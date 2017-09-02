Chesapeake Energy: Harvey On My Mind

Sometimes the headlines steal the spotlight from a more realistic explanation. Hurricane Harvey is just everywhere, and it was pretty bad. But that does not mean it is the beginning and end all for the performance of Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) stock. Sometimes even the supposedly accurate review of history misses the mark.

Source: Chesapeake Energy JP Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017, Presentation

The company clearly has some direct exposure in Louisiana. But the oil and gas industry has dealt with hurricanes for a long time. Count on this company to be up and running as soon as possible. There may be some vendors more affected than this company. Even so, this industry knows how to bounce back from hurricanes. There is probably a very similar story for the pipelines transporting the product.

There will be some hitches along the coast. That was a major hurricane that came ashore with a whole lot of water. So there will undoubtedly be some extra challenging hitches before things are completely back to normal. But investors can count on the industry having the major bugs worked out within 30 days. There will probably be some delays and cleanup costs, but no catastrophe.

Source: Chesapeake Energy JP Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017, Presentation

Despite Harvey hogging the headlines, the market's attention is probably focused on the lack of debt progress. The debt reduction over the time period listed has been offset by some credit line borrowing and an increasing working capital deficit. Plus management has a stated goal of selling "billions" of property to reduce that debt. But at the Labor Day mark, management has an insignificant amount of progress to show for this particular goal. That is just the kind of lack of progress that will leave a bad taste in the mouth of Mr. Market.

Combine this lack of property sales progress with a lack of cash flow from operations and the market could be downright scared. Much of that lack of cash flow has been accounted for with non-recurring payments. So the second half of the year should show some improvement. But this company really needs cash flow around $1 billion per quarter to properly service the debt load. At best, management is forecasting about half that amount per quarter. Prices have declined some, leaving the market wondering if management is still able to affirm that forecast. In fact, management at times has appeared to back off really making any cash flow forecast which could stoke the market fears further.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, Market Close, September 1, 2017

The long-term trend of the stock has been down for some time. That long-term trend will continue until an event materializes to change the basic bearish tilt of the market. Management has done a tremendous job keeping the company afloat for as long as it has. However, now some material progress is needed to keep the bond values and preferred stock values from sinking. This necessary progress would have risen in priority whether or not management had a stated goal to sell property.

The stock will probably take a temporary breather from the downturn. Heating season will begin. So the seasonal lift in gas prices should provide some impetus for the price to surge for seasonal reasons. However, if management does not take advantage of that seasonal surge to show some material balance sheet improvement, then the downturn will resume. This company has overcome some mighty large hurdles already. But more of those large hurdles are there for future challenges. There is still the possibility of more large one-time non-recurring payments that erase quarterly cash flow.

Production has improved considerably. The question will focus on the amount of production improvement compared to the remaining hurdles to profitability. The stock is a great trading vehicle. That is especially true with the seasonal gash price increase on the way. But the long-term picture visibility is nowhere near satisfactory.

