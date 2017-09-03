J.M. Smucker: If Mr. Smucker Buys Shares, They Have To Be Good

Buying the shares of a company such as J.M. Smucker (SJM) that is out of favor with investors (along with most other major food companies) can be unnerving given adverse market and company specific conditions that confront it. With analysts and investors piling negative commentary on the company on a weekly basis, investors may want to consider a contrarian bet on SJM shares now. While a contrarian investor has few places to turn to give them confidence in their potential SJM investment, a significant insider purchase should be considered as a sign of confidence and where value begins in the company’s shares. The insider purchase, details of which will be set forth below, occurred after the company’s shares plummeted over 10 percent after its latest quarterly report showed it recording revenue/earnings that did not meet estimates. In addition, SJM also cut its earnings guidance for fiscal 2018. The company’s adjusted earnings per share was $1.51 per share, a 19 percent decrease from the year-ago quarter due to lower revenues and a decline in gross profits, which were adversely effected by planned increases in marketing expenses and commodity costs. As investors punished SJM shares severely upon such quarterly results, let us look closer at such results.

SJM had previously guided a mid-teen percent decrease in its fiscal 2018 first-quarter adjusted earnings per share from the year-ago quarter due to strong comparables in its coffee business in the prior-year quarter, increased pet food marketing expenses and an unfavorable price to cost relationship for both coffee/pet products. Adjusted earnings, however, came in 3 percent below such internal projections due to softer than anticipated results for its coffee business as volume for its Folgers roast and ground coffee products fell short of expectations. (In response to such adverse coffee market conditions, SJM adjusted its everyday/promoted price points on Folgers coffee to improve its competitive positioning. As a result, volume trends improved as it proceeded through the quarter and continuing into August 2017.) The company is also introducing larger canisters on a promotional basis to drive further roast and ground coffee volume improvements. The company took these pricing actions in advance of the lower coffee cost that it expects to realize later in fiscal 2018. Given these efforts to protect its competitive positioning in the near term, SJM lowered its earnings estimates for fiscal 2018.

SJM believes its efforts to drive coffee volumes are necessary. Despite such adverse coffee business conditions, however, the company is on track for its long-term cost savings initiatives, particularly related to its anticipated improved K-Cup economics and upcoming innovation that will support sustained growth for its coffee and snacking businesses. SJM is employing a strategic roadmap to drive sustainable long-term revenue/earnings growth. The company sees the following factors supporting positive long-term growth: 1) its brands participate in excellent categories, coffee, pet food, peanut butter and snacks generally and it is focused on improving its position in the fastest growing segments within such categories; 2) with the mix of leading iconic brands, Folgers, Smuckers, Jiff and Milk-Bone and expanding on trend brands, it has a strong portfolio that is adaptable/flexible to meet consumer needs; and 3) it has reorganized/strengthened key functions within the company to be more agile in responding to consumer needs. SJM has noted that consumers’ lives have changed, and, therefore, it has developed a more sophisticated view of the link between food and the consumers' sense of a more purposeful life.

SJM understands that modern consumers expect foods to deliver an enjoyable experience, connect them to people/communities, satisfy cravings, promote health and even define who they are. The company sees the future consumer choices being driven by trends whereby food increasingly needs to fit into non-traditional schedules providing instant fulfillment and becoming more personalized to meet specific wellness/functional needs. At the highest level, SJM’s plan to drive growth is about balancing a focus on its revenue both organically and through acquisitions with a diligent approach to cost savings, allowing it to deliver earnings growth. As part of its plan, the company is placing added emphasis on the fastest growing segments within its categories with the goal of transforming its product portfolio over time. SJM recognizes that its continued investment in emerging growth brands (such as Café Bustelo, Sahale Snacks, Smucker's Uncrustables and Nature's Recipe) is critical to its success. Further, the company is working to develop new platforms for its larger iconic brands such as Jif, Folgers and Milk-Bone. SJM understands that by disproportionately investing in such key growth brands/platforms, it will better align its portfolio with changing consumer eating patterns which increasingly center around premiumization, snacking and authentic brands.

