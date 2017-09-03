S&P 500 - 2,700 Target

I will stick to a few pro-cyclical core positions in my portfolio.

Economic indicators should improve further while supporting an S&P 500 move towards 2,700.

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) added 1.3% after a rather weak month of August. The YTD performance is currently at 11%. In this article, I will explain why we are not done yet and why you can expect the market to rally even further.

Short Sellers Are Being Crushed

The biggest dip of 2017 has been around 3.4%. This started in the first week of March and bottomed in the second week of April. All other dips have been in the 2-2.5% range which means that traders did not allow stocks to get anywhere near oversold.

It has also been a major pain for short sellers who did not get any chances to make some money. This reminds me of the baler as seen in NBC's 'The Office'.

The baler can flatten a car engine. It can cut off your arm and crush your entire body without skipping a beat. - NBC 'The Office'

This market is just a machine that keeps going and buys every single dip.

Source: NBC 'The Office'

One of the reasons why bears will further be crushed can be explained by leading indicators.

Growth Acceleration Has Hit A 7-Year High

Most of my readers already know where this is going. Yes, it's the leading ISM manufacturing index. The most important indicator when analyzing the economy and the stock market.

The latest numbers show that the ISM index has accelerated to 58.8 points in August. This is the highest number since 2010.

This means that we can expect two things.

Higher economic growth in terms of industrial production, durable goods, and GDP.

High stock market returns.

Higher economic growth means that coincident indicators like industrial production will see further gains. This is going to benefit corporate earnings in an environment of above-average valuations (based on price to sales and earnings).

The second point is higher stock market returns. The historical evidence can be seen in the graph below. Note that I compare the ISM index to the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500.

The correlation has further improved since 2014 because we saw some disconnection in 2011 and 2012 due to central bank programs.

What does the current growth trend mean in terms of S&P 500 targets? It clearly indicates that this stock market index could end the year in the 2,700-2,750 range. This would push the year-on-year performance up to 20% in the last quarter of the year. This is not impossible if growth stays at current levels.

Stocks Are Undervalued!?

... yes, according to Morningstar's models.

Morningstar has an interesting model that measures a stock's fair value based on its discounted cash flow. The graph below shows the average of all related stocks. In other words, this would indicate the fair value of the S&P 500.

Source: Morningstar

If we look at post recession years, we see that the volatile time between 2011 and 2012 saw a massive undervaluation. Both years saw volatile economic growth (second graph of this article) and debt problems in the Euro Area.

2013 and 2014 saw fundamental growth acceleration which led to overvalued stocks. Note that the same happened after the growth bottomed in the second quarter of 2016.

Stocks are very likely to hit overvalued levels at a ratio above 1.0 during times of accelerating growth. I believe that this will happen again over the next few weeks.

Conclusion

Short sellers will have to wait for a better opportunity to short this market. Economic growth is further accelerating at a 7-year high. This is likely to push the S&P 500 up to 2,700 points over the next few months.

Add to that the undervaluation on a DCF basis and the tailwinds for real economic data like industrial production and durable goods orders.

I remain net long with core positions in finance, basic materials, transportation and technology. I will review these positions once we are facing lower growth at higher valuations - which would be the case if this bull case would turn out to be right.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know your opinion or ask any questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.