Asking For Help: Which Consumer Products Company Should I Add?

The title says it all. Ever since I fully converted to dividend growth investing in mid-2015, I have sought to balance my portfolio between traditionally found anchor companies (Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO), for instance), and companies that I am passionate about but may be off the dividend growth beaten path (Carter's (NYSE:CRI) or Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), for instance), because I feel I have the time horizon to pull it off.

I am for the most part happy with my portfolio. I have a couple of dogs (here's looking at you, Ford (NYSE:F)). However, all the talk about imminent recessions and the world ending has me concentrating steadily more on defense or "widows-and-orphans" stocks and also realizing I probably don't have enough.

I am quite possibly the last person on Earth to add a consumer products company to my watch list. However, my look at the five main companies in the space leaves me with no discernible head-and-shoulders candidate. If I lay out my research, you'll see what I mean.

What Am I Buying Exactly?

Returns

My first and arguably most important metric when I am screening for potential companies to add to my portfolio is answered by the question, "What kind of returns is it generating from the capital already in the business?" If I can get a feel for what that has been historically, then I have a better gauge of what kind of return I can expect on my capital, if I were in possession of the sum total of the business.

This manifests itself in two different metrics - return on equity and return on invested capital. Normally I would want these numbers as close together as possible, for this would mean there is little debt. However, when I started my research on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), these numbers are far apart not because of prodigious debt, but a seeming phobia about shareholders' equity on the balance sheet (the blanks in the charts represent negatives).

On all accounts, my minimum threshold of 10% for ROE and ROIC has been met.

Revenue

Since comparing revenues and revenue growth at these five companies is a bit like comparing apples and oranges due to the varying size, I decided to pare it down to see how much revenue each company generates from per share and also what that growth rate is. This makes contrasting ~$65 billion and ~$6 billion a little easier.

Kimberly-Clark is the clear winner, with each share currently generating $50.63 of revenue while Colgate-Palmolive brings up the rear at $16.98.

When I look at the revenue growth per share though, quite a different picture emerges. All companies have had lumpy earnings growth per share since 2009. If you're having trouble following all the lines, Clorox is the winner here, as it represents the only company with one negative growth year in the time frame below.

Efficiency

Of course, equally as important as the amount of revenue that is generated is the amount that gets pushed to the bottom line for every dollar of revenue. While generally these companies are in a pack, Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble rise to the top.

Even if P&G's last fiscal year (its fiscal year ends in June) was an outlier, it still consistently puts up margins that are near the best or the best in the space.

Debt

Again, when one takes a closer look at all five of these companies, what emerges is a rather similar debt picture. When one throws around a billion dollars (or in PG’s case, ~$70 billion), it can be pretty hard to quantify which is the less-levered option. On the surface, PG's number seems prohibitive in relation to the others.

However, there is one way to account for scale, and that is by asking a simple question. If all companies resolved today to clear all liabilities off of their balance sheet, how long would it take them?

As of the most recent quarter, it would take between 4.33 (PG) and 7.23 (UL) years to pay off by net income, and between 5.02 (CL) and 7.65 (UL) by free cash flow alone. Colgate deserves some kudos here, as even though the others have admirably made debt reduction a priority in this era of cheap debt, Colgate hasn’t needed to. CL and PG are AA- stable, while UL is A+ stable, and CLX and KMB are rated at A-stable.

Income

Any dividend growth-minded investor has three metrics to look at in regards to adding a core position. Speaking to the first one of longevity, consumer products companies are home to some of the most uninterrupted income streams in the market. Procter & Gamble (61), Colgate (54), Kimberly-Clark (45), and Clorox (41) have all increased their shareholder payouts longer than I've been alive, and although Unilever has frozen theirs four times since the sixties, one needs to go back to 1966 for an actual cut.

Secondly, what kind of dividend growth can be expected? Going back to 1978, Clorox's dividend has had a compound annual growth rate of over 10%, Proctor & Gamble over 9%, with Colgate, Kimberly-Clark and Unilever all over 8%.

However, in recent years, this growth has predictably slowed. For instance, Colgate's and P&G's most recent dividend increases were ~3%. The outlier here is Unilever, but due to dealing with another currency, the dividend payments deviate far more than I would like.

The third metric for a dividend growth investor is coverage. Rather than look at the dividend as a percentage of its net income, I prefer to look at it as a percentage of its free cash flow, as cash is a lot harder to manipulate.

Anything under 75% is perfectly acceptable to me, and PG currently shows the most strain at 77%.

Brands

In my view, there is no clear winner of all those objective metrics above, so I am left with evaluating the branding power of the five. Frankly this is where it turns subjective.

Procter & Gamble - P&G is the undisputed leader in this space. It has cleared out 100 brands over the years, but it's home to more brand names that don't have certifiable alternatives - Tide, Bounty, Always, Tampax, Gillette, Charmin, and Head & Shoulders among others. Unilever - The presence of Ben & Jerry's alone earns major points. But it is also home to Degree, Axe, Q-tips, Noxzema, and Klondike bars. Clorox - It has a few namesake items that one cannot imagine an alternative. Kingsford, Glad and Clorox to name a few. It is also the home of Brita, Pine Sol and 409. Kimberly-Clark - In my view, KMB has only two unreplicable brands (Kleenex and Depend). Other KMB brands (Huggies, Cottonelle, Scott, etc.) have been duplicated, arguably better, by other companies. Colgate-Palmolive - Bringing up the rear. For Colgate, there's Crest. For Palmolive, there's Dawn. And dog food brands like Blue Buffalo have made inroads against Hill's Science Diet, even without the benefit of veterinary kickbacks.

Summary

Although Unilever has some intriguing brands, the dividend payments are simply too varied for me. Although I am impressed with Procter & Gamble's brand portfolio, I don't like that revenue has been negative since 2012. I also don't know how that Nelson Peltz situation will be resolved. Even though Kimberly-Clark generates more revenue per share and it seems to be the most consistent, the brand portfolio is not as robust as I would like. Colgate is most efficient and least leveraged, but I'm not impressed with its brands at all.

There's nothing like Kingsford in the summer. I like the fact that Clorox has a smaller revenue base from which to grow. I am halfway tempted to just set a limit order for when it yields 3%, $25.98 or 18% from Friday's close.

What do you think? Any comments and suggestions are more than welcome. Thanks in advance!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRI, F, GILD, JNJ, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.