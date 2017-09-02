What To Consider Now That Roku Has Filed For IPO

Source: variety.com

On September 1st, Roku filed a prospectus with the SEC, planning to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker ROKU. Roku pioneered streaming to the television through a device that used the internet. As of June 30th, Roku has 15.1 million active accounts. In the first six months of 2017, Roku owners have streamed 6.7 billion hours through their Roku devices. This is 62% more hours streamed in comparison to the same time period in 2016. Roku devices give users access to more than 500,000 movies and television shows as well as live sports and more. They offer access to content in three different ways; subscription, ad-supported and transactional. The Roku device is intended to offer users a way to choose the content they want without having to pay for a cable television subscription, often referred to as cutting the cord. This is the number one TV streaming platform in the United States by hours streamed according to a survey commissioned for the first quarter of 2017. Roku believes that content publishers and advertisers both benefit from having access to this over-the-top customer base that is entirely on one platform.

In the first 6 months of 2017, Roku generated $199.7 million in revenue, an increase of 23% year over year. In 2016, it generated a total of $398.6 million, a 25% increase from the fiscal year 2015. Roku generated revenue from selling its steaming players as well as through the sale of subscriptions and advertisement on its platform. In the first 6 months of 2017, player revenue represented 59% of total revenue while platform revenue made up 41%, a 91% increase year over year.

Roku believes that the value of the company will come from its ARPU:

ARPU, which we define as our platform revenue during the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the average of the number of active accounts at the end of that period and the end of the prior four fiscal quarters, was $11.22 per active user in the period ended June 30, 2017 and $9.28 per active user in 2016, up 43% from $6.48 in 2015." Source: SEC S-1

Source: TechCrunch

This increase in ARPU is a pretty impressive stat for investors to consider. It is clear that Roku believes it can find profitability as it shifts its business model to focus on revenue from its platform rather than device sales. Despite its improvements in ARPU, Roku still posted a loss of $24.2 million for the first half of 2017. If it continues at this pace, it will post a loss of $48.4 million, even larger than its loss of $42.8 million in 2016.

Investors who are considering investing in Roku should look at some comparable hardware companies that turned public in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

First, let's examine Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), a hardware company that IPOed in 2015.

FIT data by YCharts

Fitbit has struggled greatly since its IPO in 2015. The share price, which spiked to over $50.00 in late 2015, has settled under $6.00. The main difficulty Fitbit faces is its dependence on new device sales to maintain and grow its revenue. It seems that Roku's management has already realized that device sales are not going to be a sustainable growth model. Even with this understanding, Roku's primary revenue still comes from its device sales. Potential buyers should look at Fitbit's performance following IPO before considering a purchase of Roku shares.

Next, we should examine GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), a company that went public in 2014.

GPRO data by YCharts

After shares spiked to over $90.00, they have now settled below $9. Again, we should consider the fact that GoPro depends so heavily on device sales, which Roku is hoping to avoid. Investors have made the mistake of grossly overvaluing these device companies that only offer one product twice before, so what is stopping the same from happening with Roku?

Source: TechCrunch

Roku, GoPro and Fitbit are all similar in that they offer one kind of product. Fitbit offered the first fitness wearable, GoPro offered a new kind of camera and Roku offered one of the first OTT streaming devices. The question is, will Roku be successful in its attempt to shift from a company that generates its revenue from device sales to a company that generates the majority of revenues from its platform.

An excerpt from a TechCrunch article summarizes the challenges that Roku will face:

Roku has been able to capitalize on the cord-cutting trend, where many people, especially millennials, have opted not to pay for cable television. Instead, they are accessing content on digital platforms like Roku, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV, Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chromecast, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire TV and others."

Read the quote above, one company is not like the others. While Roku may have been the first to market, it is facing off against three tech juggernauts. Unless there is a potential for Roku to be acquired, I simply do not see a way it can survive the competition it is facing. Investors can tinker with numbers and dissect financials as much as they would like, I do not believe that Roku has strong future prospects, simply because of its competition. Twice, investors have seen tech device companies IPO and crash. I believe it is likely that Roku will share the same fate as GoPro and Fitbit following their IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.