Real Estate And Housing News 9-2-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Case-Shiller HPI, Mortgage Applications, Pending Home Sales Index, Construction Spending along with the week's other important economic news before discussing our key takeaways for the real estate market from the Harvey natural disaster in Houston.

Make sure you do detailed due diligence on potential natural disasters affecting real estate in your given area. Pay attention to proximity of your real estate investment to rivers, bayous, creeks, watershed runoffs, elevation issues, reservoirs, and any flood control measures. All areas usually are susceptible to some natural disasters like fires in Montana, California and the West, to hurricanes in the coastal areas, to tornadoes in the Midwest region. The effects of nature cannot be mitigated completely, but there are some things from a research and due diligence standpoint that can be done to limit your exposure in these areas as a real estate investor, which basically every home is in essence. As for a lot of people, home is the largest single investment they own.