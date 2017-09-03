Roku: Great Product, Bad Business?

We take a look at the product and its benefits and the competitive threats.

Even though I was not planning on writing about ROKU (ROKU) until next week, I was inspired. I was inspired to do some ROKU research while watching Shark Tank... on my ROKU 3 unit.

As someone who is concerned with the state of the economy, I am interested in the upcoming IPOs for the sole reason to see if they are quality companies, or merely companies who are rushing to come out towards the end of the bull market before the market crashes in order to cash out previous investors.

My last IPO articles were focused on YogaWorks (YOGA) and while I am a fan of the Yoga lifestyle the financials simply did not line up. The company was simply not profitable, no matter how much the revenues grew. Since my initial articles the stock fell more than 20% and fell more than 35% from its IPO price.

Roku produces a product that I LOVE.... but is it yet another YogaWorks?

Or as they beautifully state on Shark Tank... It's a Product... NOT a Business.

What is Roku?

For those that are not familiar with Roku as a company let's spend a few minutes reviewing what it is and why I own 2 Roku boxes.

Roku was the first mainstream solution to playing Netflix's streaming service to your TV in 2008.

Since then, Roku has gone through multiple generations of devices and we are currently on the 5th generation of set top devices.

Today, Rokus are a full featured, developer friendly devices which let millions of people cut the cord from cable companies and to easily stream internet content to their television.

Through a Roku device you can easily watch your Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Hulu and Sling TV subscriptions, out of the box.

More than that, you can also watch the numerous on the go premium services from HBO, Showtime and others, along with all you can consume content from free sources like YouTube (GOOG)(GOOGL).

Beyond the mainstream channels you can also access the thousands of other public and private programs to access global content from any category.

We personally use our Roku devices to easily watch our 100+ Russian channels on TV. The benefits are clear, we can either buy a Roku device for $30 to $100 and pay $9 a month (to the service provider) for the package, or $20 a month for 3 channels to Comcast or Verizon.

The Roku following is strong and broad, having found a home with cord-cutters (people who are canceling their cable tv packages) and people seeking an easier way to consume global content.

The Problem

The problem for Roku however is that it is not the only game in town anymore.

Straight from ROKU's S1 offering document we get the following.

Companies such as Amazon.com, Apple Inc. and Google Inc. offer TV streaming products that compete with our streaming players. Amazon.com has also recently launched a co-branded TV that natively runs its TV streaming platform that competes with Roku TV. In addition, Google licenses its operating system software for integration into smart TVs and service provider set top boxes. These companies have the financial resources to subsidize the cost of their streaming devices in order to promote their other products and services making it harder for us to acquire new users and increase hours streamed. These companies could also implement standards or technology that are not compatible with our products or that provide a better streaming experience on competitive products. These companies also promote their brands through traditional forms of advertising, such as TV commercials, as well as Internet advertising or website product placement, and have greater resources than us to devote to such efforts. In addition, many TV brands, such as LG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and VIZIO, Inc., offer their own TV streaming solutions within their TVs. Other devices, such as Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation game consoles and many DVD and Blu-ray players, also incorporate TV streaming functionality. Similarly, some service operators, such as Comcast and Cablevision, offer TV streaming applications as part of their cable service plans and can leverage their existing consumer bases, installation networks, broadband delivery networks and name recognition to gain traction in the TV streaming market. If users of TV streaming content prefer these alternative products to Roku streaming players and Roku TVs, we may not able to achieve our expected growth in player revenue or gross profit.

Source: ROKU S1

Therein is the problem. Without looking anywhere else, today Roku's mainstream competition alone is Apple's AppleTV (AAPL), Google's Chromecast device and Amazon's Amazon Stick.

This competition should be taken seriously because they are single handidly responsible for Roku having to develop lower cost products.

Traditionally, Roku's lowest cost offering was $49 for devices such as the Roku 1 device.

After the barrage of cheap, perhaps subsidized devices such as the Chromecast ($35) and Firestick ($35), Roku was forced to develop the cheaper Roku Stick ($39) and the Roku Express ($29).

As noted above, Roku's competition today is no longer limited to just add on devices. Roku is now also competing with internet enabled televisions such as Samsungs, which support the major streaming services out of the box.

Lastly you have competition from add on hardware such as the XBox (MSFT), Playstation (SNE) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) consoles along with set top BluRay players.

Did I mention that my Comcast cable box also let me stream my Netflix? Yep. The cable providers are now expanding their set top box capabilities with streaming services.

It is not 2008 anymore!

The Numbers

But the market is big enough, right?

Perhaps.

Yes, the streaming market is huge and it is an almost certainty that more people will be looking at devices like the Roku as they get rid of their expensive bundled cable plans.

While we do not know Roku's entire operating results, we do have data of the last few years.

Roku was able to finish out 2016 generating over $398 million, and increase from $319 million the year before.

Roku has further generated $199 million in the first 6 months of 2017, up from $162 million for the first 6 months in 2016.

Source: ROKU S1

As we can see, Roku has two reporting segments, Hardware/Player sales and Platform sales.

The platform numbers are Roku's way of monetizing the platform beyond the sale of the player.

