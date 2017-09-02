Starbucks: Is The Pullback A Buying Opportunity?

Investment Thesis

Starbucks' (SBUX) stock had fallen as much as 18% from its highs of $64.57 reached on June 2, 2017. Investors appears to be concerned about the company’s decelerated growth rate. However, the company has a few initiatives in place to improve its throughput which should result in better efficiency, customer satisfaction and should drive its profit higher. In addition, Starbucks’ push towards building digital relationships with its customers, and its move towards Mobile Order & Pay will continue to drive the business’ growth. Moreover, its unparalleled growth opportunity in China will be a growth engine in its revenue and EPS in the upcoming decade. With these growth drivers, we believe Starbucks' current pullback is a long-term opportunity for investors.

In this article, we will first discuss Starbucks' latest quarterly report. We will then discuss about the reasons behind its recent stock pullback. We will then discuss about the initiatives Starbucks is working on to improve its throughput, and its efforts in digital innovations. Next, we will discuss about the potential growth opportunity in China followed by a discussion in its stock repurchase and insider information. Finally, we will conclude with our recommendation.

Q3 Fiscal 2017 Operational and Financial Highlights

In its Q3 fiscal 2017, Starbucks continued to show signs of growth. Its Global comparable store sales increased by 4% driven by growth of 5% in its Americas segment. Despite only a 1% increase in comparable store sales in its China/Asia Pacific segment, its China operations outperformed the segment with a 7% growth in its comp store sales.

The company added 575 net new stores globally. Starbucks now has a total of 26,736 stores across 75 countries. Its revenues in Q3 was $5,661.5 million, up by 8% from Q3 2016. Operating income was $1,044.2 million, up by 2% slightly. Its operating margin was 18.4%, down by 110 basis points from Q3 2016. Its GAAP EPS was $0.47 per share, down by 8% from Q3 2016.

What Went Wrong?

As many can see from the quarterly report above, Starbucks’ EPS and operating margin were disappointing. Its operating margin from the past quarter witnessed the largest decline in years. Management attributed the decline to increased investments in US store partners and lower beverage comps combined with strong food sales (food has lower gross margin than beverage).

Likewise, its EPS declined by 8% YoY in the past quarter, marking it the first decline since Q1 fiscal 2016. Prior to Q3 fiscal 2017, its quarterly YoY EPS growth was in the double digits.

Starbucks’ comparable store sales growth has also been decelerating in the recent quarters. As can be seen, its global comps (blue line) decelerated from a growth rate of 7-8% in fiscal 2015 down to below 5% in fiscal 2016 and 2017. Its comps growth in Americas and China/Asia Pacific have all decelerated. With 900+ more net stores in America and about 2,200 net stores added in the fiscal year, this raises the concern of whether Starbucks can maintain its comps growth rate in the future.

Initiatives to improve its Throughput

While Starbucks had a weak quarter and its comps growth rate decelerated, I believe this is temporary. Starbucks has several initiatives to improve its throughput.

First, it is introducing dedicated Mobile Order & Pay rolls during certain hours in its busiest stores. This has already contributed to both improved throughput at peak and improved customer service scores.

Second, Starbucks’ initiatives include deployment of the Digital Order Manager, a tablet-based device that gives baristas at the company’s busiest stores visibility on all incoming MOP orders. This will not only improve its throughput but also provide the company with valuable source of new data to further optimize store operations and elevate its customers’ experience.

Finally, the company will begin in October to roll out to its new and renovated stores aiming at improving its production capacity and spacing. The store will have new production sequencing software and an enhanced labor scheduling platform.

In this past quarter, Starbucks evaluated its Teavana mall stores and recognized these stores as expected to continue to underperform. It has decided to close its 379 Teavana mall stores. This will impact its 3,300 employees.

The Push Towards Digital Relationships & Mobile Payment

Beside the mentioned initiatives to improve its throughput and earnings, Starbucks is continuing its push towards building digital relationships with its customers and encouraging mobile payments.

