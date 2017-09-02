Value & Momentum Breakouts - Exclusive Research From JD Henning, Ph.D., MBA, CFE

The forensic portfolio from July is up 19.85% with 3 stocks over +46% and the August portfolio is already up +15.34% with 3 stocks up over +54%.

Also I've added forensic analysis value selections that rely on two bankruptcy models and one earnings manipulation model to give you unique and valuable risk assessments on stocks.

I offer my own long-term value-enhanced Piotroski-score selections from financial research that has been well documented over more than 20 years to generate excess annual market returns.

This month I formally launched my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service, called Value & Momentum Breakouts - focused on unique short-term momentum gains, long-term value opportunities, and profitable financial anomalies.

Background

My lifelong interest in finding ways to maximize alpha has brought me here to share many discoveries and continue my research. I am a finance Ph.D., MBA, and certified fraud examiner (CFE) who is focused on financial irregularities and conducting research on financial anomalies in any form. I use multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) and other statistical and forensic approaches to analyze the characteristics of stocks across the entire momentum spectrum for ways to generate excess returns.

Learning never ends. Sometimes we are the teacher, but always we are a student.

My investment strategy is simply to build on the most successful models in the financial literature and enhance the application of theory with more than 25 years of personal market trading experience. There is great value and advantage in standing on the shoulders of giants. Since selling my energy services business in 2010, I have been focused full time on managing a private equity fund and on the development of new approaches to reliably improve trading profitability.

My published doctoral work primarily leveraged the seminal works of Altman (1968) and Taffler (1984) with advanced tests of 24 factors using more than 7,200 stocks across eight different market sectors. Since then I have applied substantial new improvements spanning statistical tests of now more than 40 key variables and over a million stock samples. My work is far from complete, but statistically significant results are well underway.

What I am offering

My subscription based service consist of my top stock weekly and monthly selections, exclusive research results, and exclusive access to me via direct correspondence or the member chatroom for stock questions and answers.



From the body of work I have already shared on Seeking Alpha, I have selected the most popular and most successful models to bundle as a subscription based service. Meanwhile, my free articles will continue, but subscription membership will provide you with considerably more value:



Momentum Breakout Stock Selections

1. Subscribers will receive my complete selection of breakout stocks on a weekly basis for positive and negative breakouts based on my MDA methodology. This consists of 8 long and 4 short selections from the most volatile and aggressive performance segments of my momentum research methodology. Top quartile momentum gainers through Week 35 (Aug 31) for 2017 include:

Phase I test period results: Week 17 Breakout Forecast Summary

Phase II test period results with Chi-square results: Week 35 Breakout Forecast Summary

Starting in September, my free breakout articles will provide 4 long selections.

2. Momentum value-add: As a new feature to subscribers, I will include a dashboard of the breakout stock selection screens by market sector to help identify potential momentum trends at a more macro level. This may provide some predictive value of market behavior trending across sectors using my unique breakout criteria.

Long-Term Value Selections

1. Subscribers will receive a monthly top 15 value stock list based on the proven Piotroski score sorted with other top financial models and some of my own additional market enhancements. This offer includes backtesting and monthly performance tracking.



Most recent example of this work: One-Year-Ahead Value Anomalies: 15 Stocks to Outperform

Starting in September, my free articles on the Piotroski value selections will provide a monthly top 5 value stock list with backtesting.

2. Subscribers will receive a second monthly list of forensic value stocks based on on the combined financial forensic scores from the Ohlson, Altman, and Beneish models. This list will provide approximately 10 of the highest scoring stocks on all US exchanges for both positive and adverse scores. The size of this list varies according to number of qualified stocks satisfying all three models each month. In addition to applying several of the best bankruptcy and earnings manipulation models in forensic finance, it will give you a valuable risk assessment view on stocks with the highest and lowest combined scores in the market with monthly performance tracking.



Most recent example of this work: Value Investment Stock Selections Using Forensic Analysis - August

Starting in September, my free forensic value articles will now provide the top 5 stock selections from the highest scoring positive stocks on the list.

Exclusive Research, Access via Chat Room, and Anomaly Detection Updates - for Subscribers only:



1. Subscribers will receive exclusive updates on any new anomaly studies I conduct with details on positive exploits for future trading. This may include new features or dashboards that are generating meaningful results. Another area of great interest to me that I may further expand my research is in signal detection for capturing and avoiding market reversal events.



One example of an ongoing study includes: Russell 3000 Stock Anomaly: 10 Stocks to Watch

2. Subscribers will receive prompt and detailed replies to your questions, up to the limited membership capacity that I can best serve. I have to find an appropriate balance of time for my research and writing as well.

3. Subscribers will receive 24/7 "Live" Chat where members can ask me questions and get help from other members. This is regarded as one of the most popular features on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform.

