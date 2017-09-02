McDonald's: Sell Now

The stock market rallies of 2017 have been very good to holders of McDonald’s (MCD) stock, but there are long-term storm clouds on the horizon that should be taken into consideration if you are an investor that plans on maintaining the position. Changing cultural sensibilities and weakness in key foreign markets could create market shocks into next year’s reporting figures - and lead to significant reductions in the current share price of MCD. And while recent earnings reports support positive moves in the stock, we now see a scenario that is creating unsustainable expectations in an increasingly competitive industry. We are seeing clear declines in the company’s ability to maintain its market share (which is down from 17.5% a half-decade ago to just over 15% last year). These are fairly significant changes, and with dividend payout ratios above 50%, it should be clear that there are better growth opportunities for investors in other areas of the market. We expect the stock to start rolling over at current levels and fall back toward the $130 mark during the second half of next year.

To describe the recent moves in MCD as a ‘strong bull run’ would be something of an understatement. The stock has rallied 31.3% already this year - and nearly 72% over the last three years in moves that have taken many analysts by surprise.

But, at the same time, the moves have not been completely unjustified. The second-quarter earnings report for McDonald’s showed strong comp sales (+6.6% globally and +3.9% in the US) and impressive foot traffic that allowed the company to further capitalize after its all-day breakfast marketing successes. But the real question here is whether the company will sustain these performances or simply create lofty expectations that will inevitably end in disappointment (and in falling share prices).

To its credit, McDonald’s did post gains on numbers that were already very strong, so at least for the moment we are looking at stable demand for the company’s products. Operating profits showed gains of 20% in Q2, and margins were also much higher (but these trends are unlikely to continue next year). Refranchising strategies were responsible for the company’s falling figures in total revenues. McDonald’s has lagged behind the rest of the industry in these areas, and this does create added elements of uncertainty until we see how successful these activities will actually become. Sales commissions from franchise stores (6%) is not enough to offset the revenue changes that occur when company-owned stores are shut down and so investors will need to watch for developments here as McDonald’s strategies unfold from here.

Growth Comparisons: CSIMarket

But the real cause for concern comes from the fact that McDonald’s has failed miserably in attracting a millennial customer base and the problems here are only exacerbated by similar disappointments in China (and elsewhere in emerging Asia). This does not bode well for the company’s growth prospects in the years ahead, and so bullish investors are setting themselves up for preventable losses if they expect the types of earnings performances that were seen in Q2 to continue. This is where the company’s overextended valuations come in, as MCD is now trading with a PE ratio of 26.12. This ultimately means that we are heading toward 3x its EPS growth rate and the divergences here between expectations and the most likely reality should be signalling major red flags for long investors.

MCD Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

We should make some concessions here by saying that McDonald’s could possibly build on some of these key metrics in the quarters ahead. But, at this stage, it will not take much to generate downside surprise that could knock MCD off of its pedestal. The latest run higher has left very little to be seen in the way of support to the downside, and if McDonald’s fails to live up to the hype, we could see a drop back toward $130 fairly quickly. On the weekly charts, we are seeing a strong bearish divergence in the Commodity Channel Index readings. This is coming from overbought levels, so there are clear signs here that these latest rallies are not sustainable. On balance, this is enough to argue for sell positions at current levels based on the idea that the bull rally has moved too far, too fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.