Why StoneMor Will Eliminate Its Dividend - 4 Warning Signs

The company still hasn’t produced a 2016 10-K, and the language around the delays has become increasingly uncertain and negative.

Investment Thesis - Sell StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) as dividend elimination will drive the stock well below $5/share.

Business Overview

StoneMor provides funeral and cemetery products and services in the United States as an owner or operator of 317 cemeteries and 105 funeral homes ($238 MM market cap @ closing price of 6.59 on 9/1/2017). StoneMor is structured as an MLP and is a “roll-up” that has been built through acquisitions. Revenue is roughly 80% cemeteries (lots, vaults, crypts, mausoleums, markers, opening & closing services, and marker installation) and 21% funerals (caskets and funeral services).

Warning Sign #1: StoneMor can no longer rely on stock and debt issuance to fund the dividend

As illustrated in the graph below, Share Issuance ($362 MM) and Net Borrowings ($62 MM) have been by far the largest sources of cash flow. With the dramatic decline in stock price and a debt rating that is way below investment grade, these cash sources have dried up.

Over the last three years, free cash flow (cash flow from operations - capex) has been negative (-$16MM). The only positive cash flow has been from working capital changes ($41 MM). Working capital builds up on the balance sheet over time since the majority of StoneMor’s revenues are “pre-need” sales where a customer pre-pays for future services. This creates a large deferred revenue backlog as StoneMor can’t record the revenues until it performs the services. Funds received from customers are invested in a merchandise trust and recorded as deferred revenues until StoneMor performs the services or purchases the merchandise. StoneMor can only pull so much revenue out of the merchandise trust. Regulations require that it maintains funds to account for future needs. Also, lenders will watch this very closely as it is the only significant source of collateral on the balance sheet.

For additional information, Luma Asset Management provides an excellent analysis on STON’s funding of its dividend and how the General Partner is incentivized to artificially inflate the dividend.

Warning Sign #2: StoneMor still hasn’t produced a 2016 10-K and the language around the delays has become increasingly uncertain and negative

StoneMor has received multiple extensions on its 2016 10-K and has not released any 10-Qs for 2017.

Initial extension to March 16 , 2017, announced on February 28, 2017 - The language around this extension was very positive stating that the impact on past cash flows would be immaterial and that future cash flows would increase.

Second Extension to July 15, 2017, announced on March 16, 2017 - Language is still positive; focused on continuing the growth strategy.

Third Extension to August 15, 2017, announced on July 17, 2017 - The company reiterates positive language around “immaterial impact” on cash flow.

Fourth Extension to September 15, 2017, announced on August 17, 2017 - No positive statements on the “immaterial impact” on cash flow. Also, no definite time frame as to when the second-quarter distribution would be determined. Previous delay announcements had always defined this.

Warning Sign #3: CEO and CFO have resigned

The entire senior executive team has resigned in 2017. This is a loud and clear warning signal. It is very hard to buy the “reasons” listed below and even harder to believe that this has nothing to do with the dividend cut in 2016 and the subsequent lawsuits and stock price collapse.

Sean P. McGrath resigned as Chief Financial Officer of StoneMor GP LLC (“StoneMor GP”), the general partner of the Partnership, to pursue business opportunities outside the deathcare industry.

“I have been thinking about retiring for some time and wanted to ensure an orderly transition for the business,” said Mr. Miller. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with and partner with the incredible team of men and women at StoneMor and the families we serve. I am proud of our achievements, especially over the last 13 years as a public company, during which we have grown to become one of the largest owners and operators of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. I am grateful to our Board and associates for their unwavering encouragement and look forward to continuing to support StoneMor as a director following my retirement in August.”

Warning Sign #4: StoneMor faces two lawsuits calling it a “financial shell game”

Two lawsuits were filed after dividend was cut in half and the stock price collapsed in November 2016 - one by The Rosen Law Firm and one by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check.

Below are some excerpts from the Rosen Law Firm case. It calls StoneMor a “Financial Shell Game”.

StoneMor’s stock has been moving up lately despite all of the uncertainty around the filing of its 2016 10-K and around whether or not it will issue a dividend for the second quarter of 2017. The next deadline for filing the 2016 10-K is September 15 and StoneMor has stated that it will make a determination on the 2Q dividend after the 10-K is filed. Given the continuing delays, there is a high probability that StoneMor will eliminate its dividend completely driving the stock well below $5 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.