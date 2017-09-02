BOJ: Can't Normalize, Won't Normalize

(Source: Bloomberg)

The last report discussed the new debate over the efficacy of and requirement for further easing from the BOJ. The latest strong GDP data puts this debate into context. The Japanese economy is now showing signs of acceleration. There will be those, including Governor Kuroda, who like Mario Draghi will credit unconventional monetary policy with delivering this outcome. The absence of inflation in the presence of strong growth and tight labour markets should then put Kuroda in the same dilemma as the Fed and ECB over how to respond. The fact that the BOJ is refusing to normalize monetary policy when its economic growth is stronger than that of its developed nation peers, who are considering the normalization, sends a strong warning signal. Cyclical economic growth and rising inflation are evidently not strong enough to address Japan’s fiscal issues. The post-Crisis stimulus has failed to put Japan on a sustainable trajectory to grow out of its debts or to inflate itself out of them.

Governor Kuroda broke with the convention of Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi in their united theme for their speeches at Jackson Hole. Yellen and Draghi had championed globalization and pushed back against political intervention in post-Crisis regulation. Kuroda went out of his way to avoid embracing the globalist theme and also the defiant independent tone of his two peers in relation to political interference. Instead, he chose to focus on his dilemma of strong economic growth sans commensurate inflation performance.

Perhaps Governor Kuroda is more fearful of the opprobrium that he faces for failing to hit his inflation target. Like Janet Yellen, he faces re-appointment risk so perhaps he was being less controversial as a consequence. He chose to discount the relatively strong performance of the Japanese economy and instead highlighted what he termed the “deflationary mindset” of business in Japan. As a consequence of this mindset, he intends to continue with the current monetary stimulus at a time when his central banking peers are considering normalizing, albeit gradually.

Kuroda has thus signaled that the BOJ will diverge from its developed central bank peers as they normalize going forward. The question is whether this divergence will be viewed as significant by market observers. The BOJ’s unilateral monetary expansion, which weakened the Yen significantly, was viewed as a significant event. Since the Fed and ECB will only be gradually normalizing and global inflation expectations remain heavily subdued, there is therefore a lower probability that the next BOJ monetary policy divergence will be viewed as significant. Kuroda’s commitment to maintain QE rather than to expand it looks to be insignificant in terms of its impact of weakening the Yen. It is, however, very significant in what it implies about the sustainability of Japan’s fiscal debts.

The insignificance of the BOJ’s monetary policy inertia was underlined by BOJ board member Takako Masai post-Jackson Hole. She rebuffed calls for a lowering of the inflation target that have surfaced since it became abundantly clear that the BOJ will not hit it any time in the near future. She then underscored her more positive view with the comment that she believes that the BOJ is much closer to achieving its inflation target than the market thinks. This then begs the question of why the BOJ is not normalizing even more loudly.

Masai’s comments, combined with the observation that the BOJ will not follow the general normalization trend of its central banking peer group, leads to the striking conclusion that the BOJ cannot normalize. This conclusion is all-the-more surprising given that Japan is currently enjoying growth rates much stronger than its developed market peers. Japan’s inability to undergo monetary policy normalization, in the face of strong growth and low inflation, may be explained by the further conclusion that it has reached its fiscal limits.

The tax yield from the combination of strong growth and low inflation is not sufficient to pay down the countries fiscal liabilities. The BOJ is now funding the fiscal liabilities in the absence of economic growth rates that sustain the debt levels. The BOJ therefore faces insolvency. In the event of insolvency, the BOJ will then recapitalize itself by failing to transfer the revenues it receives from its massive JGB holdings back to the government. Interestingly, the BOJ’s venture into Qualitative Easing in which it takes private credit risk has provided it with a source of revenue that is not determined by the government’s tax receipts. Qualitative Easing is thus an attempt by the BOJ to transfer wealth from the private sector to the state sector. Qualitative Easing is therefore an economic headwind for the Japanese economy because it takes wealth from the private sector and then transfers it to the government's ongoing liabilities.

The BOJ’s combined strategy of Quantitative and Qualitative Easing can therefore be understood as a means of finding revenues to sustain Japan’s fiscal deficit. The fact that the BOJ is currently unwilling to proceed further support, with any more monetary easing, suggests that it is telling the government to enact fiscal consolidation as a matter of urgency. The economic growth that has been stimulated by post-Crisis monetary policy easing is neither strong enough nor capable of continuing for an extended period of time that will significantly reduce Japan’s fiscal liabilities. Japan has got a structural fiscal debt problem that is much bigger than its low inflation and growth problems. In fact, the low inflation and growth problems are a derivative of Japan’s failure to address its structural fiscal problems. Prime Minister Abe will be forced to address the issue of fiscal consolidation directly, rather than to gamble on monetary policy easing and a weaker Yen going forward as he did in 2013. The BOJ’s current yield curve targeting strategy is a signal to him that the central bank can go no further on monetary policy easing until he has addressed the fiscal consolidation issue directly.

