Buy Caterpillar When It Serves A 3% Yield

A slightly lower share price would make Caterpillar (CAT) a nice source of income. Their problem is, however, the cyclical business they are operating in which makes their cash flow very volatile.

From an investor point of view, one of the main reasons to invest in a stock is to receive dividends from it. The other purpose is to achieve capital gains. However, if you want to live off from your portfolio, it is far safer to rely on dividends than on capital gains. Historically, paid dividends have been much more stable than capital gains. Dividends paid on aggregate by S&P 500 companies on a per share basis have almost always grown during a five-year period. In addition, it is as well rather easy to estimate how much dividends a specific blue-chip company will be paying in the near term.

Predicting share price movements is impossible without inside information. Furthermore, as the mood of the markets can change swiftly from optimistic to pessimistic, you will eventually end up selling a bigger portion of your portfolio when the markets are down. This is a problematic strategy because when the markets start rebounding, you have less capital invested, i.e., this type of a strategy resembles very much with 'sell low, buy high'.

When I am looking for possible candidates to my income portfolio, I usually focus on five different metrics: dividend history, free cash flow history, payout ratio, margins and current valuation. If a company can pass each of these metrics, I will add the stock to my watch list and consider purchasing it when I have enough cash available.

Dividend per share history

As dividend is the main source of income I am looking for, a stable and growing dividend per share is a strict requirement. Small bumps in the dividend history are fine as long as the dividend has grown during three-year periods. Dividend cuts signal that the business model might not be that robust after all. From the below figure, you can clearly see that excluding the financial crisis, Caterpillar has had a very stable dividend growth run.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Free cash flow

Main Street usually focuses mainly on net income which has its problems. One of the issues is the current GAAP and IFRS standards which make it possible to add irrelevant transactions affecting the bottom line, such as depreciation and amortization and write-offs. Cash flow is a much better metric as it provides an instant picture about what is happening with cash at the moment. Dividends, investments, acquisitions, share buybacks and debt repayments are paid from cash flow, not from net income. From the below image you can see that Caterpillar has had very volatile cash flow which is not a surprise considering the market in which the company operates.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Payout history

As dividends are paid out from free cash flow, one should take a deeper look as well on the payout ratio. The payout ratio is dividend divided by FCF. The lower the value, the safer the dividend is. Considering the volatility of Caterpillar's business, the payout ratio has been on the safe side excluding a few tough years.

Verdict: Pass

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Margins

High margins usually signal that a company possesses a moat. This is especially true if the company has industry leading margins. This is why I consider it beneficial to look at what kind of margins a company has been able to produce in recent years. Especially interesting is return on assets (RoA) because it includes goodwill and intangible assets. Anything above 10% can be considered exceptional. Many US based companies have their balance sheets filled with these because of exorbitant prices paid from acquired companies. Caterpillar's RoA has never looked too promising. This can be mainly explained by heavy investment needs in the manufacturing processes.

Verdict: Fail

Source: author generated from SEC filings

Current valuation

From a valuation point of view, I usually look at only two ratios. The first being P/FCF, and the second, dividend yield. As dividends are paid from cash flow, it determines the maximum sustainable dividend yield. For instance, a P/FCF of 25 means that the maximum dividend yield is 4% (100/25). Therefore, a lower P/FCF ratio goes hand in hand with a higher dividend yield. Of course, a growing company cannot distribute all of its earnings as dividends because it has to put some of its earnings back to investments to fund growth projects. Caterpillar's P/FCF is currently above 20. However, if we accounted the fact that the company's normalized earnings level is much higher, this value is still acceptable. The dividend yield is rather low at 2.6%. I personally look for anything below 20 P/FCF and above 3% dividend yield.

Verdict: Fail

Summary

Caterpillar is able to pass only three of my criteria, which are dividend history, free cash flow and payout history. I feel the current level of valuation is a bit too rich for me and the underlying business is too cyclical. Therefore, I will not be considering adding Caterpillar to my portfolio any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.