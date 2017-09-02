Why Wynn Resorts Is A Buy Right Now

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) continues to trend higher, even after steady growth over the last year. The gaming company still warrants a buy as underlying fundamentals remain strong. As the Macau region further strengthens, Wynn’s presence there should lead to revenue growth. A stronger U.S. consumer is also aiding the company’s domestic operations. Moreover, its valuation multiples signal the company remains historically cheap, meaning there is more upside potential.

The chart below is of Wynn Resort’s price over the last few years. Positive sentiment surrounding the company has largely been due to both the health of the U.S. consumer as well as growth in the Macau region.

Recent data for August shows that Macau gaming revenue increased 20.4% Y/Y to 22.7B, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The figure topped estimates and also marks roughly two years of steady growth for gaming in the region.

The numbers held up well, even as casino traffic was negatively impacted during the last week due to Typhoon Haro. The typhoon affected power and water supply at some of the region's casinos, leading to negative growth revisions by analysts.

From a macro perspective, casinos in Macau have benefited from an increase in overnight visitors as well as spending by VIP customers. Overnight visitors to Macau rose 11% in July, and have been trending higher year to date. This is positive considering tourists staying overnight spend roughly four times more than customers just coming for the day.

Moreover, revenue from VIP customers has also driven growth in the region recently. Total bets are forecast to increase by more than 30% this year, largely driven by VIP customers who are reemerging from the shadows after the 2015 Chinese government cracked down on lavish spending habits for the country’s elite.

Additionally, a strong U.S. consumer is also good for Wynn Resorts' U.S. operations. On Friday, Nonfarm payrolls were released, missing forecasts, but signaling that the steady growth and recovery of the U.S. consumer remains.

Although wage inflation remains weak, employment growth, and a pickup in both consumer sentiment and retail spending signal that consumers are more willing to open up their wallets for discretionary spending.

All of these macro factors flow down to Wynn Resorts as its revenue growth improves. A company’s share price is influenced by two factors, the underlying fundamentals of the company, as well as the valuation multiple attached to those fundamentals.

The chart below is of Wynn’s revenue growth, as well as its price to sales ratio. Revenue growth dipped from 2014 to 2016 as the health of the Chinese economy came into question, and the broader Chinese equity market sold off heavily. With the recovery in China however, Wynn Resorts similarly rallied back. Revenue growth has been impressive over the last two years, and as investors begin to believe that Macau can be a place of growth again, valuation multiples are similarly expanding.

A healthy rally in a company’s share price occurs when both revenue growth and multiple expansion are occurring alongside each other, which is currently the case for Wynn Resorts.

Some headwinds that must be considered before investing are China’s efforts to curtail capital outflows, which could eventually cut into its gaming business. The People’s Bank of China imposed controls recently as the amount of money leaving China in 2016 exceeded $816 billion. With Macau considered a main exit used by private citizens and corrupt government officials alike to launder money out of the country, further regulation could soon be imposed on casinos in the region.

Ultimately, Wynn’s share price has a number of factors going for it, making it a buy. Macau, as it stands today, is resilient, and continues to see customers flock to the region. Moreover, a strengthening U.S. consumer is similarly aiding its U.S. operations. Finally, with growing revenue and expanding valuation multiples, the company’s stock could see a healthy and sustainable rally over coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.