Nevins, Economics For Independent Thinkers

Originally published on August 13, 2017

Daniel Nevins, a veteran of the asset management industry and a self-taught economist, takes on the mainstream, predominantly Keynesian establishment in Economics for Independent Thinkers: A Practical, No-Nonsense Guide to Understanding Economic Risks (Wallace Press, 2017). For a more realistic, fertile paradigm, he recommends returning to the likes of John Stuart Mill, Alfred Marshall, Walter Bagehot, and Arthur Cecil Pigou and, for more recent inspiration, to Wicksell, Mises, Minsky, Schumpeter, and behavioral economists.

Providing the structure for Nevins's view is what he calls the C-H-B triad: credit cycles, human nature, and business environment. This structure is "intentionally nonmathematical. Whereas modern economists require all ideas to be expressed as models …, C-H-B tells us that abstract modeling is ill-suited for big risks like recessions, depressions, and crises." Nevins, by the way, started his career as a quant.

Nevins lays out 10 rules of economic analysis, including "Major changes in the economy are shaped largely by public policies," "Some sources of financing are riskier than others," "If you're searching for clues about the future, production indicators don't produce," and "We shouldn't torture the data until they speak."

Today, Nevins argues there are "extraordinary connections between the economy and investment results," so "investors who ignore the economy may be setting themselves up to fail. … Decision makers who understand the economy's stress points fare best." They have "a better understanding of what might happen next in the economy" and, as a corollary, in the financial markets. Economics for Independent Thinkers provides an economic framework for improving investment decisions.