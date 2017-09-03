Weekly S&P 500 ChartStorm - 'Reluctant Bulls'

Also featured is some extremes in cross asset relative performance (commodities and Bitcoin), which raises the questions around mean reversion.

A number of bullish charts made it in this week, including an oversold signal and what looks like an important uptrend line.

Those who follow my personal account on Twitter will be familiar with my weekly S&P 500 #ChartStorm in which I pick out 10 charts on the S&P 500 to tweet. Typically, I'll pick a couple of themes and hammer them home with the charts, but sometimes it's just a selection of charts that will add to your perspective and help inform your own view - whether it's bearish, bullish, or something else!

The purpose of this note is to add some extra context beyond the 140 characters of Twitter. It's worth noting that the aim of the #ChartStorm isn't necessarily to arrive at a certain view but to highlight charts and themes worth paying attention to.

So here's another S&P 500 #ChartStorm write-up!

1. 50-day moving average breadth: The first chart shows the proportion of S&P 500 constituents trading above their respective 50-day moving averages. Probably the main thing that sticks out on this chart is how the indicator has bounced from reasonably oversold levels. On this one alone it would appear a short-term bottom is in...

Bottom line: S&P 500 50dma breadth has bounced from oversold levels.

2. 200-day moving average breadth: Taking a 200-day moving average breadth view, the conclusion is slightly different. There's still only about half of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average - a rough rule of thumb for whether a market is in an uptrend. The other uncomfortable feature of this chart is the apparent bearish divergence (lower lows on breadth vs. higher highs in the index. Overall, it's not a sign of strength.

Bottom line: 200dma breadth shows apparent underlying weakness.

3. Trendlines: Next is a look at a trend-line drawn by Dana Lyons which extends from the January 2016 bottom - marking the course of what was arguably a new bull market. Trendlines often entail elements of subjectivity, but can be quite useful in establishing areas and levels which when breached give cause for a more intensive review of other signals and fundamental indicators. Anyway the message is that the market bounced off the trendline, and in doing so added relevance to that trendline.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 bounced off the trendline extending from the 2016 bottom, which is generally short-term bullish.

4. Drawdowns - the 3%: This analysis from Charlie Bilello shows what a rare period it is right now that we haven't managed a 3% drawdown in over 200 days. On closing prices, we didn't even get a 3% drawdown in the latest round of market volatility. Old age is poor argument for a market or economic cycle to end, but there is still information in identifying market cycles that have run longer than average.

Bottom line: We've gone more than 200 days without a 3% drawdown.

5. Drawdowns - the 30%: This one, shared by Greg5thTrad on Twitter, shows since the late 1920's, there has only been 6 drawdowns exceeding 30%. Other than just being interesting, it goes to show that large and protracted drawdowns are a fact of life and odds are we will eventually see another one at some point. More of a cautionary tale than anything.

Bottom line: History shows large and protracted drawdowns are a fact of life.

6. Euphoriameter: The Euphoriameter ticked down slightly in August, having put in a fresh post-crisis high in July. As with most sentiment gauges, you want to look for extremes but also when the indicator turns or reverts after reaching an extreme. While a single month is not necessarily enough to make a strong call about a peak, it is worth noting, particularly as it comes when the indicator is at extreme levels. A peak in the indicator would generally give rise to a bearish bias.

Bottom line: This sentiment indicator may have peaked.

7. Institutional investor confidence: The State Street Investor Confidence Index - a measure of institutional investor confidence - showed North American institutional investors as 'reluctant bulls' in August. While far from euphoric, it shows these guys are at least partly on board, which makes them more likely to be potential sellers than potential big sources of new buying, all else equal. That said, there's clearly issues that are holding them back, e.g., Fed uncertainty, high valuations, US political risk, and broader geopolitical risk.

Bottom line: North American institutional investors are 'reluctant bulls'.

8. Correlations cause correction concerns: This chart shows an interesting observation from Citi picked up by Bloomberg - that major market tops are prone to happen after a period of extreme low sector correlations. So is it just a data-mining thing or is there something to it? Thinking intuitively, often a major market top happens when there is something going on within a particular sector, e.g., the dot-com boom, and then credit boom, which saw the banks and financial stocks in favor. So maybe there is something there, at least some logic to it. Thus, it's probably worth adding this one to the bearish evidence list, with correlations slumping of late.

Bottom line: Extreme lows in correlations (e.g. now) can be a warning sign.

9. Commodities vs. the S&P 500: This long-term graph of commodities vs. stocks relative performance, shared by Rob Price, shows we're in a period of extreme underperformance by commodities. You could call it commodities as undervalued relative to equities, but then it's not really a valuation metric as such. Still, it is an interesting observation, and you always want to pay attention when you see extremes in the market.

Bottom line: Commodities are in a period of extreme underperformance vs. stocks.

10. The S&P 500 priced in Bitcoin: The last chart is a bit of a fun one or silly one, although one user did comment that it shows the folly of the crypto-coin-skeptics who stuck to traditional assets. To clarify, the chart shows the S&P 500 index divided by the US dollar price of bitcoin - or "the S&P 500 priced in Bitcoin". I'm not even willing to make a stab at where this chart goes next!

Bottom line: The S&P 500 priced in bitcoin shows the wild progression of crypto-currencies vs. traditional assets.

So where does all this leave us?

This week there's probably 3 categories of interest:

1. Bullish notes

Among the bullish notes were the bounce from oversold conditions in the 50dma breadth chart and the bounce from the uptrend line.

2. Bearish evidence

A bit more on the bearish side; there was the bearish breadth divergence in the 200dma breadth chart, the potential peak in the Euphoriameter - paired with the 'reluctant bullishness' displayed by North American institutional investors, and aside from the long period between 3% drawdowns, the slump in sector cross-correlations is also potentially a worry in that it also featured at the last two major market tops.

3. Cross asset extremes

Within the last two charts is reference to extremes across asset classes, with the S&P 500 wildly outperforming commodities, and wildly underperforming crypto-currencies. It's a tough call to say which one of these may be the first to unwind, but it probably is a case of when vs if.

Summary

Short term, it has all the makings of a short-term market bottom being in. Which is almost a weird thing to say given that on a headline basis the S&P 500 really hardly moved, not even making 3% down on a closing price basis. So with the uptrend line in mind, it may simply be a case of business as usual, onwards and upwards. Yet there are various building bearish signals, patterns, and statistics. So maybe the term 'reluctant bull' is more relevant than ever...

