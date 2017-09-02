U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The Post-Labor Day Pick-Up

There are no IPOs scheduled to price in the shortened holiday week. Although August has been particularly slow with just five deals this month, filings have accelerated with eleven deals joining the pipeline this week.

Quiet Period & Earnings Announcements

The quiet periods for three recent IPOs are set to expire next week. Street research is expected for peptide-based Zealand Pharma (ZEAL: +10.0% from IPO price) on Monday and wells services provider Ranger Energy Services (RNGR: +2.9%) and yoga studio operator YogaWorks (YOGA: -30.9%) on Wednesday. Additionally, online real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN: +57.3%) and enterprise storage company Tintri (TNTR: -9.4%) are set to report earnings results after the market closes on Thursday.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up +26.0% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up +10.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up +23.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up +17.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.