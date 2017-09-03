Evolution Petroleum: Harvey Sure Complicated The Future

The stock of Evolution Petroleum is likely to remain weak until the financial challenges of Denbury Resources are resolved satisfactorily.

As the financial condition of Denbury Resources worsens, non-essential maintenance could also be delayed. This would lead to declining production and rising production costs.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) just announced a dividend increase to $.075 per share quarterly. Normally that would be a source of good feeling about the future. But the announcement also accompanied news that the 8 well infill drilling program was delayed by the operator, Denbury Resources (DNR). Denbury Resources had been rationalizing its capital budget to the latest cash flow forecasts. Now the hurricane has scrambled those plans by causing unexpected production shutdowns and unscheduled repairs that could severely cripple the cash flow of Denbury.

Evolution does not operate its main asset, so the company is literally at the mercy of Denbury Resources' priorities. Hurricane Harvey made a complete mess out of the future prospects. Evolution Petroleum has a debt free balance sheet, and a relatively large amount of cash. The company is by most conventional measures in great shape. The problem is that the operator, Denbury Resources, is very cash constrained. This had led to the steady cancellation of expenditures that would have grown future production. Partnerships generally must operate by consensus. The partnership can only be as strong and robust as the weakest link. Right now that weak link is definitely Denbury.

Source: Evolution Petroleum Enercom Oil and Gas Presentation, August 2017.

Up until now, the production has shown decent growth and the costs to produce have been steadily declining. The increase in costs as the NGL processing plant opened should decline. Those costs should also be negated by savings in electricity and an increase in the amount and value of product sold. The plant should be profitable enough to offer a fairly short payback.

However, the growing financial strain that Denbury Resources has experienced has led to the cancellation of several projects. Now the effect of Hurricane Harvey could lead to more postponements and cancellations. If any of the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey prove fatal to Denbury Resources, then the company may have to reorganize. A reorganization can lead to the deferral of non-essential maintenance and no capital growth budget at all.

Source: Evolution Petroleum Enercom Oil and Gas Presentation, August 2017

The latest presentation shows a fairly dramatic drop in capital spending. Much of the drop is due to the choices that Denbury's management must make. Evolution's management has put the best possible outlook on this development by increasing the dividend. However, there is every chance that production is about to peak from the lack of capital expenditures. As Denbury's situation deteriorates, production costs could increase due to a lack of maintenance.

The best possible scenario would be a relatively fast filing with an agreement of the creditors and the company before the filing (a prepackaged bankruptcy). Any long and drawn out process will leave the stock of Evolution Petroleum languishing despite the great balance sheet and decent future prospects. Until the future of Denbury either clears up or becomes far more favorable, the stock of Evolution Petroleum will probably remain weak.

The future price deterioration of the stock is really hard to determine. However, as long as Evolution Petroleum only has one major asset tied to a partnership with a financially strained Denbury Resources, there really is no rational future price appreciation.

A possible reorganization includes all kinds of possible risks to the company. More common would be the delay of non-essential maintenance that would increase production costs and allow production to decrease. Less common would be a review of the partnership agreement and a restructuring of an onerous agreement. Extremely unlikely would be the possibility of the field shutdown by the court. But until all the unknowns are settled and the financial security of Denbury Resources is much better, Mr. Market will be very apprehensive about the stock of Evolution Petroleum.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.