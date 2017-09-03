Uber: What To Do

I love Uber (Private:UBER). With the exception of CrossFit and YouTube, Uber has had more impact on my day-to-day than any consumer firm <10 years old. I take 30-50 Ubers a month and probably spend $15K+/year on the service. And while classifying millions of employees as "driver-partners" to avoid the nuisance of sharing equity or providing benefits is the toxic waste of a digital age, it's hard to dispute that Uber offers flexibility to drivers.
If you ask drivers if they like driving for Uber - and I ask every one - the answers are universally positive. Last week in Ohio, I had three drivers. The first was a middle-aged woman who said that driving took her mind off the death of her daughter (breast cancer at 38) and paid for a trainer and better food - she had shed 100+ pounds in six months. By the way, her daughter's first husband had killed himself while serving in the Marines. She believes it was because of a psychotic break he experienced due to a malaria medication given to Marines. Life is so hard for some people.
The next driver said he was taking care of his parents and couldn't work for more than 2-3 hours at a time, which he could do with Uber. The last was a stay-at-home home mom who drove in the mornings to make extra money while her kids were in school.
This week Uber announced a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. This is a great choice - a solid manager with chops in digital and travel. Anyway, I love Uber and want to show my affection by telling them (or whoever will listen) what I believe they should do. In a past life as CEO of a strategy firm, I would find someone who worked at Uber, get them to intro me to an influencer, have lunch with him or her, play golf with someone else, and (about 1 in 3 times, within a year) convince them to pay my firm $500K-$1M to spend 3 months doing a ton of work to validate what I already knew and thought they should do. Anyway, some thoughts:
- Dara should cancel the next board meeting and ask that nobody on the board show up at HQ, speak to the press or (other than the lead director) contact him for 6 months. He's got his work cut out, and Uber's board was pulling away from Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board as the worst board in tech - a mix of apologists for bad CEO behavior, tone-deaf statements, and litigious VCs posing as fiduciaries. A good board can't save a bad company, but a bad board can screw up a good one, and Uber's board was well on its way.
- Immediately promote a female to COO or President. Yes, it's sexist to promote on gender. But in this case it's the right thing to do for shareholder value. Uber needs to cauterize the perception (doesn't matter if it's true or not) that the firm is a hostile workplace for women. Distinct of the morality, it's the smart thing to do, as the majority of college grads, and 70% of high-school valedictorians, are female. The future of the white-collar workforce will likely match that ratio, and firms need to be Alan Alda, if he was a better businessman.
- Go vertical. Uber can't build real differentiation without owning some of the cars, or figuring out a way to lock them (or drivers) up. The signal of a continuing price war amongst nondifferentiated products is evident when a car pulls up with both Uber and Lyft logos in the window. Delta (NYSE:DAL) doesn't let their planes swap logos for an American (NASDAQ:AAL) flight. It's unrealistic, even for Uber, to think they could pull this off across their entire business, so they could start with UberLUX.
- Begin thinking of Uber as an OS. The most impressive firm of the nineties was the original gangster leveraging the operating system - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The most influential firms of the last decade, the Four (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), have become operating systems for retail, media, connections, and information, respectively … and extract serious rents from the apps that sit on top of the OS. What firm has busted a move and blown through $100B market cap that isn't effectively an OS? The latest, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), has taken advantage of the extraordinarily lame cable industry and now occupies the second-most-important screen, the television. Netflix has increased its market cap 2400% in the last five years. In sum, the only way Uber gets from $70B to $700B is to become the OS for travel, becoming the user interface / API / rules for all transportation. Leveraging AI, cheap capital, and relationships with 40M of the planet's wealthiest consumers each month, Uber should expand its offering (dramatically). Same interface, but instead of entering "ACK airport," where I'm headed Sunday morning, I type in "London," and using AI - connecting the dots of my preferences, economic weight class, deals at the time, APIs - Uber presents the best options for not just the ride to the airport, but the flights to JFK, then London, the car that picks me up, and the hotel I stay at. Uber has the license to do this. The ride-hailing firm can't get there on its own and will acquire other firms.
- The moment Mr. Khosrowshahi became CEO, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) became an acquisition target (by Uber), as did Lyft (Private:LYFT) (Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) should acquire Lyft in a blocking move). Uber needs to become Expedia before Expedia becomes Uber. In a man-bites-dog scenario, the second-coolest acquisition (nothing will top AMZN/WFM), Uber acquires Expedia, which is currently valued at $23B. Either Expedia is dramatically undervalued, or Uber is overvalued.
Either way, Dara should be spending a lot of time with bankers before the markets sober up and realize a firm losing $3B on $7B in revenues may not be worth 10x revenues. In sum, Dara needs to engage in retail therapy (acquisitions) on a celestial level, as tomorrow will become today, fast, if Uber does not become an OS for something more than ride hailing.
P.S.: dirty secret of consulting - a few creative / strategic minds surrounded by thousands of people to run up the bill and justify the notions the few had pre-engagement.
