million in 2016. JetBlue has not been slowing down as Q2 2017 results indicate. In Q2, JetBlue saw an increase of 12.1% in revenue over revenue earned in Q2 of 2016. JetBlue has been able to grow this revenue for a few reasons that will continue to be viable options for the company well into the future.

The first opportunity for JetBlue is the growth of the Fare Options, a system that introduced three tiers of tickets, but eliminated free checked bags for some passengers. In 2016, this system generated $260 million in revenue and is projected to grow by around 8% this year as more passengers elect to upgrade to a higher priced ticket. JetBlue’s credit card system is also showing signs of growth as more customers are using it. JetBlue is projected to see $60 million in added revenue by mid-2019 and $80 million in added revenue by 2020 from these credit cards. In addition to the Fare Options system and the credit card rewards system, JetBlue’s Mint program, its premium service, also looks ready to grow. JetBlue officials reported that this program, although it comprises only 5% of the airline’s capacity, is having an outsized impact because of increased demand from both leisure and business travelers. In response to this growing demand, JetBlue is doubling the size of its Mint fleet to 31 planes which should boost revenue for the company as more passengers have access to the service and thus spend more on flights since demand shows no signs of slowing down.

Cutting Costs

Cutting costs is a key aspect of JetBlue’s development plans to increase revenue. Late last year, JetBlue announced plans to cut costs by up to $300 million by 2020 which would create a huge boost to the bottom line. In an investor presentation, JetBlue explained that most of these savings would come from aircraft maintenance operations and the plans would not include layoffs, a key advantage. JetBlue is also planning on revamping its fleet by adding a large amount of fuel-efficient A321neo airplanes in the near future which will also drive down JetBlue’s unit costs. These cost-saving measures come at a critical time for the company since it is expanding at a faster rate than its competitors, according to Jim Leddy, the interim CFO at the time. Leddy explained that efficiency and cost-saving measures were vital for the company’s continued growth and success in the industry, so these plans that are projected to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the company come at an opportune time for JetBlue.

Customer Loyalty

Attracting and retaining customers is a key part of any airline’s business model, and it is also a place where JetBlue has a sizeable advantage. JetBlue was recently ranked by JD Power as the “highest in customer satisfaction among low-cost carriers in North America” for the 12th year in a row in 2016. JetBlue also came in first in Brand Keys’ Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, ahead of heavyweights such as Delta and United which indicates that even when compared with the biggest companies, JetBlue can hold its own.

There are a few reasons for JetBlue’s massive success in these studies. The first is that JetBlue’s rewards program is top-notch. Not only are points earned relatively quickly and easily (e.g., booking an add-on like a seat with extra legroom earns you points on top of those earned just from booking the flight) but they also do not expire. This non-expiration aspect gives people more time and flexibility to determine how best to use them which is a very important attribute in the eyes of many customers. The second main reason is the quality of JetBlue’s aircraft. According to a report by AirFleets.net, JetBlue’s planes have an average age of 9.3 years while Delta’s average age is 17 years and United’s average age is 14.1. These newer planes are more likely to feature new technologies that can make flights easier and more comfortable, like seatback televisions. To add to this advantage, JetBlue is planning to upgrade its fleet soon which will allow it to keep up with advancements (technological and otherwise) and stay ahead of the competition.

Competition

The biggest risk to JetBlue is the fact that it is only a fraction of the size of the other major U.S. based airlines. This means that it is at a disadvantage in resources, number of flights offered, and other important areas of the industry. However, there are a few key reasons why this competition shouldn’t dissuade investors from buying JetBlue stock. The first reason comes back to customer loyalty. Obviously bigger companies have more resources to use, but JetBlue’s ability to get customers coming back to them and enjoying their experience is a key advantage. After some of the stories coming out recently about airlines treating their passengers incredibly poorly, it is a significant source of upside that not only has JetBlue not been involved in one of these incidents but also that JetBlue is going above and beyond when it comes to attracting and retaining passengers. The second is that JetBlue is not in danger of being forced out of the industry. While JetBlue is certainly a small fish, it has carved out a sizeable market share in its key markets along the East Coast. Although there are no plans in the company for becoming a more global powerhouse, JetBlue has certainly done enough to solidify its place within these markets. The third is that there is little chance a merger could drastically change the airline industry and put JetBlue at a bigger disadvantage. The U.S. Justice Department blocked the most recent attempt at a merger between major airlines when it blocked the merger of American Airlines and U.S. Airways in 2013, and since these major airlines control over 80% of the airline industry, they cannot grow too much bigger without coming under scrutiny for becoming monopolistic.

Conclusion

JetBlue is one of the smaller players within the airline industry, but represents one of the best investments within the industry. It has multiple plans for both growing revenue and cutting costs which should combine to positively impact the stock price. JetBlue does have many competitors, but its select market penetration and impressive customer relations insulate the company from much of the risk there. Overall, JetBlue seems ready to take off and see its stock price recover and then continue to grow well into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.