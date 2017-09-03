Weekly Outlook: September 4-8

The dollar pushed higher against a basket of the other major currencies on Friday despite a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report which underlined skepticism over the possibility of a third rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was up 0.25% to 92.82 late Friday after initially falling to a low of 92.05.

For the week, the index was up 0.1% after ending the month of August lower, its sixth consecutive monthly decline, notching up its longest losing streak in a decade. The index is down 9.7% so far this year.

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August from the prior month, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, the Labor Department said.

Economists had expected 180,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.3%.

The report indicated that the Fed may be more reluctant to raise interest rates again before the end of the year. Diminished expectations for a third rate hike this year have weighed on the dollar by making U.S. assets less attractive to yield-seeking investors.

The dollar found some support after another report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that manufacturing activity in the U.S. reached a six-year high in August.

The dollar reversed losses against the yen, with USD/JPY up 0.25% at 110.25 after sliding to a session low of 109.56 immediately after the jobs report. The dollar ended the week up 0.84% against the yen, its largest weekly gain since early July.

The euro was lower on Friday, after posting its sixth straight month of gains in August as investors positioned ahead of a European Central Bank meeting next week, where policymakers are expected to discuss the currency's strength.

EUR/USD was down 0.41% to 1.1859, after rising to a two-and-a-half year high of 1.2069 on Tuesday.

Hopes that the ECB will soon announce plans to taper its bond-buying stimulus program have driven the euro up around 12% against the dollar so far this year.

In the week ahead, market watchers will be awaiting the outcome of Thursday's ECB meeting for fresh clues on when the central bank will shift away from its ultra-easy policy.

In the U.S., a report on service sector growth will be the highlight of the holiday-shortened week.

Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.

Monday, September 4

The U.K. is to release data on construction activity.

Financial markets in the U.S. and Canada are to be closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, September 5

The Reserve Bank of Australia is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish a rate statement which outlines economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision.

Switzerland is to publish inflation figures.

The U.K. is to release data on service sector activity.

The U.S. is to release a report on factory orders.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is to speak at an event in New York, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is to speak at an event in Minnesota.

Wednesday, September 6

Australia is to release data on second-quarter economic growth.

Canada is to release reports on the trade balance and labor productivity.

Later in the day, the Bank of Canada is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish a rate statement.

The U.S. is to publish figures on the trade balance and the Institute for Supply Management is to publish its manufacturing index.

Thursday, September 7

Australia is to release data on retail sales and the trade balance.

The U.K. is to publish industry data on house price inflation.

The ECB is to announce its latest monetary policy decision and President Mario Drahi is to hold a press conference.

The U.S. is to report on initial jobless claims.

Friday, September 8

China is to release data on the trade balance.

The U.K. is to report on manufacturing production and the trade balance.

Canada is to round up the week with its monthly employment report.

