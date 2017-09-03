The market occasionally offers opportunities to exchange lower-yielding shares for higher-yielding shares of companies with financial metrics that are otherwise very comparable.

The price returns on the S&P 500 are correlated to the dividend increases the index has observed over the past century and a half.

Over long periods of time, the price of a portfolio of stocks largely corresponds to the portfolio's dividend increase rate. The graph you see below (which I have created using the latest data available on Professor Robert Shiller's home page) compares the average 10-year dividend growth rate with the average 10-year price change for an S&P 500 portfolio since 1871 to the present. You will see that for the past century and a half, there has been a close correlation between the dividend growth rate and the price appreciation rate for the S&P 500 over rolling 10-year periods.

For an active investor, there is an important takeaway: if the price increases of the S&P 500 closely track the index's dividend growth rate, then it stands to reason that a comparable portfolio with a HIGHER dividend growth rate should deliver HIGHER price returns than the S&P 500. For the balance of this article, I'm going to call this the "dividend growth hypothesis."

How can an investor manage a portfolio to generate dividend growth that is higher than the dividend growth for the S&P 500? I see three ways:

(1) Seek blue-chip companies that either pay higher dividends than the average dividend yield on the S&P 500, that stand to raise their dividends faster than the S&P 500's average rate of dividend increases, or (preferably) both;

(2) reinvest dividends into more dividend-producing shares to generate compound income growth; and

(3) capitalize on the market's "blind spot."

And what is the market's "blind spot?" The stock market sometimes offers investors an opportunity to exchange lower-yielding shares of one company's stock for higher-yielding shares in other companies that have similar financial metrics (such as their historic earnings and dividend growth rates). By doing so, investors can trade into an immediate income boost, fueling the overall dividend growth rate for their portfolios. If the dividend growth hypothesis is correct, then these sorts of income-enhancing trades would not come at the expense of price performance, but would actually ENHANCE the price performance for the portfolio over time (assuming that the investor maintains consistent investment quality).

In theory, there can be no "blind spot" in the capital markets - efficient market proponents would argue that any such blind spot would be arbitraged out of existence. Rather than argue the point, I decided to test the theory in practice, which has been the main driver behind my Cash Flow Growth portfolio project here on Seeking Alpha. Since I launched the project on October 26, 2016, the portfolio income has grown by 67.83%, and the portfolio's price has increased by almost double the price return for the S&P 500 (that is, 30.46% for the Cash Flow Growth Portfolio versus 16.19% for the S&P 500). The Cash Flow Growth Portfolio consists entirely of blue-chip stocks - most if not all of which are components of the S&P 500. Much of the portfolio income growth comes from the fact that I typically sell portfolio companies if the price for the stock rises to a level where the yield is no longer compelling, and add replacement investments that offer both a higher dividend yield and higher dividend growth potential.

More often than not, the company I sell will be in an entirely separate industry from the replacement company I purchase, but both companies will have comparable profit margins, book value growth, earnings growth and (where applicable) credit ratings and debt levels. The idea is leverage the market's blind spot in a way that consistently ratchets the portfolio's income and income growth rate higher and higher.

The components of the Cash Flow Growth Portfolio are visible in the spreadsheet you see below, which I've designed to track the income growth for the portfolio:

In fair disclosure, the yield on the Cash Flow Growth Portfolio has increased from 3.3% when it was launched to 4.2% today, so arguably some of the increase in cash flow over the year is due to increased risk and/or poorer overall quality of the portfolio companies. If that turns out to be true, then the portfolio's price growth relative to the S&P 500's price growth should start to reverse. I should also point out that the Cash Flow Growth portfolio is modeled after one of my ROTH IRAs - there is no tax impact from recognizing capital gains (or losses for that matter), and for that reason, I have entirely ignored the impact of taxes on portfolio returns.

The efficient market hypothesis versus the dividend growth hypothesis. One hypothesis is right, and the other is wrong. I would argue that time will be far more telling than volumes and volumes of theory - and hopefully more lucrative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, LMT, RY, AMGN, CSCO, VLO, CNI, WPC, FFG, MAIN, OHI, HON, OZRK, SJM, KO, LVMUY, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

