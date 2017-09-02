Disney Is 15% Overvalued

By applying different what-if scenarios to Walt Disney (DIS), I arrived at a conclusion that a fair value would be more likely in the $85 range. This provides almost a 15% downside.

Before we can apply any valuation metrics to Walt Disney, we need three inputs to start with. These are normalized return on equity (RoE), free cash flow (FCF) and long-term revenue growth. As market expectations are usually way too optimistic (see this for example), I place little relevance on them. The same thing can be said about what management is targeting in the long term. This is why I place more weight on how the company has managed to perform in recent years.

In figures 1-3 below, you can see what kind of FCF-to-sales ratio, RoE and revenue growth Walt Disney has achieved in recent years. The FCF-to-sales ratio has been gradually increasing from 10% level to 15% level during the last decade. However, to be on the safe side, I will be using a 12.0% FCF ratio to sales as a normalized one. This translates into roughly normalized FCF per share of $4.17 ($55632.0 million * 12.0% / 1600.0 million). Assessing a sustainable RoE level is a bit more difficult due to the current low interest rate environment. I will be using the 2016 value of $43265.0 million as the base value for equity. This translates into equity per share value of roughly $27.0 ($43265.0 million / 1600.0 million). This means a 15.4% RoE ($4.17 / $27.0). The growth has been surprisingly stable for more than a decade. For the last 10 years, the growth has been in the 5.0% level so in the analysis we will be using an annual growth of 4.0% and 6.0%.

Figure 1.



Figure 2.



Figure 3.



The next step we will be performing is the evaluation of Walt Disney's value in four different scenarios. In each of these scenarios, the used RoE will be 15.4%, normalized FCF per share $4.17 and equity per share $27.0. The reason for the chosen values was explained above. The actual difference between these scenarios is only in the used required rate of return and growth rate. Scenarios A and B will be based on 10% required rate of return while a required rate of return of 9% will be used for the remaining scenarios. A 6.0% growth estimate will be used in scenarios B and D, while a 4.0% growth will be used in the scenarios A and C. The below table describes this in more detail. As you can easily see from the below table, a higher growth is accompanied with lower dividend. This is because a stronger growth requires more investments. The lower dividend is, however, compensated with higher dividend growth. The investment ratio can be calculated by dividing growth with RoE while the payout ratio is simply 100% - investment ratio. Dividend per share can be calculated by multiplying FCF per share with payout ratio.

Table 1. Various assumptions when calculating a value for Walt Disney

Scenario A Scenario B Scenario C Scenario D RoE 15.4% 15.4% 15.4% 15.4% Equity per share $27.0 $27.0 $27.0 $27.0 FCF per share $4.17 $4.17 $4.17 $4.17 Investment ratio 25.9% 38.9% 25.9% 38.9% Payout ratio 74.0% 61.0% 74.0% 61.0% Dividend per share $3.0 $2.5 $3.0 $2.5 Required rate of return 10% 10% 9% 9% Growth 4.0% 6.0% 4.0% 6.0%

In the case of Walt Disney, its value can be determined with three different components: value of growth, value of equity and value of competitive advantage (i.e., moat). Majority of companies have negative or very low value for moat. However, Walt Disney is a quality company which is growing profitably inside its core market. What I mean by this is that, on average, the investments the company is making are providing higher return than what investors are requiring. So, summing up the previous jargon, we arrive at the following formula:

Formula 1.

Value of a quality business = value of current business + value of growth = value of assets + value of moat + value of growth

The various scenarios mentioned in table 1 reflect expectations for different types of investors. For instance, scenario A is a good match for a conservative investor while scenario D is more likely suitable for an optimistic investor. As I consider myself more of as a conservative investor, I am more interested in what is the value of Walt Disney with scenario A. In this scenario, we can calculate the value of the current business which is $41.6 when using the information and formulas provided above.

Formula 2.

The value of current business = value of equity + value of moat = FCF per share / required rate of return = $4.17 / 10% = $41.6

A very cautious investor would purchase Walt Disney at or below this price. This type of an investor is not willing to pay anything for the growth component. What this means in practice is that if you could purchase the company at this price, and even if its bottom line remained unchanged for eternity, you would still get a 10% return. This might sound strange, but it is explained by the fact that if a company is not growing at all, it should distribute all of its earnings to shareholders. In addition, a 10% required rate of return equals a P/FCF ratio of 10. In this scenario, the 10% return comes completely from dividend payments.

However, since Walt Disney is naturally growing, the real value of the company is higher than what was calculated previously. By taking the growth component into consideration, we will arrive at a value of $51.4 per share when using the input of scenario A from table 1 above.

Formula 3.

The value of a quality business = FCF per share * payout ratio / (required rate of return – growth) = ($4.17 * 0.74%) / (10% – 4.0%) = $51.4

As you can notice, in scenario A, the value of the growth component equals $9.7. This value was achieved the following way: value of a quality business ($51.4) - value of current business ($41.6). See formula 1 above. As the value of equity is the same irrespective of scenario, we can calculate the value of moat for Walt Disney simply by subtracting the value of equity ($27.0) from the value of current business ($41.6) which is roughly $14.6 per share.

Figure 4.

In figure 4, I have calculated the value of Walt Disney for all the four scenarios from table 1. Since I am more inclined to cautious estimates, I am more interested in scenario A valuation. I therefore consider the share way overvalued for me ($101.0 v. $51.4). However, as the estimates used in scenario A are much lower than what markets are expecting, a more realistic valuation method would be to use scenario D. Since this price is almost 15% lower than the current market price, it certainly does not leave any margin for adverse events.

Since I mainly invest in blue-chip quality businesses when the value of a stock meets my conservative valuation metrics, I have decided to wait for a lower price with Walt Disney. However, I do not consider this a problem because I have so many times before noticed that in the markets whatever goes up, comes down as well. This will happen with Walt Disney as well, trust me. While I am waiting for this to happen, I have plenty of time to collect more cash and to look if I could find a better alternative. When you have done your homework well and you have a list of potential candidates to buy with pre-defined purchase prices, you are bound to do well. Patience is key.

