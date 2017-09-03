The Story Comes Alive.

Ready to begin, let the wonder take hold Feel it draw you in, watch the moment unfold Spark a dream that we're meant to follow Setting off on a new tomorrow - Disney's, Happily Ever After

Ah, you may think, we're in the Magic Kingdom now and, guess what, we are there. A magical Wonderland created by the printing of cash at the world's central banks where equities go up and yields go down and it is all a product of their remarkable benevolence. Stocks up and up and further up and bond yields down and down and further down. They have finally found the pixie dust.

Whoo Hoo!

The financial debacle of 2008/2009 led to the invention of our magical "Wonderland." Once invented, however, no one really wants to let go of the magic and so, it continues on. Money from nothing and a new economy created that, if it keeps going at the present rate, will dwarf the economies of the United States and China within the next twelve months. My estimation, $22.6 trillion by this time next year. All while I, and the hookah smoking caterpillar, look on with awe and adoration.

The two questions, asked by some of the largest money managers in the world, with whom I do business, is when will this all end and how bad will it be when it does. The normal questions of the quizzical Wall Street crowd, of course.

Ah yes, I have the answers, you know. I do own a crystal ball and I can always peek through the swirling mists. The thing sits on my desk and I push it about until it answers. You, however, may be surprised by the answers.

The first response is, "Not ending anytime soon, so why are you worrying so much about it?" The central banks, having discovered the pixie dust, as I said, are not too keen to put the stuff away. Borrowing costs for their nations are unbelievably low, currently in virtually unthinkable territory, if you wish to be honest, and the lower the costs of borrowing then, the larger the social programs for their citizens. To say nothing, of course, about the current politician's likelihood of remaining in their positions.

The magic is even more incredible than that, if one thinks about it. Now we have $9 trillion dollars of borrowing, according to Bloomberg, where the borrower is paid by the lender, for the privilege of supplying the money. These are called "negative interest rates" and they are a part of our "Wonderland," no doubt.

No one, in their right minds, would have ever thought this would happen, and now it has happened. We, very politely, of course, pretend that it is of no particular importance because these central bankers have blurred the lines of our vision. It is amazing to me, actually, how many people are playing "pretend," but then, I suppose, I shouldn't be so, surprised.

In another moment down went Alice after it, never once considering how in the world she was to get out again. - Wonderland

Ah yes, one more of the great questions, "Can you get out again?"

It is quite rational, in my view, to assume that we can "get out again," but then no one has any idea, at all, of what it would cost. The Fed is playing with the idea but, as the U.S. 10 year Treasury yield is now, according to Bloomberg data, 180 bps more than the German 10 year yield, what are we accomplishing in trying to run back up the rabbit hole?

We may be helping the Germans, and the rest of the European Union, but what's in it for us? There is another great question. If the Fed's desire to "return to normalcy" means higher borrowing costs for us, and lower borrowing costs for them, what is happening? Just who does the Fed represent anyway, you might logically ask.

I wonder all of the time.

In terms of how bad will it be when it does end, I would postulate that since it won't be ending anytime soon that nothing bad is on the horizon. The EU, without doubt, and to a lesser extent, the United States, is caught in a bear trap you see. It is, in fact, similar to the situation with OPEC.

With the current price of oil, the OPEC nations can't afford their social programs. That is the long and short of it. In the case of the European Union, if interest rates were allowed to rise, then they couldn't afford their social programs. The good news, for Europe, and for Japan, is that they are the shale oil producers of interest rates and making money from nothing is really all, quite all, that is keeping their constructions afloat. Otherwise, they would be knee deep in debt, which can't be allowed to happen, of course. They are throwing pixie dust around vigorously.

All the world is made of faith, trust and pixie dust. - J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

So, on we go, "Happily Ever After."

The Story Comes Alive.