Ignyta: ROS1 Lung Cancer Update Causing Shares To Break Out

An attractive tolerability profile would likely lead to the drug's positioning as a primary therapy of choice and provide for extended duration of use.

Prior data for entrectinib in ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC is quite encouraging, while comparable drug launches bode well for market penetration and quick uptake should it reach approval.

While I originally chose and continue to like Loxo Oncology as a winner in the space, this isn't a zero-sum game. Entrectinib has several important differentiators.

Shares of Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) have more than doubled over the past year, with news in May that the company received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for entrectinib providing momentum for the next leg up.

The drug candidate received the designation for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or who have no acceptable standard therapies. Entrectinib is a CNS-active tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeting tumors that harbor NTRK1/2/3, ROS1 or ALK gene fusions.

Originally I chose Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) as the big winner in the space back in December of last year. Afterwards shares climbed over 140% and I still remain positive on the story.

Going back to Ignyta, the big story is that the company has announced a conference call to discuss an update for entrectinib ROS1 lung cancer on September 6 at 8 o'clock in the morning.

Figure 2: Durable responses with ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC with 63% of patients still on treatment (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The big tell here is that as the update is in the morning prior to market open, investors can expect results to be promising (though not guaranteed). In biotech often times management presents negative news after market close when there is a day to digest it. Before a long weekend is even better for those who really are trying to sweep something under the rug.

Prior data to date and anecdotal evidence (such as Corey Wood's story) also point to entrectinib making its mark in patients with TRK, ROS1 or ALK fusion positive disease. The drug candidate is 30 times more potent against ROS1 than crizotinib (brand name Xalkori). Another differentiating factor is that the drug candidate is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, showing signs of strong clinical activity in patients with primary brain tumors and secondary CNS metastases.

For context, ROS1 is concentrated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with high detection rates due to high testing rates in lung cancer. Infrequently ROS1 is found in six or so other solid tumor types (thyroid, sarcoma, etc.). ROS1 fusions account for around 2% of NSCLC cases, or roughly 2,000 patients annually.

An attractive safety and tolerability profile would likely lead to the drug's positioning as a primary therapy of choice and provide for extended duration of use.

Figure 3: Profiles of entrectinib versus other agents for patients with ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Other Information

Data to date supports entrectinib's positioning as a first line treatment of choice in patients with ROS1 fusion positive NSCLC. The drug candidate is the only TRK inhibitor to show CNS activity, a significant differentiator versus LOXO-101. The market being addressed amounts to over $500 million in potential annual sales according to the company, and a focused positioning is predictive of a strong launch out of the gate if approved.

Figure 4: Best-in-class uptake (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Enrollment for the entrectinib pivotal program is over 85% complete and is tracking toward dual NDA submissions in TRK and ROS1 in 2018, with launch in 2019 if data is positive and all goes according to plan.

Keep in mind this is only part of the story, as the company also possesses other promising assets in the form of VEGFR-sparing RET inhibitor RXDX-105, which is currently in an ongoing phase 1b study targeting a $500 million market opportunity. Hh/SMO inhibitor taladegib is currently in a phase 1b combination trial in ovarian cancer.

In the next few months we should also receive a data update on RXDX-105 while top-line NDA registration-enabling data is expected for entrectinib in the first half of 2018.

Final Thoughts

Cash and equivalents totaled $169.4 million as of June 30th, which compared favorably to a net loss of $28.3 million.

For readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence, picking up shares in the near term could be a solid approach as long as certain precautions are taken. I know many readers out there will see news like this and buy for Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) on the big move upwards - however, momentum could quickly crash and your position turn against you should data be underwhelming. All too often data or a material event does in fact bring good news, but if investor expectations are already too high, then the end result is still loss.

For readers who are more conservative but still don't want to miss out, a small pilot position could be established in the next few days depending on trading action. If the stock dips significantly (which I don't expect), buying weakness could be warranted. However, I still would limit the total position to half-size until after the update, especially for investors with a longer term outlook. This is a story that should do well over the next year or two as catalyst after catalyst plays out and the company progresses its promising pipeline. For long term investors dips would be welcome opportunities to scoop up additional shares.

One risk factor is the possibility of data that is disappointing or considered below expectations. Setbacks in the clinic (including enrollment) and regulatory risk are also a concern, as we've learned recently with a couple different biotech companies receiving RTF (Refuse to File) responses to their New Drug Applications. Due to the secondary offering closed in May, dilution doesn't appear to be a concern in the near term.

Lastly, as food for thought, consider the valuation gap between Ignyta and its larger competitor Loxo Oncology. While the latter certainly has had a head start, I believe the difference is largely overdone. It wasn't too long ago where the two were intersecting.