SJM had strong fiscal 2018 first-quarter performance across a number of its key brands, including double-digit sales increases for Dunkin' Donuts and Café Bustelo coffee, Smucker's Uncrustables frozen sandwiches and Nature's Recipe dog food. The company’s Kibbles 'n Bits product sales increased mid-single digits as the brand continued to benefit from pricing/other actions to improve its competitive positioning. SJM’s investments in innovation to drive revenue growth are starting to show positive results with new products such as Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew and naturally flavored Folgers Simply gourmet coffee, new natural balanced, high protein offerings and Meow Mix Simple Servings wet cat food. In addition to such product line extensions, SJM will also launch new platforms that extend the strength of its iconic brands to meet consumer needs. The company is six months into its grocery/mass channel rollout of its Nature’s Recipe pet food brand and views such rollout as successful with net sales up 32 percent. SJM began a national Nature’s Recipe advertising campaign, and, as such, the brand has achieved over a 3 percent share of the $2.2 billion increasingly competitive premium dog food in the grocery/mass market channel.

SJM’s Natural Balance super premium pet food brand remains exclusive to the pet specialty/e-commerce channels and recorded a 7 percent net sales increase. E-commerce sales for the company’s pet food brands increased 85 percent while coffee sales in the channel more than doubled. With about 2 percent of SJM’s sales coming from e-commerce, it sees sizeable upside to e-commerce sales in the next few years. With such growth efforts and results in mind, the company also recognizes a key aspect of its growth strategy is generating cost savings to provide funds for its investments in revenue growth and margin expansion. As such, SJM remains on track to achieve its $140 million in incremental synergies and cost savings target for fiscal 2018. The company’s coffee business net sales decreased 6 percent due to a lower volume mix that was partially offset by higher net price realization. Net sales for the Folgers brand declined 12 percent while Dunkin’ Donuts coffee sales increased 10 percent due to strong K-Cup growth and Café Bustelo sales increased 12 percent. Profit decreased 29 percent for the coffee business due to a lower volume mix. (SJM predicts a 20 percent coffee business decrease for its current quarter.)

SJM’s consumer foods business recorded net sales that decreased 8 percent due to a lower volume mix that was partially offset by higher pricing. The sales decrease came as Crisco and Pillsbury brand sales both decreased 21 percent. Profit for the business was flat due to effective management of supply chain costs and successful execution of its pricing strategies. The company’s pet food business recorded flat net sales as a higher volume mix was offset by lower price realization. In particular, mainstream pet food brand sales increased 3 percent due to its dog food portfolio. Cat food sales, however, decreased 3 percent due to private label activity continuing to adversely effect the cat food value category. Pet food business profit decreased 20 percent due to an unfavorable price to cost relationship and higher marketing expenses, particularly in support of SJM’s Natural Balance and Nature’s Recipe brands. For the international and away from home businesses, net sales increased 3 percent due to a higher volume mix. Profit for such businesses decreased 3 percent due to strong prior-year comparables and adverse currency effects. Given such results, SJM expects fiscal 2018 net sales to be down slightly and expects adjusted earnings per share to be from $7.75 to $7.95, a 1 percent decrease or the midpoint compared to its original guidance range.

SJM sees itself as deep into its path of transforming itself to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The company has a goal to deliver on three key financial priorities: 1) achieving year-over-year earnings per share growth; 2) growing revenue both organically and through acquisitions; and 3) achieving significant cost savings that will provide funding for investments in growth and supports profits. SJM also realizes that today’s consumers are unwilling to sacrifice convenience for quality, as they demand both. The company has found that such consumer ideals apply both to consumers' own food choices and what they choose to feed their pets, which are also an integral part of their family. With this in mind, the company believes that companies that embrace and address the accelerating pace of consumer changes can and will thrive. As noted above, SJM's strategic plan is to balance revenue growth with a diligent approach to cost savings, allowing it to deliver its long-term earnings per share growth objectives.

SJM sees its greatest growth opportunities with its Jiff, Smucker's Uncrustables, Sahale Snacks, Milk-Bone brands and all of its coffee brands. The company will also extend its current foods business to further align with consumers' eating patterns, including snacking and low-preparation meals. With this in mind, SJM sees innovation as critical. With an acceleration of product launches beginning late in fiscal 2018, SJM expects to deliver above average organic growth in fiscal 2019-20, supported by new product platforms planned for Folgers Coffee, Jiff snacking and its pet snacks brands. The company's plans call for 5 percent of its net sales to come from e-commerce in fiscal 2020, with pet food and coffee leading in this area. The company is also increasing its capital expenditures to add new manufacturing capacity, improved flexibility and productivity at several existing manufacturing plants and enhance its information technology capabilities. When SJM completes its capital expenditure plan, its investments will improve efficiencies, lower costs and enhance product quality. The company also expects that acquisitions will play a part of its future growth.

