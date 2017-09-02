Canada Goose Won't Be Grounded This Fall

As a Canadian, I am proud of what our business leaders have done in the past several years. Canada Goose (GOOS) is one of many success stories, albeit one that has had some controversy at times. Despite that, the company remains one of the more interesting growth stories coming out of the great white north. The apparel industry has had a difficult year, but GOOS has a different approach to many other retailers that makes it quite appealing. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 10.86% year to date as many of its stocks have underperformed the wider S&P 500. With a focus on online and direct to consumer, however, Canada Goose can have much stronger long-term EBITDA and gross margin. While the positives are there, the company does face a stream of occasional bad publicity in the form of animal rights issues. As a result of using fur in the pricey clothing, some people are boycotting the name. PETA has put GOOS in its sights as well, going as far as buying shares in order to be able to vote at shareholder meetings. These moving pieces make GOOS a potentially lucrative investment, albeit one with considerable risk. The company also has extreme seasonality, which makes it more difficult to gauge the company's performance in the summer months. Despite this, a closer look should impress you, with management low balling the potential for the brand. This gives it a significant upside should the style and fashion it provides keep in vogue the next several years.

Canada Goose is also expanding its offerings from coats into knitwear like sweaters and hoodies. These products will likely have a lower gross margin, but still at a 300 to 500 dollar price point, they will help considerable growth. The strength of this knit collection will be essential for upside to the guidance given earlier this year. One of the big advantages of the company is that due to the brand's relatively small size, it can focus on direct to customer from the get go. With several stores open, and 3 more on the way in Boston, Tokyo and Calgary, the gross margins will continue to expand from fiscal 2017's 52.5%. The direct business, which includes company-owned stores and the online presence, was 28.5% of sales. At $115.2M, the sales grew 349% from the $33M the year before, showing the large impact of the company store openings. The growth rate in this segment will be slower going forward, but with 75.5% gross margins, it shows the most promising part of the business. If you buy the stock, it should be on the strength of this direct business, as the growth here is going to provide most of the GM and EBITDA upside. The gross margins of the wholesale business decreased slightly, from 47.1% to 43.3%. This should stabilize over the next year or two in the low 40% range. GOOS continues to bring on additional products, some with lower gross margins than the coats which the company is best known for. While this will pressure margins slightly, it will allow it to continue to grow.

The company is quite conservative in its guidance, assuming only high-teens growth rate over the next 3 fiscal years. The brand is just becoming fashionable and chic outside of Canada and major US cities, giving a nice upside to this model. Still at the guidance of 20% per diluted share, you have a considerable upside to the guidance in such a young company. Many of the retailers GOOS serves are asking for product early, suggesting they have strong demand even in off-peak periods. Japan in particular has extremely strong brand awareness of GOOS and the wholesale business there is quite good. CEO Dani Reiss commented on the Q1 2018 call: "Japan's a strong market. Tokyo particularly is a very strong city for us, it's been strategic for a long time, we've been growing for a long time." China and South Korea are also strong in the region and could offer additional retail locations in the near future. Demand has been strong and pricing has not been coming down as many retailers compete at that level. This is a good leading indicator going into the more important fall months.

Another near-term advantage is the brand is quite notable and marketing is a smaller component than many competitors. Targeted marketing through Facebook (FB) is effective and inexpensive compared to a more broad strategy. Among the millennial generation, word of mouth advertising and celebrity endorsement is plenty of advantage in itself. In Canada, the style is becoming ubiquitous and copycats/ripoffs are even quite popular. This shows the brand has reached a point where it is culturally ingrained and spreading outward. One other thing to note is that GOOS is committed to a Made in Canada approach. This could increase costs in the future, as Ontario potentially raises its minimum wage to $15 in the near future. The CFO dismissed this as being a weight on earnings, but going forward it could become an issue.

GOOS fell after the recent Q1 2018 report, even though it did beat estimates and its own fiscal 2018 guidance. The stock is expensive based on PE or EV/EBITDA, but the growth rates far outweigh those factors here. 40% growth in apparel is very difficult to replicate. Style is a very fickle subject, and customer preferences can change quickly. That said, GOOS is not cooked yet, with the growth potential still showing strong for the Fall and Winter quarters. I like growth names under the 50D and above the 200D, showing strength but closer to the longer term uptrend. With the recent pullback combined with market weakness, GOOS is poised to continue a slower ascent to the upside after it climbs above $18.50 in the next week.

GOOS data by YCharts

The main risk to the thesis is that the style and fashion of the GOOS brand is fleeting. I am not an owner of the brand myself, but I can appreciate the quality of the clothes. At the price GOOS is at, the brand needs to continue to engage with its target millennial audience. If it can do this, it should be able to meet and exceed its high teens revenue growth, and significantly exceed 20% EPS growth over the next 3 years. With the biggest stock catalysts occurring in the next several months, I recommend buying GOOS at these levels. The stock is fairly priced for its growth, and the brand is just taking flight. If you can handle post IPO volatility and take a contrarian view of the apparel space, Canada Goose is a strong name for the next 3 years.

