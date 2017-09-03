Uber: What To Do

I love Uber (Private:UBER). With the exception of CrossFit and YouTube, Uber has had more impact on my day-to-day than any consumer firm <10 years old. I take 30-50 Ubers a month and probably spend $15K+/year on the service. And while classifying millions of employees as "driver-partners" to avoid the nuisance of sharing equity or providing benefits is the toxic waste of a digital age, it's hard to dispute that Uber offers flexibility to drivers.

If you ask drivers if they like driving for Uber - and I ask every one - the answers are universally positive. Last week in Ohio, I had three drivers. The first was a middle-aged woman who said that driving took her mind off the death of her daughter (breast cancer at 38) and paid for a trainer and better food - she had shed 100+ pounds in six months. By the way, her daughter's first husband had killed himself while serving in the Marines. She believes it was because of a psychotic break he experienced due to a malaria medication given to Marines. Life is so hard for some people.

The next driver said he was taking care of his parents and couldn't work for more than 2-3 hours at a time, which he could do with Uber. The last was a stay-at-home home mom who drove in the mornings to make extra money while her kids were in school.

This week Uber announced a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. This is a great choice - a solid manager with chops in digital and travel. Anyway, I love Uber and want to show my affection by telling them (or whoever will listen) what I believe they should do. In a past life as CEO of a strategy firm, I would find someone who worked at Uber, get them to intro me to an influencer, have lunch with him or her, play golf with someone else, and (about 1 in 3 times, within a year) convince them to pay my firm $500K-$1M to spend 3 months doing a ton of work to validate what I already knew and thought they should do. Anyway, some thoughts:

Either way, Dara should be spending a lot of time with bankers before the markets sober up and realize a firm losing $3B on $7B in revenues may not be worth 10x revenues. In sum, Dara needs to engage in retail therapy (acquisitions) on a celestial level, as tomorrow will become today, fast, if Uber does not become an OS for something more than ride hailing.

P.S.: dirty secret of consulting - a few creative / strategic minds surrounded by thousands of people to run up the bill and justify the notions the few had pre-engagement.

