Transports Week In Review - Trucking Industry Shows Life, Which Is Highly Positive For Transports

Smaller peers are witnessing stronger performance against larger peers; this is an indication that investors are getting more confident.

Just when I take a slightly more conservative stance for economic growth, GDP is revised upwards to 3 percent for the second quarter.

The XTN transports index is now up 5.6 percent; whereas the SPY is up 10.9 percent.

As we closed the week on September 1st, transports witnessed very robust positive results. Oil prices remain weak, but diesel prices have been higher over the past four weeks. The strong positive news was the upward revision of gross domestic product ((NYSEMKT:GDP)) to 3 percent during the second quarter.

Last week, I was a little more conservative thinking that growth around 2.5 percent for the year could be more likely. Now that we are at 2.3 percent at the midpoint of 2017, the focus returns to whether or not we can see the next two quarters at or above the 3 percent level. If so, we could be approaching a 3 percent average for 2017, which would be very positive.

Transport demand trends remain robust and stable. With improving trucking industry dynamics, we could see improvements for both intermodal and asset-light providers, bringing transports full-circle and potentially closer to broader market index performance.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 9.9 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports remain volatile, as this past week’s surge has pushed to the second highest level of the year. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 10.6 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 19.5 and 22.1 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 10.4 to 11.3 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports, for the most part, continue to underperform all; although both displayed strong performance this past week.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For the 34th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) declined strongly with the SPY up by 5.3 percentage points. The SPY increased by 150-basis points (bps) to 10.9 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also improved by 480-bps to 5.6 percent for 2017.

The upward GDP revision to 3 percent for the second quarter was positive. Similarly, positive was the ISM Manufacturing index which came in at a 6-year high. Not every indicator is robust, but collectively transports are seeing improving demand trends.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week with exception being Kansas City Southern (KSU). After the initial digestion of Hurricane Harvey’s impacts, Kansas City Southern witnessed the strongest negative stock price performance. Uncertainties remain for the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations as well. CSX (CSX) has changed its operating indicators per the Surface Transportation Board’s ((STB)) inquiries, indicators are no longer comparable to other Class Is.

Week thirty-four of 2017 witnessed increased results for most Class I is based on total traffic carried. The rate of improvement declined from the previous week – expectations should be tempered as the rest of the year will face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were all up for the week. Performance was mostly muted, similar to railcar operators, with the exception being FreightCar America (RAIL) which has been the top performer for the year. If the second half of 2017 can witnessed sustained improvement for transports, railcar manufacturers and lessors may see stronger stock price performance, especially for laggards.

We are still searching for a bottom for the railcar backlog. The reality is that railcar manufacturers may witness a longer lag period from a recovery perspective versus the previous recession. Investors should note that both energy and freight witnessed a recession during 2015/2016.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up during the week and represented one of the strongest performing transport industries. As trucking stock prices have rallied, the clear theme is that smaller peers have begun to substantially outperform larger plays. The top two performers for the year, USA Truck (USAK) and Daseke (DSKE) are now both up greater than 30 percent. To date, only three of 16 trucking companies are in negative territory – nearly half have now witnessed greater than 20 percent results.

April/May is looking more and more like the bottom for the trucking industry. If momentum can be sustained through 2017 and into 2018, this will bode well for intermodal and asset light providers.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload ((NYSEARCA:LTL)) carriers followed their truckload peers substantially higher this past week. Similar to truckload companies, the riskier plays have witnessed some of the strongest performance of late. Saia (SAIA) leads all peers in this group up greater than 30 percent; this is coming off of a greater than 90 percent return during 2016. As has been the case over the past several years, investors willing to take greater risk through ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) have benefited from opportunistic short-term trading patterns.

Seasonal rates since late-March have remained fairly robust for LTL carriers. Through the first half of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise. Sustained momentum will be key.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were up for the week led by air cargo lessors. Both Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) have returned to late-April form leading this peer group. FedEx Corporation (FDX) has improved back closer to previous pre-TNT Express cyberattack levels. Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) has continued to quietly have a very strong year.

I still think that it is very unclear as to how the market will react once FedEx’s next quarterly report comes out. The TNT Express cyberattack issues likely will have had a fairly strong impact on the bottom-line. As long as issues have been resolved and no lingering complications remain, FedEx may have some more upside.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all positive for the week. Both XPO Logistics (XPO) and Radiant Logistics (RLGT) got back on track this past week. Hub Group (HUBG) has also rallied strongly since its lows set during late-July.

