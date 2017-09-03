Going The Distance With Nutanix: Q4 A Buying Opportunity

With fundamentals affirmed in Q4 and the company still growing like a weed, the market's sleepy reaction to Nutanix's earnings presents an opportune entry point into the stock.

The next day, despite trading sharply up in the morning, Nutanix shares ended the day flat.

No matter what Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) does, it just can't seem to win back the favor of the markets. In the aftermath of a strong beat-and-raise quarter that ended a stellar fiscal year for Nutanix, the market shrugged off the stock, keeping it flat at a bargain price of $22.

Despite the market's bored reaction to the stock, opinions of it are anything but. Like many of its high-growth, money-losing tech cousins, Nutanix stock has generated plenty of controversy and debate among investors, with some believing it's a penny stock that will cash-burn its way into the grave, and others thinking it's the "next big thing."

I believe the evidence points to the latter - for a deep dive into Nutanix's business and fundamentals, see my previous article. In this article, we'll dissect Nutanix's Q4 and fiscal year-end results, what they signal in the context of the company's long-term future, and growth opportunities that lie ahead.

Nutanix is still trading at a mere ~2.6x FTM revenues (software peers trade between 6x and 7x revenues), a bargain given its technological dominance over hyperconverged infrastructure and the hybrid cloud movement. I reiterate that a more appropriate range for the stock (balancing its software-like growth with its lower hardware margins) lies between 4.5x and 5x, or $33 and $36, implying a 50%+ upside from current levels.

Tech stocks with Nutanix's growth potential tend to break out all at once, rewarding investors who stick it out during stagnant phases. Nutanix's stellar Q4, combined with an anemic post-release market reaction, presents an incredible buying opportunity into a company that has quickly become a critical facet of modern IT infrastructure.

Q4 Wrap

Nutanix's Q4 and full-year results paint a pretty obvious picture: the company is growing at a rocket-like pace, faster than the majority of other software companies at its scale.

Revenue: In Q4, Nutanix posted $226.1 million (+62% y/y) in revenues, squarely beating the high end of its own guidance range of $215-220 million. Analyst consensus was calling for only $218 million (+56% y/y), so the company achieved a rare six-point beat over Wall Street.

Full-year revenue clocked in at $766.9 million, up a remarkable 72% y/y. Just to put this number in perspective - CRM SaaS company Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is also at the $750 million scale, and it grew only 10%. Very few companies can post 50%+ growth as they reach for the billion-dollar mark - Nutanix is a rare growth story indeed.

Billings, the driver of future revenue, came in at $289.3 million, up 40% y/y. While still impressive, the billings growth number does mark a fair amount of deceleration from last year's 118% - though it must also be noted that billings can be heavily affected by timing of deals in the quarter, and so growth numbers aren't perfect indicators of true business health.

Below is a chart showing Nutanix's growth glide path:

Figure 1. NTNX quarterly growth metrics



As seen above in red, Nutanix also initiated Q1 guidance of $240-250 million; though given its history of beating the high end of its guidance, it's more than likely the company will exceed $250 million and thus enter the rarified club of $1bn+ run-rate companies.

Nutanix also delivered positive OCF this quarter, due to its massively lucrative upfront billings, and despite its large GAAP losses. 2017 OCF of $13.8 million, while still a slim margin of sales, is up nearly four times from the prior year's $3.6 million, showing that Nutanix is committed to delivering operating leverage along with growth.

The charts below taken from Nutanix's Q4 earnings supplement present a good visual illustration of the company's ability to slice its losses down year on year:

Sales Update

Customer metrics also looked healthy in the quarter. Nutanix added 879 clients (some marquee names: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)), bringing its total to over 7,000.

Figure 2. NTNX customer counts

Customers continue to skew in favor of large deployments; in Q4, Nutanix landed 43 seven-figure deals (deals with annual billings in excess of $1 million). This figure is up +39% y/y and continues to illustrate the fact that Nutanix isn't going after small fish - it's aiming at the large enterprise market, which has sophisticated technology needs within the hybrid cloud realm. Currently, Nutanix counts 25% of the Global 2000 as its customers. Its relatively low penetration in its self-defined market implies quite a bit more room for growth.

Large customers also keep coming back to Nutanix to purchase additional nodes and expand their infrastructure. As seen in the chart below, among other impressive statistics, 70% of Nutanix's business derives from repeat customers.



What's Next for Nutanix?

A couple more qualitative points from the quarter illustrate Nutanix's increased penetration into the IT landscape.

First, it announced a partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform. While GCP is the smallest of the three public cloud platforms (with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS being first, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure second), it does indicate the validity of Nutanix's pitch to enterprises: that they need a "hybrid cloud" approach, with a portion of their workloads housed in the private cloud and another portion in the so-called private cloud. CNBC also noted how the two infrastructure options are becoming more and more used in tandem, solidifying Nutanix's place as top dog in the private cloud, similar to AWS's position in the public cloud.

Second, in Nutanix's core use case of virtualization, the company reported a startling 75% y/y increase in the use of its own hypervisor, the Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV). In its earlier days, Nutanix was primarily being used in conjunction with VMware's (NYSE:VMW) hypervisors, as VMware was then seen as the ubiquitous force in virtualization. Nutanix, embracing the open platform much like Microsoft Windows, allowed integration with VMware products, while quietly selling competing hypervisors of its own (For the non-technical, a hypervisor is the control layer that allows IT administrators to manage virtual machines). Now, Nutanix's native AHV has picked up steam, indicating that along with greenfield growth in replacing legacy servers, the company can also derive growth from stealing virtualization market share from VMware.

The market has discounted both the qualitative and quantitative victories announced this quarter. Nutanix shows no signs of slowing down, yet the stock has gone nowhere.

NTNX data by YCharts

Now, following a tremendous quarter and all signs pointing to continued growth, would be an excellent time to load up on shares, before the rest of the market wakes up and realizes they've left one of software's only value names behind.

