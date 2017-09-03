EURUSD: Further Downside Confirmed

Should the ECB's dovish stance continue into its meeting on 7 Sept., expect further unwinds of EURUSD longs. The pair should find support between 1.1600 and 1.1700.

Further downside for the pair is confirmed by a very bearish weekly close, coupled with ECB officials being dovish prior to their meeting next week.

I opined EURUSD would find tough resistance between 1.1960 and 1.1990 last week. Since then, it has made a high of 1.2070 and now trades at 1.1850.

Looking at the events and price action the past week, I am increasingly convinced that we might be looking at the early stages of a reversal in USD weakness - although I am hesitant to call the end of the weak-USD trend.

I had opined just last week in my article to go short the EURUSD at 1.1960 with a stop loss at 1.2050 and take profit target at 1.1600. This was largely because I spotted a gap in the currency pair between 1.1960 and 1.1990, and the FX markets have a habit of testing trading gaps. Once tested however, it was pretty clear that the 1.1960-1.1990 area was proving to be strong resistance.

Granted, EURUSD traded to a high of 1.2070, which technically would have stopped out my short EURUSD trade (stop loss at 1.2050... stopped out by 20 pips!), but with the currency pair now trading at 1.1850, it appears that downward momentum in the currency pair is now gathering.

From the chart below, the aforementioned trading gap created in February 2015 is demarcated by the red horizontal line, while near-term support levels for EURUSD are demarcated by blue horizontal lines, taking place between 1.1615 and 1.1700. I also note that EURUSD has posted a bearish weekly reversal candlestick on the charts, which typically denote selling pressure in the weeks to come.

The event that increased my belief in a near-term stronger USD was US data points released on Friday, which include non-farm payrolls and ISM manufacturing. The former disappointed with a 156k number versus 180k consensus while the latter surprised to the upside with a 58.8 print versus 56.5 consensus.

The market's focus was arguably more on the jobs report rather than the ISM number, and the initial disappointing print led to the market selling USD, with EURUSD trading close to 1.2000 after the data release. The currency pair then reversed course to close the day at 1.1850. This tells me the market is perhaps finding itself overly bearish on USD, as the USD was able to rally on back of poor data.

On top of this, Reuters last week cited (Subscription needed) an unnamed source from the European Central Bank (ECB), who said ECB officials had expressed concern over recent euro strength. In my opinion, this puts a cap on the EURUSD appreciating above 1.2000 in the near term, at least before we see more sustained growth in the Eurozone. A stronger euro would in theory reduce the export competitiveness of Eurozone economies.

The dovish ECB soundbite comes a week before the central bank meets on the 7th of September. If its dovish stance continues into the meeting, I would count on this leading to further unwinding of long EURUSD positions, which could see EURUSD fall a further 1-2% down to support levels of 1.1600 to 1.1700.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.