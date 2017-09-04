3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 4, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

SteadyMed and Cardiome have their legs cut by the FDA

In early July/late June, we got word from SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) and Caridome (NASDAQ:CRME) that they had submitted their NDA to the FDA to get approval for treprostinil, a prostacyclin analogue delivered via a pump for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

This submission is a prop for CRME, which recently had some bad news from a meeting with the FDA regarding a different treatment for atrial fluttering.

Unfortunately, the strikes continue to pile up. The companies received a "refuse to file" letter from the FDA due to insufficient information in the NDA regarding device specs and performance. The FDA has requested a follow-up validation testing on the product.

STDY and CRME have requested a meeting with the FDA to gain further clarification on what is required moving forward.

Looking forward: We haven't seen published or presented clinical trial data on this treatment for PAH; however, if CRME and STDY feel they have a strong product on their hands, then it would be reasonable to expect that they'll line up their ducks and take a better shot at the FDA submission. It would appear as though the companies stand a good chance in the resubmission if they take the advice of the FDA here, though it's not possible to tell how long it will be delayed.

Stem cell trial in Japan for ischemic stroke halted due to placebo issues

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been one of the early clinical-stage pioneers for stem cell therapies for many years now, with its MultiStem platform being leveraged into several disease areas.

One of the most exciting applications for MultiStem is its potential to treat cardiovascular damage, which could provide an incredibly important tool for people who have had strokes and other cardiovascular events. A phase 2/3 clinical trial called TREASURE is currently being conducted in Japan through the pharma Healios.

Unfortunately, Athersys and Healios have hit a snag. Per their recent announcement, patient enrollment has been stopped before administration of treatment because the placebo control was determined to be out of specification, as it contained an incorrect concentration of a certain component of the media (details were light as to which component this was).

The delay is expected to halt the trial for about one month.

Looking forward: In the grand scheme of things, this is probably not that big an issue. Cell media can be highly complex, and relying on contract manufacturers the way that ATHX has done here can come back to bite you in exactly this way. In the short term, it definitely creates a bit of a confidence issue in the ability for these companies to carefully run their clinical trials. If they can't get the placebo right, interpreters may ask, why should they be trusted to get data analysis right, or other crucial aspects of the trial conduct? Hopefully, the results will prove unambiguous, though, and this will just be a small bump in the road.

Pfizer finally nabs its ADC approval in AML

For what feels like ages, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been working to bring the antibody-drug conjugate gemtuzumab ozogamicin to market for patients with relapsed/refractory AML. Following concerns about safety (covered in 3 Things on July 13), for a while it looked as though the drug might be too toxic to give to patients.

However, the unmet need has won out here, and PFE announced that the FDA has approved gemtuzumab ozogamicin for patients with CD33-positive relapsed/refractory AML. It is the first agent with an approved label that includes child patients, though thankfully AML is highly uncommon in children.

For those keeping track at home, the drug's NDA was filed back in January, so it took roughly eight months to see this treatment in a heavy unmet need brought to market, without a breakthrough designation in sight.

Looking forward: Gemtuzumab ozogamicin will continue to undergo clinical study to best elucidate the patients who need it, I'm sure. The safety concerns painted a grim picture for the drug even though the ODAC ended up giving it the thumbs up. This speaks to the dire unmet need of AML even though we've seen some recent breakthroughs in targeted therapy (FLT3 inhibitors and IDH2 inhibition in particular), but these are only useful in a subset of patients.

