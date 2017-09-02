Hormel: 52-Week Low

With only 5% debt, the company has an A credit rating from S&P.

Hormel has enjoyed a premium valuation

Until this week I had never studied Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). It was not on my watch list because I always viewed Hormel's yield as too low. One of my Hormel memories is David Fish's November 16, 2015 article when Hormel was set to join the "50-year club." David listed HRL among his holdings. At the time of that article, Hormel's yield was 1.48%. When I saw the indicated yield in David's article, my attention moved elsewhere.

One company on my watch list is General Mills (GIS). I began a preliminary study of GIS about a week ago. I used F.A.S.T. Graphs to compare GIS with J.M. Smucker (SJM) and then HRL. All three have seen recent price weakness and all three have attractive attributes. After doing more reading about HRL and listening to the recent 2017 Q3 earnings call, I decided to keep GIS on the watch list and to take an initial position in HRL.

Here's a lesson I learned from Hormel: I focused exclusively on yield and thus failed to see the strong dividend growth has been hidden because the price had grown along with it. My takeaway: Look underneath the relatively low yield to analyze the company's dividend growth.

The 52-week price range for HRL is a high of $38.84 and a low of $30.66, which was made on August 31, 2017. I established an initial position on August 30 at $31.18. At that price, the yield was 2.2%. HRL is 1.05% of my retirement income portfolio.

(Logo from Hormel website)

Hormel's closing price on Friday, September 1, 2017, was $30.92.

Hormel has raised the dividend for 51 consecutive years

In late November, Hormel is likely to announce its 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase. The current quarterly dividend is $.17, for an annual rate of $.68. This is a 17.2% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of $.145, or $.58 annually. David Fish indicates that the prior increase was 16.0%, with a 3-year average increase of 19.5%, a 5-year average increase of 17.9%, and a 10-year average increase of 15.3%.

Hormel was founded by George Hormel in 1891 in Austin, Minnesota, where the company is still headquartered. The city of 25,000 is southwest of Rochester. Hormel became a public company in 1928 and has paid a dividend every quarter since then. The company has paid a dividend for 356 consecutive quarters, or 89 years.

(Photo from Hormel website)

Organic growth and acquisitions

Hormel introduced its first canned ham product in 1926. Dinty Moore Beef Stew was created in 1935. SPAM was introduced in 1937. Jennie-O Turkey Store was founded in 1940 and acquired by Hormel in 1986.

Hormel began operations in China in 1994 through Beijing Hormel Foods Co. Ltd. (BHFC). Hormel is now making SPAM at its facility in Jiaxing, a small city near Shanghai.

The name was changed to Hormel Foods Corporation in 1995. Pork and turkey are the major raw materials for its products, but in recent years, HRL has emphasized the manufacturing and distribution of branded, value-added consumer items rather than the commodity fresh meat business. The company continues to expand through organic growth, new product development, and acquisitions.

Outside the U.S., the company operates through Hormel Foods International Corporation (HFIC) in strategic locations such as Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and the Philippines. In the Philippines, HFIC has a 40% position in the Purefoods-Hormel Company, Inc.

In 2013, Hormel bought Skippy Peanut Butter's U.S. business from Unilever for $700 million.

In 2014, Hormel bought CytoSport, maker of Muscle Milk, for $450 million.

In 2015, Hormel acquired Applegate Farms for $774 million, expanding the company's breadth of its protein offerings.

In 2016, the company acquired Justin’s Nut Butters for $286 million, enhancing its presence in the specialty natural and organic nut butter category.

In the 2017 Q3 earnings call on August 19, management discussed the recent acquisition of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages for $425 million. Its facilities will become part of Hormel's Refrigerated Foods operations and its sales force will become part of Hormel's Food Service division. The call also discussed the recent purchase of Brazilian meat processor Cidade do Sol and its Ceratti brand for $104 million. The company expects this first investment in Latin America will be followed by more acquisitions.

A transcript of the call is available at Seeking Alpha and a replay of the webcast is available at the company website.

In the Q3 earnings call, the company reported strong results from its two largest segments, Refrigerated Foods and Grocery Products. It reported disappointing results from Jennie-O Turkey Stores (sales down 9%) and CytoSport, which saw a sharp decline in convenience store sales of Muscle Milk ready-to-drink protein beverages.

The Company Research Report for Hormel from Better Investing presents 5-year snapshot of the company's performance:

(Company Research Report from Better Investing)

The company's sales for the past 3 quarters have lagged their usual strong performance, which perhaps largely accounts for the current weakness in HRL stock. The 5-year trend of sales growth is modest, but in line or ahead of the economy's growth rate. Five-year earnings growth of 15% is very strong for a packaged food company in today's environment.

The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 17.9%, somewhat ahead of the 5-year EPS growth rate. The company has been able to grow the dividend while maintaining a relatively stable payout ratio. The ratio has ranged from 32.3% to 39.4% in the past 5 years. The current price/earnings ratio of 19.0 is lower than the 5-year average P/E of 20.7. The high yield for each of the past 5 years has ranged from 1.8% to 2.3%. The current yield of 2.2% is near the high end of this 5-year range.