I continue to expect logistics peers to offer upside during the back-half of 2017. The trucking industry will serve as a leading indicator for improving contract rates for both truck and intermodal asset-light services.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mostly negative led by charter owners and managers. To the contrary, Matson (MATX) and container lessors witnessed positive results. For the remainder of the year, this trend may continue. Matson’s prospects remain positive as the market will continue to digest the evolving Hawaii market dynamics. Container lessors have simply been on fire.

Despite the strong results for global container shipping lines, there is some pause for overconfidence regarding the next four months. Last year, late-August through December resulted in robust freight rate improved, triggered by the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy. It remains to be seen whether this industry can remain disciplined and if the supply-demand balance will be sustained.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mostly negative, with exceptions being American Airlines Group (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Positive performance was only marginal as all airlines remain in negative territory with the exception being Southwest. This group, along with charter owners and managers are the worst performing transport industries.

I have been very aggressive in averaging Alaska Air Group. Post integration synergies will be positive and I like how the company is quickly paying down the debt used to finance its acquisition.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-fourth week of 2017, total traffic was up 5 percent with carload traffic up 5.4 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.6 percent, which was flat. Week thirty-four performance remained solid, but performance declined from the previous week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.4 percent for the first thirty-four weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.1 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.3 percent, as improvement has finally reached positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.6 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have improved and remained positive for the year. Fuel surcharges continue to play a role for improved pricing, core pricing has been up modestly.

Week thirty-four witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 120,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 3.3 percent increase versus last year. Week thirty-four reflected the fourth consecutive positive week, despite deceleration. Grain performance was down, at -5.9 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the eighth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -9 percent versus last year; the seventh consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 3.6 percent, petroleum products were down at -0.4 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 22.7 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As of mid-August, dry van trucking industry spot rate averages remained robust versus last year’s performance, with results up near 10 percent. Seasonal performance has remained strong led by dry van, temperature-controlled, heavy haul and specialized. Flatbed and LTL performance has been solid.

Diesel prices have returned to greater than 8 percent performance from last year for four consecutive weeks now. The trucking industry has been on a tear the past couple of weeks. The fact that smaller peers are leading the charge is a signal that investors are willing to take on greater risk based on near-term prospects. This bodes well for larger peers and if the third quarter sees stronger demand prospects, should lead to increasing analyst price targets across the board.

Air Cargo

Experts have stated that shippers have diverted some of their ocean cargo to airlines from Asia, but that capacity constraints have not made this mode shift an easy transition. Expectations are that freight rate increases may rise substantially, which will be a boon for air cargo carriers.

The angst seems to be greater this year for the peak shipping season as global demand remains stable. As mentioned, the U.S.’s GDP was revised higher to 3 percent for the second quarter. International trade indications continue to be robust, suggesting that we may see stronger demand during the next couple of quarters.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). Late-August has seen the first results versus last year’s higher comparable baseline.

Year-over-year (YoY), the Shanghai to West Coast average spot rate was down -14 percent; to the East Coast, average spot rates were down -7 percent. Asia to Europe average spot rates were down -7 percent to Northern Europe and Rotterdam, but up strongly to the Mediterranean. The Trans-Atlantic trade also remained modestly lower versus last year.

As the peak shipping season kicks off, rates have initially clocked in lower than last year’s surging performance. This was to be expected to a degree. Now it will be important to monitor whether pricing continues to weaken, or stabilizes. With new information swirling around regarding major global container shipping liners looking to add more capacity in the short-term, pricing could reverse course quickly in the near-term.

North America Seaports

Expectations for July’s top North America seaport TEU performance are for robust results. As we have already seen by other freight modes, demand continues to pick up. International trade continues to be one of the core areas where demand remains robust and stable. Performance should remain strong across multiple geographies.

There will be an impact on the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Harvey. The Port of Houston was expected to reopen its container terminals this past Friday. While the impacts will not be as severe as Hurricane Katrina was for the Port of New Orleans, some diversion could occur to West-East coasts over the short-term.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 90-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 29.1 percent for the year versus the 7.5 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 150-bps increase.

Round two of NAFTA talks have kicked off. The political rhetoric has not been positive between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Mexico has made more direct statements to the U.S. that if agreement is not amenable, that Mexico would consider walking away from the trade agreement. I am still hoping that cooler heads prevail, but it could still get ugly if either the U.S. or Mexico were to walk.

Summary

This past week was highly positive for transports; unless you were in the airline or charter owner and manager industries. I am very encouraged by the trucking industry improvement as a possible catalyst to broader transport positive results, namely intermodal and asset light providers.

Despite the renewed optimism, transports have proven time and time again throughout the year, that volatility has continued to be two-sided. A return back above the 6 percent transport index performance would be a stronger indication that the recent uptrend may have legs to run higher.