Executive Chairman (and a Smucker) makes a million dollar insider purchase

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is an insider purchase of its shares on the open market. Recently, an SJM insider made a significant purchase of the company's shares. On August 29, 2017, insider Executive Chairman Richard Smucker made a purchase of 10,000 shares at $105.40 for a total cost of about $1,054,000. We believe that such an insider purchase is indicative of where Mr. Smucker sees value in SJM's shares. Mr. Smucker has been the Executive Chairman of SJM since May 2016. Prior to such time, he served as SJM’s CEO from August 2011 to May 2016. Further, he served as SJM’s President from January 1987 to June 2008 and served as its CFO from June 2003 to January 2005. As can be seen from Mr. Smucker’s background, his SJM background is deep and wide. His experience and presence at SJM provides significant executive leadership experience for one of the U.S.’s most renowned food manufacturers offering multiple recognizable brands. In addition, Mr. Smucker has a proven record of driving growth at SJM through internal innovation and acquisitions.

Mr. Smucker’s million-dollar purchase should not be considered a mandatory purchase given his longstanding employment with SJM. Although his last name is Smucker and he is a descendant of the founder of SJM, that should not diminish the importance of such purchase. While he is also likely quite wealthy given his longstanding highly paid positions at SJM, this too should not diminish the importance of such purchase. To us, the timing of Mr. Smucker’s purchase represents where he believes SJM's shares begin to represent a value-oriented price. (As Executive Chairman, Mr. Smucker is knowledgeable about the direction SJM is taking with respect to current and future product offerings, the company's financials, and any cost restructuring activities.) We also see such a million-dollar purchase as a sign of his confidence in the company despite its shares trending towards their 52-week low. With SJM shares trading at about the insider's purchase price, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase this company's shares at a price similar to such an insider purchase.

Our View

SJM’s latest quarterly report showing results below estimates was certainly shocking to investors. The lowering of fiscal 2018 earnings estimates also added fuel to the selloff. With that said, adversity is where the greatest investment opportunities arise. The entire investment community’s attitude toward food companies is extremely negative at the moment and likely peaking. Of course, many uncertainties surround SJM and the food market generally. As we have noted in the past, investors are concerned about SJM's ability to compete against popular store-branded products such as those that sell at Trader Joe's. Investors are also concerned about the effect of Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods on the food market generally. While such concerns are legitimate, we find investing during a time when such concerns exist is when the best gains are made. When shocks occur to a staid industry such as the food industry, investors tend to shoot first and ask questions later by assuming that existing players in a market will fail before the battle has even begun. We believe differently and that is why we believe long-term investors should consider beginning a position in SJM shares at/below the insider purchase price.

Although SJM faces coffee/pet food business adversities, we believe its above-noted plans to drive long-term revenue/earnings growth are sound. While some investors might be overly negative on the company's near-term prospects, such investors do not know how successful SJM's stated plans will be to overcome such adversities. The adversities in SJM's U.S. retail pet food business have been due to a shortfall in its mainstream pet food brands. Despite near-term pet food business adversities, the company is likely to benefit long term from its strategy to capitalize on premium pet food trends by offering premium "functional" pet food snacks that favor trends towards natural and high-protein products. A strategy to focus on premium pet food products, however, will take time and money to develop/market such products to establish product brand equity and decrease the company's reliance on lower-margin mainstream pet food products. SJM entered the pet food market with a major acquisition, but aims to shift the long-term focus of its pet food products towards premium products. Until SJM establishes a more significant/recognized presence in the premium pet food market, it will remain dependent on specialty pet food retailers for growth.

Weakness in SJM's U.S. coffee division has continued, but it is attempting to improve its coffee business results through a 5-point plan. The company also continues to achieve some cost savings benefits from productivity improvements to offset higher marketing costs and other capacity expansion related initiatives. The company's earnings estimates for fiscal year 2018 is $7.74, and for fiscal year 2019 is $8.13. SJM's forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal year earnings is about 13.50 and about 12.85 based on 2019 fiscal year estimates. We should note that such estimates have been cut since the company’s latest earnings report. We believe a potential investor in SJM should initiate a position in the company's shares at a price similar to Mr. Smucker’s purchase (or on continued overall market weakness) and collect an almost 3 percent dividend until the company transforms. Over the long term, SJM's transformative efforts highlighted above will reward shareholders with annual dividend increases, share repurchases and share price appreciation. Food stocks are unpopular now, but we can almost guarantee that when volatility increases across overall markets, investors will come back to the relative certainty of food company stocks and their above-average dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.