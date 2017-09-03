What Happens If GDP Really Takes Off?

What would the implication for stocks be if Q2 GDP really did take off?

But the Fed Funds futures contracts are nowhere close to pricing in a strong economy well into 2019.

By Adam Zingg, CFA

Important cross currents may be unfolding in the economy that bear consideration for traders and investors in US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). The two opposing forces I see in play are potentially improving GDP and a concomitant rise in short term rates via the Fed.

Let’s begin from a standpoint of potential optimism for the US economy. I’ll reference the recent SA contribution from Markos Kaminis released on August 30 entitled GDP Acceleration Will Drive Stock Market Boom. Below is a screen shot of the summary.

Mr. Kaminis reports that the Q2 GDP upgrade to 3.0% was .2% stronger than what the consensus view was for the first revision.

The flash estimate back on Friday, July 28 had been reported at 2.6%. The SA contributor refers to this revision as “blockbuster news” in his piece. And if the move is higher, not just a one-off as we have frequently seen over the last several years, I agree.

Of particular note, what the author finds compelling is not just the degree of the upgrade, but the drivers that led GDP higher. Helpfully, he provides a link to the Bureau of Economic Analysis release, so that interested readers can see the original report.

The BEA report includes the following graphic, which displays the annualized quarter-over-quarter change to Real GDP:

Now before moving on, it does bear mention that while this year’s Q2 figure is good, it cannot claim to be all that higher than what we saw in 2015 and 2016 when we were in the midst of a growth scare. 2014’s stellar Q2 is not such a great comp because the strong print was largely attributable to the snap back in the Q1 ’14 “ Polar Vortex”. So Q2 2017 is good, but not great.

Quoting the BEA report,

The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected positive contributions from PCE, nonresidential fixed investment, exports, federal government spending, and private inventory investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from residential fixed investment and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,increased.

Mr. Kaminis states in his article:

The factors behind the second quarter growth could not have been more constructive. Improving consumer spending and business investment are good signs and long awaited. The latest upgrade to growth came on further favorable adjustment to consumer spending and on greater private inventory investment, along with federal government spending. And growth did not benefit from residential fixed investment in the quarter, though it is an important area I expect growth will come from moving forward.

While the U-3 unemployment rate inched up in August, it is still quite low; for all we know the figure could fall further in the months ahead. At 8.6%, U-6 unemployment is at a post crisis low.

My interpretation (could be wrong) is that Mr. Kaminis looks at the low and potentially still-declining unemployment and underutilization rates as strongly positive to future growth in GDP and by extension corporate earnings. He believes that investors in US equities will be rewarded by these stronger earnings through the remainder of 2017 and well into 2018, and says so in his SA contribution.

And he may very well be correct about higher GDP leading to stronger earnings, in particular via higher sales CAGRs, in the upcoming months.

Let us for a moment take that as our base case: GDP is on the rise, which will lead to stronger sales figures and earnings through 2018. We’ll think of this as our first current, and suppose it positive for US equities in isolation of any other factors.

Counterweight

The same day that Mr. Kaminis offered the SA his work, relatively new SA Contributor Citylytics provided an alternative set of implications for strong GDP figures. The piece is entitled Taylor Rule: What Does It Say About Fed’s Future Hiking Pace? A summary screen shot:

Critically, Citylytics broaches the point that both the Fed and the Fed Funds Futures market do not see much reason or need for Fed Funds rate hikes over the next couple of years. To quote (emphasis added):

“ The Fed funds futures imply the Fed fund rate of 1.2% at the end of this year. The latter is the upper bound of the current Fed's target range (1.00%-1.25%) and suggests that the market is skeptical about another rate hike this year. Futures for the end of 2018 suggest Fed fund rate of 1.5%, implying just one rate hike in 2018. The same thing is in 2019 where futures imply Fed fund rate of 1.65%. At the same time, monetary policy rules indicate that additional monetary tightening will be needed in spite of still subdued inflation.

We here supplement Citylytics’ statement with a screenshot from the FedWatch Tool courtesy of CME. Perhaps notably given the Q2 GDP revision as well as the August jobs number, there has been terribly little change to the rate forecast for Dec17 over the past week.

Source: CME Group

The Fed is not bound to follow any particular input-based rule. That said, there are many benefits to strongly considering the message of incoming economic data (ie. “data dependency”). Probably the most famous of these rules is the Taylor Rule credited to economist John Taylor in 1993 (click the link to access Dr. Taylor’s blog: it’s pretty cool!).

One feature, which may be deemed as a positive or a negative, of the Taylor Rule is that it is relatively simple to calculate and “run” monetary policy on. The formula is as follows:

Note that the Fed is presumably able to alter its own target inflation rate (p*).

Citylytics provides readers with a FRED graph going back to about 1955 showing the actual Fed Funds Rate (red) vs. the Taylor Rule prescription (Blue – read Citylytics article for more detail).

It bears mention here that we have seen periods where Fed Funds was both higher and lower than the blue line. Note that the actual Fed Funds is significantly trailing the Blue Line, and seems as though it is attempting to catch up.

But that’s where the rub is. One more time, Citylytics (emphasis added):

There is a significant gap between the current Fed funds rate and the rate calculated using Taylor's rule. This implies that the Fed should continue to raise interest rates at the current or even stronger pace in the period ahead. Furthermore, current Fed's projections for 2018 are quite conservative. The Fed assumes real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2018 (versus 2017 estimate of 2.2%) and unemployment level of 4.2% (versus current 4.3%). If Congress passes a fiscal stimulus early next year, the GDP growth will be much higher and the unemployment rate will fall further. In return, the Fed will have to deliver more rate hikes to prevent the overheating of the economy. All this goes in favor of stronger dollar in 2018.

Potential Impact

Citylytics provides the fuel for a strong counterargument for equities in the event that GDP growth truly does take off over the next eighteen months: the Fed is way behind the curve in such an eventuality!

The Fed “catching up” to the Taylor Rule would be highly disruptive to equities, for any number of reasons. These include higher borrowing costs, potentially stronger dollar (whose impact was felt smartly throughout 2015’s earnings; UUP), and a reduction in animal spirits due to a tightening of the money supply.

Why are the implications between Mr. Kaminis and Cityltics so different? It is due to the fact that the Fed is still looking for subdued growth for 2017-2018, and for whatever set of reasons the Fed Funds futures market is not looking for much in the way of rate hikes.

There would not be any conflict or issue if GDP growth accelerated and the Fed Funds futures had already taken this into account via higher short rates… but 1.65%... for 2019?

If Mr. Kaminis is right about sustained stronger GDP growth (due to the low unemployment figures no less), then short-term rates need to be dramatically increased from their current state, and that would need to happen in a rather rapid fashion. This would potentially dump cold water on any stock market boom that would occur over the next eighteen months via lower profit margins and a lower multiple.

The impact on the market could go either way based on magnitude of shifts to earnings vs. multiples, but what would likely rev up would be volatility, as investors and traders would have to interpret two strongly opposing cross-currents in real time.

On the other hand, if the Fed Funds futures market (and the Treasury market, and the Fed itself) is correct and Mr. Kaminis is over-reading the positive Q2 prin t, then we should not be looking forward to some large increase in earnings over the next eighteen months.

The current multiple is quite high on a trailing basis, and is only more reasonable if the forward earnings guidance proves true. Put differently, I will argue that stocks are currently priced for both sustained low rates and high earnings growth.

Source: Multipl.com

That game may be winding down. Should the Fed continue to push rates higher in spite of lackluster growth, this also could provide food for meaningfully higher equity volatility in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.