Note: The company's 2016 fiscal year ended on October 30, 2016. The company reported FY 2017 3Q earnings on August 19.

Goals and strategies

At Hormel's June 15, 2017 Investors' Day, CEO Jim Snee reaffirmed Hormel's goals of achieving 5% top-line growth, 10% bottom-line growth, and margins that are in the top quartile of the company’s peers by 2020. Also, Snee identified six strategies to give HRL the momentum to achieve its goals. The six strategies include: (1) continuing to become a more diversified food company; (2) expanding and accelerating its food service business; (3) expanding its international footprint; (4) reducing volatility and increasing balance throughout the business; (5) divesting assets that do not perform; and (6) modernizing the Hormel Foods supply chain.

Business Segments

Hormel operates in 5 business segments. The two graphics below provide an excellent overview of the products in each segment and their distribution platforms.

(From a fact sheet at the company website)

The company's organizational chart below shows how the above products are distributed:

(From a fact sheet at the company website)

Hormel's first CEO was George Hormel. James P. (Jim) Snee is the 10th CEO in Hormel's 126-year history. Snee was appointed in October 2016, after being named President and Chief Operating Officer in October 2015.

Previously, he was President of subsidiary Hormel Foods International Corporation. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Affiliated Business Units, Refrigerated Foods; Foodservice Director of Purchasing and Corporate National Accounts Manager; Foodservice Regional Sales Manager; and Manager of inventory and distribution for the Refrigerated Foods segment. He joined Hormel in 1989 in its Foodservice division.

(Photo of CEO Jim Snee from Hormel website)

The charts below show the company's general uptrends:

(The above bar graphs are from a fact sheet at the company website)

Now that you're acquainted with the bar charts' movement from the lower left to the upper right, you'll notice a familiar pattern in the F.A.S.T. Graph below. There's a steady, respectable upswing in earnings (represented by the ever larger dark green area), accompanied by a similarly expanding dividend (the light green area). Beginning slowly in November 2010, and then accelerating in the summer of 2012, the black price line slightly outpaced the growth in earnings and dividends. The stock's price moved up like a rocket from early 2015 until early 2016. Since then, the stock has been in retreat, with the downtrend escalating in mid-2017.

Both Better Investing and F.A.S.T. Graphs show debt as a very low 5% of capitalization. The S&P credit rating is A. This rating was given in May 2001. The outlook is stable.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Hormel on Seeking Alpha

There have been 29 articles about Hormel on Seeking Alpha so far in 2017. This article is number 30. Four positive articles were from Sure Dividend.

There were two positive but cautious articles by The Value Investor.

Two articles were by Simply Safe Dividends, which gave HRL a dividend safety score of 100, a dividend growth score of 79, and included these comments from June 15, 2017:

"When it comes to proven track records, quality management teams, and shareholder-friendly corporate cultures, it doesn’t get much better than Hormel Foods. ... "It’s hard to find a high-returning business like Hormel’s that also has a clean balance sheet and numerous opportunities for long-term growth. ... "Hormel’s current valuation seems reasonable enough to give it some consideration as part of a diversified dividend growth portfolio."

Here are the current scores for HRL from Simply Safe Dividends. (A score of 50 is average; a score of 75 means the company scores better than 75% of the dividend companies in the SSD universe.)

Conclusion

Hormel has been a successful company for many years. The general consensus among the 24 SA contributors mentioned above is that HRL is an outstanding company, though often trading at a premium valuation. Recently, the company has encountered several headwinds, which most likely are temporary. For me, this is a buying opportunity. I made an initial investment on August 30 at $31.18. As of August 31, HRL is 1.04% of the portfolio and provides 0.6% of the portfolio's income. I have set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to notify me if HRL drops to $29.06, which is my current target for adding more shares. At the current dividend, this would be a yield of 2.34%.

In the spirit of Caveat Emptor, I encourage anyone considering a long position in Hormel to review the 2017 Q3 press release and to listen to the Q3 earnings call (linked earlier). The production of SPAM in China was slowed by several factors and is just now beginning to be shipped. Of greater concern is the 9% downturn in sales and 20% decline in operating profit of Jennie-O Turkey Stores (JOTS) due to oversupply and in sales of Muscle Milk due to strong competition in the convenience store channel. I agree with Simply Safe Dividends' assessment in his June 15 article: "While ... the turkey price issue could persist for another quarter or longer, I doubt it is an issue we will be talking about several years from now."

Portfolio Update

I'll provide a full portfolio update at the end of September. The current portfolio yield is 3.75%. The cash position is 2.53%. There are 44 equity holdings, 1 closed-end fund and 7 index ETFs. With the acquisition of HRL, the consumer staples sector now comprises 10.0% of the portfolio's market value and provides 7.5% of the portfolio's income. The portfolio is up 11.2% year-to-date and it's up 31.9% since 12/31/2015.

