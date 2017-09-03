Let's Play Chicken: North Korea And The Debt Ceiling

With the debt ceiling debate set to heat up in earnest this week, the stage is set for all manner of brinksmanship.

All hopes that the tension on the Korean peninsula would abate vanished on Saturday evening with the North's latest nuclear test.

Ok, well if you thought you were going to get some respite from the geopolitical drama, you got a rude awakening on Saturday evening when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test since Donald Trump was elected.

I won't go into the details in this post (there's a summary here), but suffice to say this one was considerably more powerful than the one they conducted last September and word out of Pyongyang is that the North now has the capability to pair an H-bomb with an ICBM.

That is such a precarious-sounding turn of events that it's almost comical. And it of course comes on the heels of last week's drama that saw a missile literally fly over Japan.

Investors have got some cushion here in terms of how to react thanks to the long weekend, but you can bet this will start showing up in asset prices as soon as trading gets underway in Asia.

One thing that seems to have gotten lost in the headlines about the Nasdaq's (QQQ) record-high close and the truly incredible run emerging market equities (EEM) have staged is the fact that the Kospi logged its first monthly loss since the election in August:

That's notable for two reasons.

First, it shows that "no," South Korean risk assets were not immune to last month's nuclear brinksmanship. And it's especially interesting considering that right up until August, South Korea had seen a veritable tsunami of inflows:

(BofAML)

Second, it comes in stark contrast to emerging markets as a whole. EM equities have risen for eight consecutive months, the longest streak since 2004 and EEM has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) for six straight months in the best string of outperformance since February 2005:

Now, reports suggest that the Trump administration is set to pull out of America's free-trade agreement with the South at the worst possible time for Seoul. There's every reason to believe that the won and South Korean assets more generally could come under pressure here.

Meanwhile, it looks like lawmakers in the U.S. are going to try and attach hurricane relief to the debt ceiling bill, an effort which will likely make it less likely that markets will be subjected to the kind of 11th hour brinksmanship that could destabilize risk assets. So that's good news, although describing it that way admittedly glosses over the human suffering the storm caused.

Still, not everyone on Capitol Hill is on board with tying disaster relief to the debt ceiling debate so we're by no means out of the woods. And that reality is reflected in T-bills (note the evolution of the curve):

Ultimately then, investors are going to be staring down the same thing we've been staring down for a while once everyone gets back to the desks: two games of chicken. Brinksmanship on the debt ceiling and brinksmanship on the Korean peninsula.

What's particularly interesting here is that all of this comes as the latest CFTC data continues to show virtually no faith in the prospects for U.S. fiscal policy. The extreme long in TY is also a reflection of investor angst over geopolitical turmoil. Have a look:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

You have to understand that while there's a certain extent to which this suggests that "someone" (either stocks/risk assets or rates/FX) is wrong based on the dynamic that saw equities, yields, and the dollar all rise together following the election, the all-to-familiar "bad news is good news" narrative is also at play.

Remember, the reason yields are sitting near YTD lows (and hence the reason longs in TY are so stretched) is investors believe that between lackluster data (e.g., the disappointing August jobs report) and the ongoing geopolitical wrangling, the Fed simply can't move too aggressively on policy/balance sheet normalization.

Well, the slower Yellen moves, the better for stocks, the better for the volatility sellers, and the better for the carry traders.

That, friends, is the quandary you face headed into the new trading week.

Watch USD/JPY (FXY) and the extent to which it tracks gold for clues as to whether traders are starting to price in a real threat from North Korea. If the two move together, it suggests a "normal" flight-to-safety. If you start to see gold diverge from the yen, well then you might interpret that as traders beginning to believe there's more to this than just the same old hyperbole (after all, if this threat is real, you wouldn't exactly want to be long a currency printed by a country that's in the firing line).

Good luck this week. It should be an interesting ride.

