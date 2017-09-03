Sentiment Speaks: Will North Korea Push Metals Higher?

Recent price action

While the metals have refused to offer much in the way of a pullback this past week, they sure did provide us some nice sideways consolidations. In fact, they held support almost to the penny, and then continued higher on Friday.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

As usual, I am struck by all the fundamental-speak surrounding metals. I have heard about how they are rising due to their “safe haven” status. I have heard how they rose because of North Korea. And, I have heard about how they must go down because the economy is improving. And, I will now poke holes in these perspectives, and explain why each one should be summarily ignored.

First, I want to state unequivocally that, while metals are driven by “fear,” they are not a “safe haven” trade. Moreover, even though the overall economy is following the market higher, that does not mean that gold should trade lower, at least based upon history. I have written about this extensively in the past, so I will not bore you with the details again, as you can always read my prior article on the matter if you are interested.

Sentiment Speaks: Time To Buy Gold To Prepare For A Stock Market Crash?

But, the ultimate point is that metals have gone up alongside the stock market and with a growing economy and they have gone down alongside the stock market and a shrinking economy. History proves that the metals do not have to rally if the stock market goes down. Hence, they are not a reliable “safe haven” for stock market volatility.

The most recent example of this was seen in the first half of 2016, where the metals went up strongly alongside many world stock markets. I mean, just look at this last week where the stock market and metals rallied together. So, anyone who tells you that metals are a “safe haven” trade from stock market volatility is to be ignored, as they simply do not understand how the metals market works, nor are they burdened by the facts of history.

Next are those who are so certain that North Korea was the cause of the metals rally. In fact, the same people who believe North Korea was the driver of the metals rally also believed the Crimea events were going to cause a 10-15% rally in the metals at the time. Yet, exactly at the point these people believed Crimea was about to send metals soaring, the metals dropped 10%+ during the Crimea crisis. Yes, you heard me right. The market moved in the exact opposite manner in which they expected based upon the Crimea crisis. But, at least they got the percentage move right! (smile)

Moreover, the metals began to rally well begore the North Korean tensions began to escalate. But, again, we have a situation wherein analysts all too easily fall back upon their wrong beliefs that correlation implies causation. Just because they see a news event hitting the wires when they see a market move, they wrongly assume the news event was the “cause.” This, too, comes from a lack of understanding of the true driver of the metals market.

I know I sound like a broken record to many of you, but due to the propagation of all these fallacies on an almost daily basis, I believe that someone must stand in the breach in order to force investors to take off their blinders. Now, allow me to show you how metals move, and none of it had to do with North Korea, the economy, or the stock market.

As I have said so many times before, the metals market is driven by market sentiment. And, market sentiment can be tracked and prognosticated through the use of Elliott Wave analysis, as applied through our Fibonacci Pinball method.

The following is an example of how we traded the Elliott Wave/Fibonacci Pinball structure through support and resistance over the prior week using the GDX. And, please take note that, while news may have accompanied some of the moves to act as a catalyst, they were not what drove the market, as the targets for both the rallies and the pullbacks were all set forth well before any news hit the wires.

Once the GDX broke out, I put out a chart showing the support we then had to hold to keep pressure to the upside (GDX1). Moreover, I even highlighted the next target should support hold.

In GDX2, you will see that the market held the top part of the support box, and then continued to our higher target, and even slightly exceeded our target by a few cents.

So, in GDX3, I raised our support region to point to where I thought the market will likely pull back after striking our target.

Well, for the next two days the market tested our support region, the initial test shown in GDX4, wherein I added our next target for the smaller degree move.

And, as we can see in GDX5, the GDX rallied to our next target on Friday, before beginning another pullback, as expected, during the rest of the day on Friday.

And, we basically had the same tracking we did on a micro basis with the GLD all week, as it held our noted support in the 124 region.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

While everyone seems so skittish to be bullish, the metals are leaving the station with many disbelievers watching on the sidelines. But, as I noted in my trading room this past week, “in metals, you may get scared, you may freak out, you may lose your mind . . . but as long as support holds, there is no reason to lose your position.”

So, as long as GDX holds support over 23.25-24, we are set up to rally to the 26-27 region, at which time, another consolidation will likely be seen.