Starbucks’ emphasis of digital relationships with its customers is highly beneficial because when a new customer signs up for a digital relationship, there is a sudden increase and sustained lift in spending. It also allows personalization of rewards and gifts to boost its customers’ loyalty and spending.

In Starbucks’ largest market, the US, it has achieved 13.3 million active Rewards members compared to a total of approximately 75 million unique customer visits each month. The membership count grew by 8% from Q3 2016. They contributed to 36% of its US revenues. These members contributed to a majority of its comps growth in its Q3. Starbucks is continuing its push to acquire more Rewards members.

Starbucks’ Mobile Order & Pay is now 9% of transactions in its US stores. The goal is to create good customer experience and provide convenience to its customers. It will also incite its customers to sign up for digital relationships with the company.

China Presents Unparalleled Growth Potential

Starbucks also has a strong growth engine that will unlock value for its shareholders in the next decade. Its comps growth was 7% in the past quarter. Its operating margin in China was 26.6%, 280 bps higher than Q3 2016. It was also 220 bps higher when compared to Starbucks’ Americas segment.

In its past quarter, Starbucks announced its purchase of the remaining 50% of Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corp. from JV partners Uni-President Enterprises and President Chain Store Corporation. With the acquisition of the remaining 50% shares, Starbucks will assume 100% ownership of these 1,300 Starbucks stores in 25 cities in the Shanghai, Jiansu and Zhejiang Provinces. Shanghai and surrounding provinces are among one of the wealthiest regions in China.

China is Starbucks’ fastest and largest international market. With only 2,800 stores in 130 cities, there is still a lot of room to grow considering China’s 1.4 billion population. Starbucks hopes to see 5,000 stores by 2021. As the size of middle class in China continues to grow, coffee consumption is on the rise as well. There is an increasing number integrating this coffee culture in their daily routine. According to US Department of Agriculture, Chinese coffee consumption has nearly tripled in the past four years (click here). It is estimated that an average Mainland Chinese person drinks only 3 cups of coffee a year in 2016. This is much lower than the average 363 and 250 cups of consumption per person in the US and the UK (click here). There is a lot of growth potential for Starbucks.

Starbucks is also exploring different ways of implementing technology in China. For example, its partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has resulted in over 2 million social gift transactions in only six months. Starbucks’ growth in China is still in its initial stage.

Share Repurchases and Insider Information

Shareholders should also welcome the company’s stock buyback program. Over the past quarter, the company repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock. The company has already repurchased 11.3 million and 7.6 million shares of common stock in Q1 and Q2, respectively. Starbucks still has 95 million shares remaining available for purchase under current authorization. With an weighted average of 1,459.4 million shares outstanding in Q3, the remaining repurchase plan will reduce its shares outstanding by about 6.5%.

Another welcoming news for investors is that Starbucks’ director, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, took advantage of the recent pullback and bought 18,000 shares at an average price of $55.3 per share on August 4, 2017. The current price of $54.93 at the end of Sept. 1, 2017 is less than the price he invested at.

Valuation

The consensus average EPS estimate among 33 analysts for current fiscal 2017 and 2018 are $2.07 and $2.37, respectively (click here). This is equivalent to PE ratios of 26.5x and 23.2x with today’s market price. I believe its current PE ratio of 26.5x is justifiable because of Starbucks’ strong brand and customer loyalty, its mobile and digital push, and its growth potential outside of US. Using a conservative multiple of 26x and the estimated EPS of $2.37 in 2018, we come up with a target price of $62.80. The return in 12 months would be 14.3% based on this estimate.

Investor Takeaway

With initiatives to improve its throughput, I believe Starbucks’ EPS growth will gradually accelerate. While a return rate of 14.3% may not be super attractive, I suggest everyone see Starbucks as a long-term growth stock because of its growth potential in China and its continuing penetration towards connecting its customers through digital relationships and mobile payment. The pullback actually presents a good opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.