Platform Revenue We generate platform revenue from advertising sales, subscription and transaction revenue share, sales of branded channel buttons on remote controls and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. We generate most of our platform revenue in the United States. Our first-party video ad inventory includes native display ads on our home screen and screen saver, as well as ad inventory made available to us through our content publisher agreements. To satisfy existing demand, we can sell video advertising that we purchase from content publishers to supplement our first-party video ad inventory, and to a lesser extent, third-party video advertising on a revenue share basis from content publishers in our Roku Direct Publisher program.

Source: ROKU S1

In essence, the two best places to see the advertising are on the home screen like we can see in the screenshot advertising Game of Thrones, and the buttons on the remote.

Source: Roku S1

Buttons on the remote? Brilliant. Who would of thought?

For the longest time I figured it was just the way it was. I even bought my Roku because it had one button access to Amazon Prime Video as you can see in the picture of my remote control below.

Source: MaksFS

To my surprise, the current remote features Sling and Showtime, replacing Amazon and RDIO.

Source: Roku.com

Roku apparently also takes a commission when you purchase a subscription to one of the services through their platform.

The one big area of focus however is advertising in content.

In fact, I have also seen a number of articles in the media focusing on this point.

But......there is a problem.

The problem you see is twofold.

First... I bought a Roku NOT to see advertising.

The other problem and the bigger problem is that we have yet to see it really work.

We may not be successful in our efforts to further monetize our streaming platform, which may harm our business. Our ability to deliver more relevant advertisements to our users and to increase our platform’s value to advertisers depends on the collection of user engagement data, which may be restricted or prevented by a number of factors. Users may decide to opt out or restrict our ability to collect personal viewing data or to provide them with more relevant advertisements. Content publishers may also refuse to allow us to collect data regarding user engagement or refuse to implement mechanisms we request to ensure compliance with our legal obligations or technical requirements. For example, we are not able to fully utilize program level viewing data from many of our most popular channels to improve the relevancy of advertisements provided to our users. Other channels available on our platform, such as Amazon, Hulu and YouTube, are focused on increasing user engagement and time spent within their channel by allowing them to purchase additional content and streaming services within their channels. In addition, we do not currently monetize content provided on non-certified channels on our platform. If our users spend most of their time within particular channels where we have limited or no ability to place advertisements or leverage user information, or users opt out from our ability to collect data for use in providing more relevant advertisements, then we may not be able to achieve our expected growth in platform revenue or gross profit. If we are unable to further monetize our platform, our business may be harmed.

Source: ROKU S1

Amazon and YouTube want people to keep watching their content, not anything else on Roku.

They may also not want to share any information about the user's watching habits.

Perhaps the bigger issue is... Those main channels are also accounting for the vast majority of the watch time.

We depend on a small number of content publishers for a majority of our streaming hours, and if we fail to monetize these relationships, directly or indirectly, our business could be harmed. Historically, a small number of content publishers have accounted for a significant portion of the content streamed across our platform and the terms and conditions of our relationships with content publishers vary. For fiscal 2016 and the six months ended June 30, 2017, content streamed from our top five streaming channels accounted for approximately 70% and 69%, respectively, of the total hours of content streamed across our platform, with Netflix alone accounting for approximately one-third of all hours streamed in each period. However, although Netflix is the largest provider of content across our platform, revenue generated from Netflix was not material to our overall revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2017, and we do not expect revenue from Netflix to be material to our operating results for the foreseeable future.

Source: ROKU S1

The top 5 channels account for 70% of the total hours streamed. We can assume those 5 would be Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube and I am guessing Sling.

With the exception of Sling, I do not believe the other top providers would be too happy to share their user data.

As per the above statement, even though Netflix accounted for about 1/3 of the total watch time, it is not a "risk" because "although Netflix is the largest provider of content across our platform, revenue generated from Netflix was not material to our overall revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2017, and we do not expect revenue from Netflix to be material to our operating results for the foreseeable future."

You know what I call that? A HUGE FREAKING PROBLEM! Your top content provider accounted for "no material revenue" and is not expected to in the near future?

Source: Pinterest

But wait... it gets better.

Roku does talk about the growing number of ad-monetized streaming hours, the largest of which being YouTube.

Further, we receive no revenue from YouTube, the most viewed ad-supported channel by hours streamed on our platform for fiscal 2016 and the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Source: ROKU S1

Bottom Line

For all of its competitive threats and issues, Roku is profitable and operating on fairly healthy gross profit margins.

The biggest problem however, in all of its operating history, Roku has yet to turn an operating profit, burdened by corporate expenses and ongoing research and development.

While I have not dived in too deep into the S1 yet, my initial reactions are that while I am excited as a customer, I am still very far away from seeing this as a sustainable business in the long term.

The product is fantastic... but as a user I do believe the best and most opportune times for Roku are behind them. Simply put, there is nothing really proprietary about what Roku accomplishes, that cannot be replicated by other devices.

The Roku devices are access tools to content. More importantly, none of the top content consumed on Roku devices is exclusive to Roku and can be accessed in a number of other ways.

Would exclusive content help Roku build a moat? Absolutely... but I don't believe that is the direction.

Obviously every business has a value and we will have to see with Roku.

I hope this was helpful in your due diligence search and thanks for reading and your follows!

For the complete offering documents, please take a look at the S1 here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.